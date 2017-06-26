Amazon: When Will The Bubble Burst?

Amazon (AMZN) has failed at everything!

Well almost everything. It has succeeded at just one thing. It has sold everyone the impression that Jeff Bezos is a genius and the company should be valued straight from the dotcom bubble days. This single impression has actually allowed the present day Amazon to continue to exist. In other words, Amazon's very continued existence is dependent on the investment community's belief in a massive lie.

Lies can inspire and lies can change the course of history.

William Wallace: And if this is your army, why does it go?

Veteran: We didn't come here to fight for them!

Young Soldier: Home! The English are too many!

William Wallace: Sons of Scotland! I am William Wallace.

Young Soldier: William Wallace is seven feet tall!

William Wallace: Yes, I've heard. Kills men by the hundreds. And if HE were here, he'd consume the English with fireballs from his eyes, and bolts of lightning from his a***

Source: From the movie Braveheart

The market's impression of Jeff Bezos is equivalent to the legend of Sir William Wallace that the soldiers believed in. Allow me to explain,

A typical company faces critical decisions on a regular basis. They have to constantly decide in which markets to expand and which markets to cede to competition. They weigh their decisions on a trade-off scale of current versus future profitability. They weigh their decisions as every mistake can be costly.

Here is what their chart looks like.

Barring short term moves, here is what happens on the margin front.

A company failing repeatedly or even a couple of times in a few extreme cases, is penalized with a higher cost of capital. This higher cost of capital can come via lower equity prices, higher interest on new debt issuance or both. This puts the company in an extremely defensive position and in most cases further expansion is eschewed is favor of "cost-cutting", "strategic reviews" and "management realignment".

Jeff Bezos : Karma is a beach .

We all know the popular saying, but life works a bit differently for Amazon & Jeff Bezos. This is how their decision tree works out for creating value for the company.

This is how it works out when their piddly margins move back and forth from negative to positive territory.

The relentless rise of the stock keeps lowering the cost of capital for Amazon. The investment community is always ready to disregard Amazon's failures and see silver linings in the grey clouds. Amazon is able to continue to try new things and compete like a non-profit versus other retailers. So when your mistakes have no negative consequences life is good. In other words, Karma is a beach.

In case you are wondering what Amazon has failed at spectacularly, here are a few examples:

1) The Fire Phone: Released in 2014, and touted at the time to actually create more loyalty for Amazon, and good profit margins. The thinking was if Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was making 35% margins on iPhones, surely Amazon could muster a positive number. The actual result? Nobody wanted one. The price was cut until it reached 99 cents (with a 2 year contract) and Amazon lost around $250 million on it.

2) Destination: Designed to be Amazon's move to destroy competitors in the travel and vacation industry, it did so poorly that Amazon shut it down in just 6 months. In fact it was so brief that it is not unusual to hear current bulls mention "Wait till Amazon enters the Travel industry...that is when you will see big growth."

3) Amazon Wallet, Endless.Com, Amazon Auction and almost every business that Amazon currently runs: I know this sounds like a stretch but most of them don't make any money. In fact people have such a hard time understanding why Amazon trades so high that they come up with unique adjustments ("when you back out everything that matters...Amazon actually makes money") to earnings to justify the current market capitalization.

To sum it up, I think that Jeff Bezos is an average CEO given an extraordinary leeway. A leeway that allows him to fail repeatedly and not be penalized for it. Just look at the recent headlines from Seattle Times.

Source: Seattle Times

I would rephrase that as

"Behind Amazon's success is an extreme tolerance for its failures by the investing community."

So when will the bubble burst ?

Currently Amazon trades at close to 100X next year's earnings. I think the market is overoptimistic (something I will dissect in a future article). Earning misses have historically meant very little to Amazon stock as funds have run in to purchase the stock at every dip. Additionally, Amazon is a big part of the indices. As passive money flows continues, it is hard for Amazon stock to go down. The way I see it, there are 2 big triggers for this to burst.

1) The end of the cyclical bull market:

The end of this cyclical bull market will likely have large mutual fund redemptions and passive inflows will decrease. Remember that "almost everyone is in", so selling can really snowball on a stock like Amazon. Also remember that bull markets often end in euphoria. Those considering shorting this should take a look at the chart of Bitcoin and ask themselves if they would like to subject themselves to that.

2) Physical space becomes cool again.

E-commerce has had explosive growth and it is hard to find an analyst who does not extrapolate the current growth rates well into the next decade. But physical space is reinventing itself. Malls continue to focus on "experience" versus "things". Taking the changes being made by Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) as an example.

At Capital City Mall in Harrisburg, PA, a lease has been executed with Dave & Buster’s. The 28,000 square foot dining and entertainment venue will open in Fall 2018 and support the mall’s continued diversification strategy. Earlier this year, PREIT announced that DICK’s Sporting Goods will open and join Field & Stream. The property also boasts the only DSW and Forever 21 stores in the region. On the heels of the recent opening of LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Plymouth Meeting Mall in the Philadelphia suburbs is welcoming two new tenants to its already diversified roster. PREIT has executed a lease with 5 Wits, a unique entertainment destination named after the five senses. This live-action entertainment experience immerses guests in realistic situations that includes hands-on challenges and requires teamwork.

These are strong moves that leverage the physical space that Amazon is far removed from. Looking across the entire spectrum of REITs and retailers, everyone is doing something that leverages their real estate. This may take time to manifest but it might change at the margin soon. Foot traffic will increase to prime venues. This changes the question from "Why go to the mall, when you can order from the internet?" to "Why order from the Internet, when we can pick up from the mall (since we are already going there)?"

Until either of these come to fruition let us all join together and celebrate the "success" of the man for whom failure was always an option.

