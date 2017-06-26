Tough Times For Anadarko Petroleum

The slew of negativity surrounding Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) right now extends past just negativity from commodity pricing. The two deadly incidents involving Anadarko assets have resulted in an aggravated downtrend in the stock. The YTD performance of the company is now -35%, but there could be more downside ahead if crude oil doesn't pick up out of its 2017 lows. Additionally, there are better buys to be had in the E&P space as the two accidents that have occurred may prevent buying over the next 12 to 18 months as investor sentiment towards the company is negative and investigations are ongoing. If Anadarko can continue to grow production at the guided rate earlier in the year, then perhaps this will be a 2018 turnaround story.

Source: Anadarko

How Quickly Fundamentals Change

At the beginning of the year, it was reasonable to be quite confident in this company's ability to provide outperforming returns to shareholders. Yet, anomalies have occurred and have set the company back quite a bit. There have been two deadly accidents in connection with the company's Colorado operations in the last couple weeks. The first accident was a gas blast that caused a home explosion in Firestone and it killed two people. The second accident was an explosion of an oil tank in Weld County, where one person was killed and three others were injured. Both incidents are still under investigation, and it's possible we won't know the true cause of the incidents until quite some time.

When I get an investor presentation, my first inclination is to surpass all the information about safety and head straight for capital allocation, production figures, and developments in key resource plays. The last month or so of activity surrounding Anadarko really goes to show the investment community that the safety measures being taken by these companies cannot be overlooked. They're all too important when human lives are at stake every day.

A flurry of analyst downgrades followed the two accidents, adding to the current negative sentiment. All Anadarko needs to do from here on out is focus on growing production in its core plays. The two core basins it needs to focus on maximizing output from are the Denver-Julesburg and the Delaware basins. The company has a lower valuation now than peers because of the sell-off, so if it can stick to its production guidance and outperform come Q2 and Q3 earnings, then that discount will narrow.

Source: Investor Presentation

One of the core items we have to consider here is the projected 15% CAGR for the next five years for production from Anadarko. Two factors really affect this. First, the company's expectations for commodity prices are $55/barrel WTI and $3/MMBtu on the Henry Hub. Now, these estimates are not wrong despite what current spot prices are. Over the course of the next five years, should the average amount to those price estimates, then the company can achieve the 15% oil volume CAGR. This year, the company is expecting crude oil volumes of 357-362 mobpd.

The accident led to Anadarko voluntarily shutting down 3,000 wells temporarily, and this could have an impact on the upcoming earnings report. Additionally, there's another impact to consider with the end of the joint venture between Anadarko and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B). This JV ends in just a few weeks' time, and this will be another obstacle for the company to overcome. The Delaware basin operations for Anadarko are rather important, too, considering that it has a significant reserve basis and is really one of the primary sources of longevity for this company. Wells are plentiful, and over an expanse of 235k net acres, this is a core asset for the company. If the company can overcome the accidents and the end of the current JV with Royal Dutch Shell, in the sense that these factors do not inhibit production growth, then 2018 will be a positive year for the company.

Source: Investor Presentation

In Wolfcamp A, the company has over 6,000 drilling locations with more than 3 bboe of net resources. In the DJ Basin, the company has over 4,500 drilling locations with over 2 bboe of net resources. So, it's critical that company utilizes these extensive resources to hit production guidance, otherwise the negative sentiment will only swell. Positive additions to production in the first quarter included a 26% increase in oil sales volumes YOY with operating cash flow of $1.12 billion. This company also needs to break even on FCF. Last quarter, the company had negative free cash flow of $76 million after three consecutive quarters of positive free cash flow. So, Anadarko is under pressure right now to not only hit production guidance but also to break even on free cash flow, otherwise it's going to start to really trail behind peers.

Is This An Opportunity?

My first inclination is to tell shareholders to stay away. One of the consequences of accidents like these is that investigations can take quite a long time to complete, with some sources saying 12-18 months. That's an overhang on the company that isn't worth investing in. There are certainly higher-quality E&Ps out there, such as ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), that investors should consider allocating capital to on the basis of their negativity just stems from the operating environment.

Take a look at the six-month chart of APC below. The current downtrend shows no signs of stopping. The 50 DMA has a highly negative slope and the 200 DMA is now breaking to the downside. Volume has begun to elevate since the accidents happened. In the background, crude oil pricing has been highly negative, further justifying the downtrend. Momentum indicators like the RSI and MACD are showing a nearly oversold reading, but these indicators have flashed multiple times in the last seven weeks to no avail of current shareholders.

Source: StockCharts

So, let's try to think of APC from a different perspective. With crude oil also on a clear downtrend, there's minimal support for APC right now. With that being said, any good contrarian would point to this as a potential opportunity, especially with a short-term time horizon. The stock is trading at its lowest level since Q2 2016, when crude oil was just picking up out of the Q1 2016 lows. The selling that is linked to the two incidents extends the potential discount that investors can take advantage of.

Think of it this way: the accidents have caused a negative effect on the stock that allow investors to get in now at a cheaper level than if it was just being driven down by crude oil prices. With that being said, it's going to underperform a peer group because investors are going to be more inclined to load up on the E&P names that do not have company-specific factors bogging them down whenever crude oil picks up out of the low-$40s. The long-term chart seen below still looks like an opportunity, but I am just not eager to throw money at it now because of what has happened.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

Investors should take a good look at the E&P space and find a stock that has less resistance. Anadarko will continue to deal with safety issues and investigations for the next 12 months at least. While that may not lead to more selling pressure, it's certainly not going to support the bulls. Thus, APC is reliant on either a quick resolution to the investigations or crude oil breaking its current downtrend and heading back towards $50/barrel on the WTI. Both could take a few quarters, at least. While it's entirely possible for APC to have a positive second half, I wouldn't expect outperformance in an E&P peer group and believe that there are better buys at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.