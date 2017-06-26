Victoria Gold: Significant Upside Potential

Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) not only keeps on pushing its Dublin Gulch project to production, it is also able to confirm the vast exploration potential of its Yukon properties. Although the positive news from the company comes relatively regularly, the share price hasn't been able to break the highs reached in summer of 2016 yet.

On January 24, Victoria Gold announced that it appointed BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) to arrange a $220 million senior secured project debt facility. Although the definitive agreement was expected to be closed in Q2 2017, given the current date, it is highly probable that it will be postponed to Q3. The debt should bear an LIBOR-based interest rate and it should have a 6-year maturity. The closing of the debt agreement will be an important milestone. The estimated CAPEX of the Eagle Gold Mine is almost $300 million. Victoria Gold holds cash of $40 million. After the debt financing is completed, a gap of only $40 million should be remaining. This gap will be probably covered via an equity financing.

On March 27, Victoria Gold announced that it awarded the engineering for the Eagle Gold Mine to JDS/Hatch. Only one day later, on March 28, Victoria Gold announced that it signed an agreement to acquire the mining fleet for the Eagle Gold Mine. The deliveries of the machinery should start in late 2017. The mining fleet should cost approximately $5 million. The signing of the contracts is an important indication that although the financing facility hasn't been completed yet, the management is pretty confident that the financing question will be solved soon.

In June, the news regarding the 2017 exploration program started to flow. At Shamrock, drill hole DG-801C intersected 82.3 meters grading 0.8 g/t gold. Although the gold grade isn't too high, the mineralization starts less than 5 meters below the surface. Moreover, the above-mentioned interval contains also some higher-grade zones, such as 11.68 meters grading 2.36 g/t gold or 13.81 meters grading 1.3 g/t gold. Good numbers were provided also by hole DG-790C that intersected 30.48 meters grading 0.87 g/t gold. The drill holes were located in the northern part of the Shamrock Area (map below). One of the main objectives of the 2017 drill campaign is to expand the Olive-Shamrock deposits. The first drill results indicate that this target should be reached.

Source: Victoria Gold

What may turn out to be even more important for Victoria Gold, also drilling of a new target (Eagle West), right to the west of the Eagle deposit, turned out to be successful. Several interesting holes were drilled in this area. For example hole DG16-780C intersected 16.2 meters grading 0.88 g/t gold and 35.92 g/t silver and hole DG16-783C intersected 21 meters grading 0.88 g/t gold and 35.92 g/t silver. But the best results were provided by hole DG16-805C that intersected 58.5 meters grading 0.87 g/t gold and 1.35 g/t silver. What is important, the mineralization is right next to the Eagle deposit, it is very close to the surface (all of the above-mentioned intervals start less than 15 meters below surface) and the intersected gold grades are notably higher compared to the Eagle deposit gold grades (0.67 g/t for measured and indicated and 0.66 g/t gold for inferred resources). Although it is relatively soon, moreover, there was only limited information provided by Victoria Gold, it is possible to speculate that Eagle West could be an extension of the Eagle deposit. If there are some higher grade resources defined in this area, they could be mined in the early years of Eagle Mine's life, in order to improve the economics of the project.

But the news flow has only started. During the 2017 exploration campaign, Victoria Gold plans to drill 5 high-priority targets:

East Potato Hills

Nugget

Rex-Peso

Falcon

Lynx Dome

I'm curious especially about the Rex-Peso drill results. There are two known high-grade silver veins (Rex and Peso) in the area. They were discovered in the early 20th century. Silver was mined on the property and the veins graded up to 7,680 g/t silver. However, the area hasn't been explored for gold, using the modern technologies, yet. Moreover, there is still some silver left. Back in 2011, Victoria Gold explored the area and it drilled several very nice drill holes. The best one was hole 11RPDH-10 that intersected 27.44 meters grading 382.1 g/t silver (5 g/t gold at the current metals prices).

The upside potential

There are 504 million shares of Victoria Gold outstanding right now. At the current share price of $0.47, the market value of Victoria Gold is slightly less than $240 million. It is able to expect that Victoria Gold will issue around 100 million new shares, at a share price of around $0.4, to cover the expected $40 million financing gap. As a result, the number of shares outstanding should grow approximately to 604 million.

According to the September 2016 feasibility study, the Eagle Gold Mine should produce 190,000 toz gold on average, over an initial 10-year mine life. The AISC is expected at $638/toz and the initial CAPEX at $289 million. After the recent Yukon tax rate cuts, the after-tax NPV(5%) equals to $527 million and the IRR equals to 30%, at the current gold price of $1,250/toz.

Source: Own processing, using data of Victoria Gold

Over the first 4 years of full production, more than 200,000 toz gold per year should be produced (chart above). Over the first year of full production (probably in 2020), 208,000 toz gold should be produced. At an AISC of $638/toz, Victoria Gold should record earnings of more than $70 million, using gold price of $1,250/toz, tax rate of 27% and conservatively assuming that the $220 million debt facility will bear a 10% interest rate.

As I stated above, it is reasonable to expect that there will be approximately 604 million shares outstanding, after the financing package is completed. However, Victoria Gold will need further capital to cover the exploration costs. Assuming, that the company will need further $20 million over the next two years, it is able to expect that the share count will grow to 650 million. Calculating with 650 million shares and earnings of $70 million, the expected EPS equals approximately to $0.1. At a conservative P/E ratio of 10, the share price should climb to $1. It is more than 110% above the current price level.

Conclusion

Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine is fully permitted and it should be highly profitable at the current gold price. Although the original feasibility study was done and the permits were granted several years ago, Victoria Gold has been sitting tight and waiting for better market conditions or for a takeover offer. The better market conditions have finally arrived, and as the company hasn't been acquired by one of its competitors yet, the management has decided to go it alone. The closing of the debt financing is probably the most important near-term catalyst. After the debt financing is done, the final structure of the whole financing package should be more clear and construction of the Eagle Gold Mine should be able to start in early 2018, as planned. After the mine gets into full production, Victoria Gold should command a share price of approximately $1, assuming that the current gold price prevails. The further upside may be provided by growing gold price and by positive exploration news. There is not only a significant potential of expanding the currently known deposits at Olive, Shamrock and even Eagle alone but also to find some new gold and silver deposits, as several high-priority targets are going to be drilled this year.

