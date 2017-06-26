Welcome to another edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly". The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

Summer is in full force here and I won't be able to publish or respond to comments as promptly as I'd like. With temperatures rising to 42° next week I'm thinking of heading as far north as possible.

Equities

I am neither bullish nor bearish on US equities. I can say two things, though.

Firstly, we are nowhere near a top, yet. Most indices and leading stocks are just finishing off the wave 3 which started last year. A wave 4 pullback and final blow off rally are still due.

Secondly, I would say that despite the potential upside, buying for a swing trade right here and now is not advisable as the risk to reward is simply not good enough.

The S&P500 (SPY) is very near the wave 3 target of 2380-90.

Meanwhile the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has finally hit the $142.6 target mentioned in February.

And here is the Dow Jones at its wave 3 target, where wave 3 = 161.8* wave 1.

The wave 3 also contains what looks like 5 smaller waves.

As mentioned last week, Tech (QQQ) has already started to retrace from its wave 3 target.

This count has been updated so it reconciles with all the other indices and leading stocks like Apple (AAPL), placing this correction in the wave 4 position.

Actually AAPL overshot the wave 3 target by a few percent, and has already retraced to the channel.

I don't think the wave 4 is complete, but I don't expect much more of a decline either.

In each of the above cases, the minimum expectation is for a 23.6% Fibonacci retrace of the wave 3, which is about 4-5% in the case of the S&P500.

Precious Metals

Whilst writing this update, gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) have spiked lower in a rather odd manner. Gold was down 1.4% in less than a minute.

Yet it made perfect technical sense. Gold plunged to the 200dma and reversed.



Perhaps this is the final flush to complete this long and frustrating sideways corrective sequence? I still expect this decline to reverse before the May lows and rally towards $1360.

In fact, the low made last week was suspicious in that it was a little too easy. I caught silver at the lows where wave c = wave a. It's a very basic measured move.

Today's move will have stopped out a few and an updated chart shows you can no longer call this trade 'easy'.



Despite all this, the view for precious metals is largely unchanged on the higher time-frames and I still expect a decent rally in what should be a multi-year sideways corrective sequence.

Oil (USO)

Last week I warned the short term counts on oil were not very clean and it was perhaps best to 'buy a break of the channel, or just take the longer term view that the low $40s are a good buy for the $60s.'

That view hasn't changed. I bought a small amount near $42 and will add once the channel is broken.

I'll be honest; the moves since the May decline have been a surprise. My original view from this May 5th article was $42 should be tested, but the subsequent bounce from $43.96 made me question this view.

One thing I do not doubt is that oil should rally into the $60s.

Natural Gas (UNG)

I still expect gas to make a low in this area for a move above $4. $3.2 is the inflection point; a move above there will allow us to say with more certainty that the decline is complete.

The Dollar (UUP)

No change to the dollar view. I expect a $95.5 to $97.5 range to persist into August.

Conclusions

More and more stocks and indices are hitting wave 3 targets. It doesn't mean the S&P500 is about to collapse, but the risk to reward of new swing trades is poor. There will be lower prices and better opportunities ahead.

Other markets are trading quite erratically in the short term. Medium term I think precious metals, gas and oil will all continue higher, but I do not want to loudly proclaim 'the low is in', only for a brief spike lower to prove me wrong the next day.