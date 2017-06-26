New Residential Investment Corp Sets Itself Up For Failure

By increasing the dividend, the mismatch between the fundamentals and actual payout has increased, and there is no easy way to correct it.

New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) surprised investors last week when it increased its quarterly dividend by 4.2% to $0.50, sending the bears fleeing and erasing the price decline after Wedbush’s downgrade. It is clear that the general consensus is that the dividend increase reaffirms the company’s ability to generate profits and hence the cheapness of the stock, which is currently yielding 12.1% based on Friday’s close of $16.59. However, I believe that this dividend increase is more of a curse rather than a blessing.

No Going Back

Once a dividend stock raises its dividends, the management simply cannot trim them without seeing the stock crater. We’ve seen this time and time again: StoneMor Partners (STON), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and Linn Energy are just some of the names that I had been wary of prior to the dividend cut. Each of them had their own unique problems, and I will concede that New Residential is a very different business; however, a common theme unites them all in that they all had a history of increasing dividends that was detached from the performance of the underlying business.

In my previous article (NRZ Does Not Deserve Premium) I talked about how the Core EPS calculation does not reflect the true earnings of the underlying business; this doesn’t go away just because the dividend was raised. In other words, the market seems to think that the dividend dictates the value of the company rather than the other way around. Now that the company has increased its dividend, the problem has gotten worse, not better.

Acquisitions Are Necessary

One argument for the case of paying more dividends is that the company recently made several big MSR deals that could boost returns. There was $97 billion from Citi (C), $72 billion from PHH (PHH), and potentially $117 billion from Ocwen (OCN). Indeed these were significant deals, but let’s not forget that there will always be a natural runoff of unpaid balances, so the company must continue to make these acquisitions as it does not originate mortgages. At the end of Q1, the management estimated that the prepayment rate was close to 10%, so the company needs to constantly replenish this runoff with new acquisitions just to maintain the balance of the MSR portfolio.

Furthermore, there is no guarantee that these purchases will be value additive in the future. MSRs are not risk free, they are investments just like stocks and bonds. It’s false to say that because the acquired MSRs will produce income and cash flow in the near future, the dividend increase must be justified. Investors should look further and understand that cash flows from MSRs are not perpetual (unlike a business), and they naturally decline as the balance falls. Suppose that mortgage rates continue to fall - something that has been the case for the past three months (see below). In that case the fair value of the MSRs will decrease, even though the acquisitions will still produce income in the near term.

Conclusion

I believe that investors should be wary of the dividend hike. The dividend increase doesn’t solve any fundamental concerns that I have. If anything, the problem just got worse, as now the management cannot trim without tanking the stock. The recent acquisitions will produce cash flow in the near-term, but the existing portfolio is also shrinking every day due to the natural runoff. Furthermore, the fair value of MSRs could decrease despite an incremental increase in cash flow from the recent acquisitions.

I’m probably not the first person to say this, but under no circumstance should an investor treat dividends as a good indicator of financial health in real time. This is especially true for high yielding stocks. I remain highly cautious about New Residential Investment Corp.

Author's note: Click the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page to be updated with my latest insights. To learn more about the Core Value Portfolio, whose goal is to compound capital at 20% over the long term, I encourage you to read the introduction to my investment process. Premium subscribers get full access to the Core Value Portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.