Cummins Diesel Engines Will Fuel The Company's Growth For The Rest Of 2017

Recent earnings report shows us that Cummins is in a strong financial position at the moment, as demand for its products will continue to increase for the rest of 2017.

On May 2, Cummins (NYSE:CMI), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines for trucks, buses and other large vehicles, reported successful earnings for Q1, which beat analyst estimates and pushed the stock higher. According to the report, revenue during the period increased by 7% Y/Y and was $4.59 billion in comparison with analyst consensus of $4.15 billion. The company said that the quarter was successful thanks to the increased demand for its products from the building industry. In addition, despite the high volatility on the FOREX market, international sales were up 17%, primarily thanks to the increased demand from Chinese and European market.

Other financial metrics were also up, as the EBIT increased by 12.3% to $566 million, while net income was $396 million, up 23.4% year-over-year.

Source: Investors Relation

In my opinion, Cummins stock still has a lot of room for growth, as its management announced that they expect to have an increase of its annual revenue from 4% to 7%, in comparison with a negative 5% that they predicted a quarter before. And the fact that they expect to return to its investors around 50% of its operations cash flow back through buyback and dividends signals for me that the company could trade higher in the upcoming months.

In addition, according to Power Systems Research, the diesel engine market will continue to grow in the upcoming years, as the sales are expected to grow by 7.7% this year to $250 billion. The growth will come mostly from the increased amount of trucks, buses and other large vehicles that are being manufactured on a higher rate than before. A number of analysts are predicting that the manufacturers of the diesel engines are going to increase their production to 21.2 million units by 2021 with the compounded annual growth rate of 3%.

We should also not forget about the US administration plans to scale up infrastructure projects, which will spur up demand for dump trucks, excavators and other road construction vehicles, which in result will benefit Cummins, as US continues to be the biggest market for the company at the moment.

While there is a threat of entry from the other manufacturers that produce electric cars, specifically from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) that announced the concept of its Tesla truck last September, the risk of them overtaking the market is relatively low. For example, startups like Nikola that create electric semi-trucks Nikola One, are in this business since 2014, but they didn’t disrupt the trucking market, because their trucks cost more than $300 thousand per vehicle, which is way too high in comparison with traditional diesel-based trucks. I believe that the electric trucking business is too small at the moment and doesn’t poses any threat to the existing traditional companies.

Besides that, around 30% of costs in the trucking business are spent on fuel, which is correlated with the price of oil. And since the price for this commodity has greatly depreciated in the value in the past few years and isn’t expected to go anywhere higher in the foreseeable future, the demand for the traditional diesel trucks is only going to increase.

Source: EIA

If we look at the major financial metrics, we will see that its P/E and Forward P/E ratios has a potential to grow by 23% and 7%, respectively, and its P/B and P/S are valued higher in comparison with the industry’s average.

Source: gurufocus

In addition, Cummins has a strong dividend policy, as its yield is 3.34% in comparison with the industry’s average of 2.38% with a payout ratio of 44.2% on its EPS. This could be viewed as a positive sign for a lot of value investors, who are interested in taking long-term positions in companies with the growing yield and strong fundamentals.

Source: CapitalCube

Conclusion

Considering a positive earnings report for Q1 and the company’s plans to grow revenue by 4% to 7% this year shows us that there are still a lot of room for growth for this diesel engine manufacturer. The growth of the overall trucking market and the depreciation of oil will lead to the increased demand for Cummins products and in my opinion its stock is a buy at the moment. The company holds a strong technical support level at $158 - $159 and in my opinion this will be a catalyst for the future growth to its 52-week highs at $164 in the foreseeable future. Based on the information that I described in this article, I feel confident that bullish trend will prevail and there are no reasons why Cummins shares should dramatically fall in the upcoming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.