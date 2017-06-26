Sears Canada: A Tough Challenge To Avoid A Second Bankruptcy Filing

I think Sears Canada will likely end up like Eaton's though, which filed for bankruptcy in 1997 and then again in 1999.

DIP financing should give Sears enough time to sell some of its remaining assets and reduce its store base so that it can continue operations into 2018.

Sears Canada is also running out of real estate assets to sell, with its remaining owned real estate covering perhaps less than six months of cash burn.

Sears Canada's operational performance has deteriorated sharply over the past year and a bit. Negative EBITDA over the last 12 months has reached around $256 million USD.

Sears Canada (SRSC) has received creditor protection as it attempts to restructure its business. Sears Canada plans on closing 20 of its 95 full-line department stores (and 59 out of 255 stores overall) as well as laying off 17% of its employees. It is also arranging $450 million CAD ($338 million USD) in DIP financing to help it continue operations.

Although I was negative on Sears Canada's long-term future, I had thought last year that Sears Canada might be able to survive for a few more years if it could keep its cash burn to 2015 levels. However, deteriorating margins combined with a collapse of its catalogue business resulted in its cash burn sharply increasing, with its negative EBITDA over the last 12 months more than doubling compared to 2015. This drastically reduced Sears Canada's runway and led to its restructuring in 2017.

Given how negative Sears Canada's EBITDA is currently, I think it will be a significant challenge for Sears Canada to continue operating for multiple years even with its DIP financing and creditor protection. Sears Canada's current equity is also extremely likely to have no value in the end.

Sears Canada typically reports in Canadian dollars, and I have converted those figures into US dollars at an exchange rate of $1.33 CAD to $1.00 USD.

Current Performance

Sears Canada's same store sales performance appears to have become weaker again after a few positive months following the one-year anniversary of its credit card marketing and servicing agreement termination. Sears Canada recorded +2.9% same store sales in Q1 2017, but that includes +6.2% in February 2017 and +4.1% in March 2017. That means that April 2017 was likely around -1% to -2%.

While its same store sales haven't been that bad recently, Sears Canada's revenues have taken a much heavier hit due to reduced catalogue sales (which Sears Canada has been trying to migrate to online sales) and store closures. In 2016, Sears Canada achieved annualized cost reductions of $159.6 million CAD ($120 million USD), however that was offset by a $532 million CAD ($400 million USD) decrease in revenue. The revenue decline was caused by store closures (a $136.5 million CAD or $103 million USD impact), a -4.3% decrease in same store sales and a $203 million CAD or $153 million USD negative impact caused by the reduced catalogue sales.

If Sears Canada's gross margin percentage had remained the same as 2015, then the impact of the decreased revenue on EBITDA would be fairly close to the SG&A reductions. However, the termination of Sears Canada's credit card marketing and servicing agreement with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) (a $76.2 million CAD or $57 million USD impact) and the weaker Canadian dollar ($59.5 million CAD or $45 million USD impact) have severely impacted its gross margins.

Gross margins have also been compounded by increased clearance activity in recent quarters. This has resulted in Sears Canada's adjusted EBITDA continuing to decline into 2017. Sears Canada reported adjusted EBITDA of negative $282.9 million CAD ($213 million USD) in 2016, a sharp decline from negative $160.5 million CAD ($121 million USD) in 2015. Sears Canada's adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2017 shows further deterioration to negative $133.9 million CAD ($101 million USD), which would bring its trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA down to approximately negative $341 million CAD ($256 million USD). Thus before Sears Canada's filing, it may have been on a trajectory to deliver negative $400 million CAD ($301 million USD) EBITDA or worse during 2017.

Limited Real Estate Assets Remaining

Sears Canada's situation is made more challenging by the fact that it probably can't raise much money from its remaining real estate. At the end of 2016, Sears Canada owned eight full-line department stores, two Sears Home stores, two outlet stores (described as full-line stores with outlet channel merchandise mix) and two warehouse facilities. Sears subsequently sold one store for $7 million CAD ($5 million USD) and a warehouse facility for $50 million CAD ($38 million USD).

Sears Canada was previously estimated as having around $350 million CAD ($263 million USD) in owned real estate remaining. Since then, it appears that Sears has sold around $168 million CAD ($126 million USD) in real estate, which would leave approximately $182 million CAD ($137 million USD) in remaining owned real estate if that original estimate was accurate.

Sears does also have the potential to sell some of its remaining leases, although it has already sold many of its most desirable leases. There are still remaining leased stores such as Southgate Centre in Edmonton and Fairview Mall in the Toronto area that are located in top performing malls. However, Sears Canada's previous high value lease sales benefited from Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue wanting top locations when entering the Canadian market. Without that catalyst now and with the glut of space caused by Target Canada's exit, Sears Canada's remaining leases are worth significantly less than they would have been a few years ago.

Equity Unlikely To End Up With Value

Sears Canada does not have much debt currently. It had only borrowed $125 million CAD ($93.9 million USD) from its term loan at the end of Q1 2017 plus another $33 million CAD ($25 million USD) from its credit facility early June.

Sears Canada also had $658 million CAD ($495 million USD) in inventory and $164 million CAD ($124 million USD) in cash at the end of Q1 2017 compared to $333 million CAD ($250 million USD) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.

While the real estate, inventory and cash would seemingly indicate that there is some value remaining in Sears Canada's equity, there is also a large ($308.6 million CAD or $232 million USD) retirement benefit shortfall. Sears Canada's operations are also burning a large amount of money, which could quickly eat up any remaining net asset value. Sears Canada indicated it was burning $20 million CAD ($15 million USD) per week in May.

Sears Canada does expect only $25.7 million CAD ($19 million USD) in operating cash outflows in the 13 week period ending September 16, 2017. However, I believe that number includes some benefit from reduced inventory purchases as Sears Canada closes stores, so it shouldn't be seen as a sustainable improvement in cash burn at this point.

Even if Sears Canada significantly improves its negative EBITDA run rate and gets some value from its remaining leases, Sears Canada's net asset value will turn negative by next year.

Notes On DIP Financing

The DIP financing currently has a maturity date of December 20, 2017, so Sears Canada will need to pay whatever it borrows back by the end of the year, or otherwise get extended financing. Sears Canada can probably sell remaining real estate assets and reduce its store base enough to continue operations into 2018. However, I am skeptical about its ability to last much longer. Given the magnitude of the improvements needed just to get to zero EBITDA though, I think Sears Canada's fate may be similar to that of Eaton's. That Canadian institution filed for bankruptcy in 1997, closed 21 stores and raised financing, but then filed for bankruptcy again in 1999.

Conclusion

Sears Canada's performance has deteriorated sharply over the last year, with its negative EBITDA ballooning from negative $160.5 million CAD ($121 million USD) in 2015 to approximately negative $341 million CAD ($256 million USD) in the 12 months ending Q1 2017. Although it improved its same store sales briefly, it appears that same store sales were down again in April 2017, while overall revenues are down significantly due to store closures and the erosion of catalogue sales. Gross margins have also taken a serious hit.

This has resulted in Sears Canada filing for creditor protection and arranging DIP financing. Sears Canada can probably figure out a way to make it to 2018 now, but I think it will be challenging for it to survive much longer. While there is some net asset value remaining at this point, Sears Canada's business is consuming that remaining value quickly, and I doubt there will be anything left for the equity in the end.

