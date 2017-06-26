Picking Up Nickels And Dimes In Front Of A Steamroller

The overwhelming cost of failure has to dominate any imagined benefit of success.

But is the investing proposition really what is pictured?

In case you hadn’t noticed, the steamroller isn’t a particularly agile vehicle. Nor is it like a Ferrari charging at you.

Today’s stock-market steamroller can be powerful, but it doesn’t have to be your principal adversary. Don’t let others paint it to be that way.

After all, it’s your capital at risk, and your time which is invested alongside the capital. You should pick the playing field, one that provides the odds for success and the risk-reward trade-off favoring you.

You can choose which nickels and dimes to take

They don’t have to be the ones only inches from being crushed.

And the market steamroller itself can tell us how long it may take to get there – and how many nickels and dimes may be picked up before it does.

Better still – those short-term nickels and dimes can greatly outnumber in the short run the dollars being waited for in the long run, after the steamroller has been garaged.

Last week’s real-life example:

It was the final days of 100 stock selections made 3 months ago, 20 each day of that week of March 20 through March 24, 2017, now ending in June 19 to June 23, 2017.

Back in March we selected the stocks that looked to the market-highway crew most likely to give a good, profitable trip by now. Those stocks looked so good that accident insurance on their short trips was less costly than on thousands of other stocks at that time.

No guarantees, but prior experiences following similar insurance policies had very good odds of getting home accident-free or with only minor bumps and scrapes. No getting crushed flat and fatal. Most with lots of nickels and dimes picked up in the journey.

When the market opened on June 20th, 71 of the 100 stocks had already arrived at their destinations, with rewards in hand. Of the first day’s 20 stocks 16 had already earned and collected their expected profits. One at the day’s market close fell short with only a +10.9% gain over its 3-month earlier cost.

The other 3 had losses of -3.3%, -2.3%, and -4.5% for a total of -10.1% losses as they had exhausted their holding-period-limit times. The day’s closeouts of the three-month-ago investments added +0.8% to their earlier collected +250.4% total.

Also on that day 8 other stocks that had been signaled as buys on days less than 3 months ago reached their designated price gain targets and were closed out with gains averaging +13.5%.

The next day...

Seventeen of the day’s prior buys had reached their targets, so the remaining three were closed out at the end of the market day, one with a gain of +7.9% and two with losses averaging -7.6%, for a net loss of -7.3. With the earlier targeted gains the net profits totaled +199.8%. No other stocks from any other forecasts closed out.

Wednesday was a big day.

Five of the March 22nd buys had not yet made their targets, and were timed out by the TERMD portfolio discipline on holding period limits. Four of them earned gains totaling 17.2%, while the loser gave up -11%, for a net gain of +6.2%. The prior 15 forecasts on 3/22/2017 all hauled in gains averaging +10.9% apiece.

A dozen other less than 3-month holdings met targets on the day, cashing out with total gains of 132.5%, an average of a bit over +10% each.



Thursday the steamroller caught 2 of the week’s 100 stocks

On another active market day time ran out on price-decliners CTB and RUSL, hurting them with losses of -18% and -34%. A third stock lost -3.9%, and a fourth ended its last allotted day at a gain of +3.6%. Meanwhile the other 16 stocks of March 23 had piled up gains totaling 198.0% or better than +12% on average.

Friday found only 3 of the week’s 100 not yet at targets. The other 17 had accumulated gains of 236.3%. Two of the 3 added another +7.6% to the gains, while the one black sheep cost the total -3.5%.

Overall, there were 10 out of 100 stocks caught with losses averaging -9.6%. But the other 90 piled up gains of 1152%, averaging 12.8%. For the week’s 100 stocks the gains totaled 1056% or 10.6% each.

Wait! There's more

But that total does not do proper credit to what was accomplished. The 86 stocks that hit their targets before the 3-month time limit of the TERMD discipline were liquidated and their proceeds were immediately reinvested the next day. That action compounds earlier and subsequent returns.

To properly compare the performance of investment holdings of different lengths of time they need to be measured at their rate of “speed” of performance. In financial circles that is done by units of “basis points per day”. A basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

So was the score for the week worth the risk?

When we calculate the basis points per day on each transaction the resulting CAGR (compound annual growth rate) finds 90 holdings at their average +13.8% making a total of 1242 percentage points in an average of 46 holding days, or 27 basis points per day. It also includes 10 holdings averaging -9.6%, or a total of -96%. On 91-day holdings, that’s -10.5 basis points per day. The net of 1242 minus 96 = 1146 net percentage points. Weighting the gain BP/day by its 90 experiences and the loss BPs/day by their holding period frequency, we have an average overall holding of 50.5 days. The net percentage gains of 1146 were achieved at the CAGR rate of 129%.

And how bad was the steamroller risk?

Remember the steamroller was always initially 91 days away from mortal combat, by design of the mission engagement. Prior to the engagement, objectives were chosen that had earlier experiences of completion averaging 41 days, less than half of the exercise deadline. And prior results were successfully achieved 83 times out of 100.

This mission series produced a 90 of 100 success rate, with only one combatant seriously maimed and in need of substantial recovery, another one wounded enough to hamper its ideal positive assistance, and 8 of 100 with glancing damages only slowing down their continued field-of-combat service in minor ways.

The other 90 troops only had nine cases of close combat on the 91st day of closure with the steamroller. All of these were profitable, and only one case came within 1% of a loss. The other 81 had clear victories free of steamroller threat. Those 90 victories were well above the 83 indicated by the selections' prior combat experiences, and their aggregate non-compounded average gains of +13.5% were well above the likely priors of +11.6%.

By the way, during the 91-day combat mission the market average gain was a simple percent 2.5%, and a CAGR of +10.6%. A passive investment strategy of buy&hold of the ETF SPY had price drawdowns below cost in 24 of 91 days, over a quarter of the time, mostly early in the period. Worst-case SPY drawdown was at -80% of its ultimate gain.

Conclusion

Nickels and dimes. They count up when picked up in volume. When collected in short holding periods their gains get compounded mightily, often in double-digit CAGRs, many times they are even at triple-digit rates.

Passive play-it-safe buy&hold market indexes are a low-risk, low return game. Will they get you where you want to be in coming times? Active Investment in shorter-term holdings among well diversified selections and across varied commitment times allows choices favoring bigger payoffs and lesser risks of capital getting hurt.

You have to stay awake and alert to play the game productively. But in today’s high-opportunity, price-volatile equity markets, Active Investing strategies are the very worthwhile disciplines to follow.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.