Too Early To Go Long Gold

The rally in gold (NYSE:GLD) and gold miners (NYSE:GDX) recently definitely could have sucked in more longs but I believe the recent rally will turn out to be a false dawn. Gold has been range-bound now for the best part of 3 months or so and gold bulls are taking recent market action as an indicator of strong consolidation before the next move up. I wouldn't be so sure though. Why? Because basically gold has gone straight up since December last year as the chart illustrates below. Yes we have had corrections along the way but the yellow metal has failed to make lower lows which usually is a given in intermediate cycles in this sector. In saying this, sentiment readings have gone too low to risk shorting here. Yes one could risk shorting the mining sector as that sector has consistently under-performed gold in this intermediate cycle. In fact some bulls implied that the miner's lower low in May could have constituted an intermediate cycle low but the rally out of these lows have not been convincing enough to warrant that belief. The best course of action at present is to let gold (as the commodity itself leads the sector) drift down into its own intermediate low. Here is what traders and investors in this sector should be watching over the next month or two.

Firstly I believe the rally out of the bear market bottom in this sector holds the secret as to what will play out presently in gold. As one can see from the gold chart below, gold made a lower low (intermediate low) in May of last year. This meant that the commodity dropped below the previous daily low which occurred in late March. Now if gold is able to make a lower low in probably the most powerful intermediate cycles it has had in well over 5 years, why can't it make a lower low at present? I believe it will which is why we should see the yellow metal at least drop below the May lows of around $1,220 an ounce. In fact, we will probably see gold drop well below this as the mining complex (which has been surprisingly weak compared to gold) seems t be telling us that plenty more pain is coming.

The reason gold doesn't look like an appealing short at present is that sentiment has at present reached levels like we normally see an intermediate lows. Therefore if we get the lower low I have discussed, I can see long term sentiment in gold potentially moving down to levels like we saw at the bear market bottom back in December 2015. When sentiment reaches ultra pessimistic extremes, nobody wants to pull the trigger but this is precisely the right time to get long. Why? Because when a market runs out of buyers, selling pressure really accelerates which tanks the price. Then once buyers do come back in (bottom feeders or value players), the market class in question acts like a slingshot and price rallies back up sharply. This is why a $100 drop in the gold price would really present an excellent buying opportunity and a real intermediate cycle low. I still believe this scenario could be very much in the cards within the next month or so.

For example, the recent rally in the miners was not accompanied by high volume. If indeed the recent lows did constitute a major low in this sector, we should have had much higher volume levels but volume actually looks like it is decreasing at present. Yes strong rallies can sometimes begin on light volume but this usually isn't the norm in this sector. This probably explains why sentiment has continued to retract whilst price has actually gone higher recently. This is a sure sign that the institutional buyers have not entered as of yet. In the volatile mining sector, you want to be scaling into a long position when smart money is moving into the sector. Both volume levels and declining sentiment readings illustrate to me that we are nowhere near this level as of yet.



Therefore I would continue to be patient here. Gold bulls will get their opportunity to double down over the next month or so. Patience is bitter but its fruit is sweet.

