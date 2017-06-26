Historically High Yields For The Dividend Investor

Dividend investors are always on the hunt for a good deal. With so many popular names at high levels a bargain can be hard to find as many company prices have outrun their dividends. Other yields are sit close to the historic averages for a company, but who wants to be average? There is now an easy opportunity to be above average, as some companies with long dividend histories are now selling at historically high yields. Buying these companies now locks in a yield that virtually guarantees above average returns for many years in the future.

High Yield Impact

The power of buying a stock at a historic high yield has two parts: dividend and capital gains. The following example shows the difference in dividends between buying $10,000 of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) at its average yield of 3% vs. the ten-year peak yield of 5%.

Year Cumulative at 3% yld Cumulative at 5% yld 10,000 10,000 1 10,300 10,500 2 10,609 11,025 3 10,927 11,576 4 11,255 12,155 5 11,593 12,763 6 11,941 13,401 7 12,299 14,071 8 12,668 14,775 10 13,048 15,513 11 13,439 16,289 12 13,842 17,103 13 14,258 17,959 14 14,685 18,856 15 15,126 19,799

The 5% yield brings in $2,466 more in total dividends in 10 years than buying at 3%. At 15 years the difference is $4,673. In addition, the investor will also have more in capital gains because the higher yield is the result of a lower share price.

Four Rare Opportunities For the Dividend Investor

The following charts show four stocks that are currently near a historic high yield. They cover the last ten years to include a variety of market conditions. Dividend.com is the source for all charts and data.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT): The only pure play outlet REIT, with a focus on high traffic and vacation/resort locations. The current yield is clearly outside the company target.

Target (NYSE:TGT): Second largest discount retailer behind Walmart (NYSE:WMT), with 1,802 stores and annual sales of $69 billion.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP): Second largest U.S. land-based oil driller, with revenues of $1.47 billion and market cap of $6 billion. A change in dividend policy occurred in 2013.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM): Largest non-sovereign oil and chemical company in the world, annual revenue of $211 billion and a market cap of $353 billion. A 3.76% yield is a rare and happy experience for XOM shareholders.

Yield-related numbers for these companies show how yields are up and prices down.

SKT TGT XOM HP Current yield % 5.31% 4.80 3.76 5.18 Low yield % 2.78% 1.00 2.04 2.60 High yield % 6.02% 4.71 4.16 5.57 Payout ratio % 56.8 59.7 80.2 Nm Yrs div growth 24 49 34 44 Curr Price 25.79 52.61 83.49 55.00 52 wk low 24.71 48.56 79.26 49.46 52 week high 42.20 79.33 95.55 85.78 % Off high 39% 34% 13% 36%

Negativity, Uncertainty, Opportunity

The bull and bear cases for these companies is well covered on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere and need not be repeated here. The point of these charts and data is to highlight a specific and rare opportunity to maximize dividend income and potential capital gains for investors for whom dividends are important. The bottom line analysis is simple: SKT and TGT are dominated by negativity and uncertainty around bricks and mortar retail, and XOM and HP shares are dominated by similar sentiment around oil. The outlook in these two sectors has reached an extreme low point in the face of some substantial challenges. In a stock market that focuses on the short term, share prices have been knocked way down. Dividend investors by their nature can afford the long-term view, however. The long view of the past sees decades of increasing dividends and stock prices that have always recovered from business challenges to reach new highs. The long view of the future allows one to look past short term weakness and see the potential for profit further on.

While the present chaos in retail and oil works itself out there will be casualties along the way, but the companies profiled here will not be among them. They have the financial strength, talent, and discipline to carry on adapt to changes in their markets. Most importantly for the dividend investor, their long histories of increasing dividends are not in danger. When their yields revert to their historical averages, it will be because of share price appreciation, not stagnant or reduced payouts. The dividends are high enough to make an investment worthwhile even if price recovery is farther off than we would like.

Risk and Perception of Risk

The perception of risk is an interesting phenomenon. When a stock is charging ahead to new highs the perceived risk can be low and the temptation to jump on the bandwagon is great. When stocks are hitting new lows pessimism abounds. It takes fortitude to go against the flow. Even the most exacting assessment of risk is imperfect because the future is uncertain. However, much of the risk in these companies’ shares has been wrung out by the declines in their share prices, and the risk to the dividend is very small.

Summing up

One of the important ways dividend investors evaluate stocks is by comparing a company’s yield to its historical average. Even a small difference in yield can make a significant difference in total dividends received over time and a larger capital gain as the yield reverts to its mean. It’s a challenge to find such companies in today’s market where so many popular stocks are near historic highs and yields are at best mediocre. Opportunities do exist, though, and four such companies are profiled in this article. All of them face challenges, but much of the risk is already reflected in the share price. They have the resources to recover and continue paying growing dividends. What’s required on their part is for business to return to normal levels. All that’s required on our part is a little courage, faith, and patience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, TGT, XOM, HP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.