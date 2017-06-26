Nike, New Strategy And Competition: A Contrarian View

A A few weeks ago, Nike (NYSE:NKE) announced it will cut 2 percent of its global workforce. This is part of a restructuring that has a goal of reducing the time to get products into the hands of consumers, and is a response to a rapidly changing consumer landscape that is ushering in a growing share of e-commerce at the expense of brick and mortar retail.

The new strategy, will include the creation of a Consumer Direct Offense, which will focus on getting personalized products to market. More generally, the new strategy incorporates what the company has called the “Triple Double” strategy: doubling innovation, speed, and direct consumer connections.

"The future of sport will be decided by the company that obsesses the needs of the evolving consumer," said CEO and Chairman Mark Parker, in a press release. "Through the Consumer Direct Offense, we’re getting even more aggressive in the digital marketplace, targeting key markets and delivering product faster than ever."

The market didn’t like the move, at least initially, as the stock declined 6.4% in the two days after the news. However, it has already recovered about half of the lost ground. If the move seems to be an obvious response to some changing market conditions, some analysts believe there is some weakness hidden in the strategic change.

For example, Deutsche Bank lowered estimates and wrote in a note:

Into NKE's 4Q print next Thursday, we are further reducing our estimates as we believe the announcement of a new Consumer Direct Offense strategy last week foreshadows disappointing FY18 guidance. We expect revenue to slow, particularly in 1H and in North America, and EPS to be lower quality from SG&A cuts. With our checks indicating heightened promotional activity, we expect GPM pressure as well. Nevertheless, we believe investors will focus on NKE's still robust long-term growth prospects and plans to become a more efficient organization.

It’s obvious that companies usually undergo significant changes when there is a problem with their performance, and it’s not a secret that Nike’s performance has lagged in recent times due to the rising popularity of bands such as adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF) (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Puma, which gained market share at the expense of Nike. Nonetheless, I think there is no reason to panic, and there have been both negative and positive signs in the recent past.

NKE's key wholesale partners in North America, Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), both saw a sequential slowdown in comparable store sales as compared with the prior quarter. More generally, there has been a deceleration in sales of athletic footwear in the last months. Those are two negative news for Nike's business.

In the recent past, I have already discussed Nike’s performance compared with that of its main

competitors adidas, so I won’t spend many words on it. What I think investors should consider is the recent re-acceleration in sales that Nike has experienced, a positive sign that has been ignored by analysts. According to data from SSIData, which tracks athletic footwear sales for a large number of retailers in the United States, Nike has continued its recent acceleration, gaining +7.0% last week compared with +1.0% in the prior week. It’s important to highlight that this is the best weekly performance for Nike in two months, and both the Nike brand (+4.6%) and the Jordan brand (+18.4%) have contributed to the strong growth.

At the same time, Nike’s main competitor adidas saw sales declining 0.7% last week, making for the company's second negative performance in the last six weeks. This confirms the company’s almost exclusive reliance on its website to drive growth and provides another sign that it is becoming increasingly difficult for the German company to gain market share at the expense of Nike.

Nonetheless, in a note a few days ago, Cowen confirmed a negative outlook on Nike, citing increasing competition from Adidas and Under Armour:

Consensus Is Too High As "Adi-Armour" Competition Accelerates. (…) We see a N. American market with a supply problem across multiple brands and categories within the athletic category with product from NKE and competitors showing accelerating promotional cadence. Our detailed breakdown of geographical and category exposure shows the competitive environment with Adidas is unlikely to ease.

I don’t agree at all. It seems to me that analysts are correctly assessing the environment as an increasingly competitive one in which competitors are losing momentum and Nike is re-accelerating. Data from SSIData already confirmed this. For the sake of completeness, investors should know that Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA), cited by Cowen as the main competitive threat together with Adidas, is also continuing to experience weakness. It has been in a negative trend for several quarters that has not improved recently. Last week, Under Armour’s sales further decelerated to -21.5% vs. -15.7% in the prior week. The evidence is that Nike is regaining momentum and its competitors are losing it, at least according to the evidence that comes from brick and mortar retail.

The digital channel is a different question. I think adidas continues to perform better than Nike in the e-commerce channel, thanks to the flagship platforms. In their earnings preview, sell-side analysts continue to share relatively pessimistic views on Nike due to the concerns about competition. We have read Cowen’s opinion, and other investment banks shared similar thoughts. Piper Jaffray mentioned adidas’ advantage in the e-commerce channel as an important reason to believe that Nike’s market share will continue to fall.The chart below shows the YoY growth of the 30-day moving average of Alexa pageviews for adidas.com (blue line) and nike.com (black line). Adidas.com continues to perform much better than nike.com, in terms of growth.

Adidas has a strong DTC channel and Nike’s recent strategic moves are an obvious response to the threat, but I think sell-side analyses show an excessive focus on the e-commerce platform. The brick and mortar channel remains by far the main channel in terms of sales. Why should we ignore Nike’s strong recent overperformance and focus only on the digital channel? I have already shown that some indicators, such as Google Trends data and brick and mortar sales, are showing losing momentum for adidas and a fast convergence with Nike’s level. Nike’s brick and mortar channel has performed much better than adidas’ brick and mortar channel in the recent past, and the digital channel is not enough to justify the belief that the German company will continue to grow its market share at the expense of Nike. After all, a flagship website offers no moat; an established brick and mortar retail network with thousands of partners does.

For the reasons explained in this article and in my previous ones, I maintain my long on Nike, as I think the current valuation offers a good long-term entry point. NKE still trades at a below- market- average P/E of 22, and at an EV/EBITDA of 16, below its main competitors adidas and Under Armour.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. You can have a 2-week free trial and only for this month, I am offering a 25% discount on both monthly and annual subscriptions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Adidas shares, UAA

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.