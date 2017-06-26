But just knowing that is rarely enough to prompt people to change their behavior or outwardly acknowledge what they inwardly know is probably going on.

I'd like to think that most people know when something is too good to be true.

I don't read a lot of fiction.

Actually, I don't read any fiction at all.

I think the last work of fiction I read was "All Quiet on the Orient Express" by Magnus Mills, whose work has a certain Kafkaesque feel to it, only with more frequent moments of levity that serve to break up the tension.

The reason I don't read fiction is simple: extracting lessons that are applicable to real life from works of fiction takes more effort than simply reading non-fiction which, by virtue of being non-fiction, doesn't require any extrapolation to be applicable to the real world.

That's why I fall asleep to documentaries. Documentaries are an intellectually cheap way to learn a thing or two as you drift off to sleep.

About the furthest I'm willing to go in terms of giving my brain a break is watching movies based on real events. Those aren't ideal for learning about the real world because, well, the people in them are actors, but if I'm nearing mental exhaustion I'll indulge.

So the other night, after having reached my weekly limit in terms of forcing my brain to work overtime, I decided to watch "Wizard Of Lies," the HBO original film about Bernie Madoff. It's good. Robert De Niro plays Madoff.

There's a point in the film when the investigators are interviewing the undereducated people charged with creating the fraudulent account statements for Madoff. "Did it ever seem strange to you that [Madoff would compensate] someone without a college degree to the tune of an account worth $50 million just for keeping records?," one of the investigators asks a female employee (I'm paraphrasing). "No, why would it?" she responds.

Well, the answer is obviously because that's too good to be true. "Kinda like winning the lottery, then?" the investigator chides, trying to communicate how patently absurd the situation is to the woman under questioning.

That's the same situation that a lot of retail investors are in these days with equity ETFs (NYSEARCA:SPY) and short VIX ETPs (XIV).

I can reword the quotes from the movie to make them applicable as follows: "Does it ever seem strange to you that racking up triple-digit returns in the stock market is as simple as buying an ETF that tracks a benchmark and paying only 10 bps in fees?"

And further: "Does it seem possible to you that it isn't a coincidence that this all started at the exact moment when the Fed Chair literally said he intended to introduce policies designed to inflate the value of people's 401ks in order to rescue them from the damage inflicted by the financial crisis?"

Retail investors' answer is too often the same as the oblivious woman in the film: "No, why would it?"

But here's the thing: that woman's $50 million was real just like the gains on your ETFs are real. The trick is to cash out or at least take some off the table before the game is up.

Have a look at this chart:

(Goldman)

Here's another variation on the same question: "Do you see anything out of the ordinary about a system wherein anyone with an online brokerage account can become a seller of volatility and generate those kind of returns reliably?"

For the Heisenberg crowd: "Does it seem absurd to you that Sharon could make a career out of being short volatility?"

This isn't mom and pop coming to the (correct) conclusion that buying US stocks and holding them as a long-term bet on the trajectory of the US economy is generally a good idea which, over time, will probably make you wealthy if you stay disciplined.

This is mom and pop becoming carry traders by speculating massively in VIX futures.

Meanwhile, those flows are perpetuating the dynamic that makes that a successful trade. Professionals have picked up on that, and are also selling volatility knowing that the whole thing has become self-fulfilling and is, at the end of the day, backstopped by central bank liquidity.

It shouldn't surprise you, given all of this, that VIX shorts are near all-time highs:

(Goldman)

The reason I'm taking time out of my Sunday evening (which I would normally spend working on the "Cocktail" section of HR or watching documentaries about Libya) to write this is because I think it's profoundly important that readers understand how laughably ridiculous this has become.

Over the weekend, I read another article in which the author suggested that central banks aren't behind all of this. I want to emphasize for the umpteenth time that far from being a "conspiracy theory", central banks are not only telling you exactly what they're doing, why they're doing it, and showing you (literally on paper) what the results are, but they in fact take every possible opportunity to remind you about it anytime anyone is willing to listen.

Let me clarify further, because it occurs to me that some folks are getting Heisenberg confused with other commentators.

This is a conspiracy theory: "the Fed is using arm's-length hedge funds to buy ES during the afternoon session to ensure a green close because Jeff Bezos is working with George Soros to introduce a new feudal system run by globalists who want Mark Zuckerberg to become President."

This is not a conspiracy theory: "central banks are intentionally driving up the value of financial assets in a coordinated effort to reflate the global economy."

See the difference? Ok, great.

I have no idea how this is going to end, but what I do know is that it is too good to be true. Which means that at some point, anyone who fails to acknowledge the brazen recklessness inherent in this structure is going to find themselves having to answer questions that begin like this: "Did it ever seem strange to you that..."

