McKesson's Rally Just Beginning

We were fortunate to be in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) prior to the company announcing its fourth quarter results on the 18th of May. Earnings reports many times are the catalyst for stocks shooting higher as shares of McKesson are now up 18% already since the last earnings announcement. Technically the stock looks very strong. The moving averages have now crossed over as the stock continues to rally despite shares trading with obvious overbought momentum conditions.

The same pattern seems to be playing out with the company's sentiment readings as optimistic readings are not deterring the stock from rallying higher. The next major resistance level on the technical chart is just below the $200 level which would be another 18% move to the upside from present levels. One would feel that if the biotech (ETF) (NASDAQ:IBB) keeps rallying in the same fashion as it has been doing of late, McKesson should get to that psychological $200 level in not time. In any event, we will remain long the stock as here are prime reasons why we believe this large pharmaceutical distributor has plenty more upside.

Obviously a strong calling card for us going long this stock many months ago was its cheap valuation. However this stock (because of its up-move) is now only coming to the attention of analysts as it still is being touted as a strong value play. The company's earnings multiple is still only 7.2 which is well behind both the industry's average 12.2 number as well the company's 5 year average of 22.8. Remember the company's shares topped out in mid 2015 at almost $240 a share but the company's financials seem to be far better shape presently than previous years. For example in its recent fiscal year, McKesson reported $198,533 billion in top line sales which returned over $5 billion in net income (earnings per share of $22.73).

Now I acknowledge that fiscal 2017 was an exceptional year for earnings primarily because of the merger with Change Healthcare but earnings are still expected to grow by a long term average of 7% over the next 5 years. The top line is expected to grow by about the 3% mark so margins for the company over time should definitely increase. McKesson's gross margin surpassed 6% between 2014 and 2016 and currently stands at the 5.7% mark. Margins are razor thin in this sector but the company looks like it will be able to recover lost ground as illustrated through its latest guidance numbers.

What looks like will be a another tailwind is a probable change of stance in Washington with relation to the president's executive order. Donald Trump's post elections comments about the extortionate pricing of drugs in this industry made many believe that the likes of McKesson would struggle and it did up to its latest earnings report. However the combination of an earnings surprise along with Trump's pro business policies has McKesson homing in on $170 a share now. Trump was really caught in two camps with respect to what he wanted to achieve in this sector.

On the one hand, he wanted lower prices but on the other he wanted a vibrant sector with much less regulation. Die hard Donald Trump supporters must be pretty upset with this news as it seems to be a complete 180 from his comment on biotech companies "getting away with murder" earlier in the year. Nevertheless from an investing point of view, if the Senate's healthcare bill gets passed into law, you have to feel it will be bullish for biotech stocks. Just look at the bottoming formation the sector has undergone over the past 18 months. The sector still managed to make higher highs in spite of Donald's Trump's warnings looming over the sector.

Even with the nice up move McKesson has experienced of late, the stock is still much cheaper than the other major players in this space (AmerisourceBergen Corp.(NYSE:ABC) & Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)). These three distributors dominate pharmaceutical distribution and I believe this monopoly will continue. Bears may state that the company's earnings multiple is not reputable given the company's latest "Change Healthcare" deal so let's compare its cash flow multiple (which is an extremely important metric as margins can be so tight) to the competition. McKesson's price to cash flow ratio comes in at 7.8 (5 Year Average of 13.2) which look far more attractive than AmerisourceBergen's 11.2 and Cardinal Health's 23.3.

Therefore we will be staying long McKesson for the time being. Its strong guidance for fiscal 2018, low valuation along with Trump's seemingly industry friendly policies should drive this stock higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.