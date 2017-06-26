Is This The Best Small-Cap Fund For Your Income Portfolio?

Small-Cap Value: 7.5% Yield and -11.7% Discount

As the second quarter of 2017 draws to a close I’ve been thinking about the model closed-end fund portfolio I’ve been reviewing on a quarterly basis (most recently here). The model targets 8% current income and sustained capital growth at least keeping up with inflation. With that in mind I’ve been reviewing closed-end funds (or CEFs), so over the next few days I’ll discuss a few that look interesting.

There is a lot of discussion among those who follow CEFs on the lack of attractive buying opportunities in the category. At Friday’s close the average discount for all CEFs listed on cefanalyzer was -3.79%, the median was -5.05%. At the end of January 2017 the average and median discounts were -4.87% and -5.73%. if we exclude tax-exempt municipal-bond funds the average and median discounts today are -4.27% and -6.00%. At the end of January they were -6.42% and -7.57%. So it’s clear that CEFs have been giving up discount points. This is a bit of suggestion that the trend may be turning, however. Three month Z-scores (all taxable funds) have moved from 1.03 to 0.18 over the last five months.

With that brief overview, let me turn to the fund I want to talk about today: Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT).

RVT is a well established fund, having been in existence since November 1986. It bills itself as the first small-cap closed-end fund and has been managed since its inception by Chuck Royce. It has, as the name implies, a primary focus on value and fundamentals. So what we have here is an actively managed fund that targets two primary premium factors: Size and Value.

The fund is modestly leveraged (5.13%) and does not trade options to enhance income. Fees are 0.74% which includes 0.11% interest expense. This is high relative to passively managed index-funds but not unreasonable for an actively-managed small-cap CEF.

Discount

As I noted discounts are paltry among CEFs, so RVT's current discount of -11.7% stands out from the crowd. While it is much deeper than the median equity CEF’s -5.05% it is less discounted than its own 52-week average of -13.9%. At the end of 2016 RVT's discount was -16%. From this five-year chart, we see that -11.7% is at the mid-to-high end of where RVT has been over the period. The discount has ranged from -8.40 to -18.43%.

Often when discounts are markedly deeper than a fund's peers it indicates problems in the fund's performance either recently, longer term or both. Such does not appear to be the case for RVT as we'll see.

Distribution Yield

Unlike many CEFs, RVT does not have a managed distribution, so payouts are variable from quarter to quarter. Current yield, based on the last twelve months, is 7.54 %. This puts the fund exactly at the median for all CEFs ex. municipal-bond funds and 20 bps higher than the average yield from that group.

Over the last five years 78% of RVT's distributions came from long-term capital gains. None was from short-term capital gains. Only 2.2% was return of capital, this mostly from the sluggish market of 2015-16.

Past Performance

RVT has had a good year. It has beaten both the large-cap market (represented here by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)) and the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS).

Over the past five years RVT has lagged both SPY and IJS. It held its own against the ETFs through 2015. But the weak market that followed was especially hard on both small-cap and value stocks, which took its toll on RVT's performance. The fund turned in a nice recovery in 2016 and, unlke IJS, has continued to perform well for the current year.

On the funds website, the sponsor notes monthly rolling returns in comparison to the Russell 2000 small-cap index. On this basis RVT has beaten the benchmark for 62% of all five-year periods and 59% of all one year periods since its inception.

Portfolio Composition

RVT’s current sector allocations show Industrials to be heavily weighted (31%), followed by Information Technology (18%) and Financials (16%). This mix has been consistent over the last five years.

The top ten positions are:

Volatility and Drawdowns

Small caps are more volatile than large caps, so downside performance is something the small-cap investor will want to pay attention to. RVT has seen lesser drawdowns relative to the Russell 2000 for nine of 11 downturns of 10% or more since 1997.

Source: Royce Funds

Summary

Royce Value Trust provides the income investor with an opportunity to add diversification to equity holdings with a value-slanted portfolio of domestic small-cap stocks. The fund pays an attractive and reasonably tax-efficient 7.5%.

The current discount of -11.7% does serve to enhance yields. But it is at the high middle end of the fund’s historical range since 2009 so it does not look to me like one can anticipate any more than modest gains on discount movement.

As with any small-cap allocation, this comes with high volatility. Although RVT moderates volatility somewhat better than benchmark indexes, it is a more volatile fund than large-cap counterparts, especially those that employ option-writing as their primary income generating strategy.

If I were new to CEFs and building a portfolio, RVT is not where I would start, but in an established income portfolio it offers diversification into the small-cap arena, an attractive yield and a discount much deeper than the category. There are precious few equity CEFs with a performance record as solid as RVT’s with a discount even approaching its -11.7%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.