Tending The Dividend Garden - June Update

As I wrote previously in Tending the Dividend Garden - March Update, I like to think of building my stock portfolio the same way I would think about planting my garden. I see a lot of similarities between gardening and investing in dividend paying stocks. They both require a lot of work and patience up front, but when done correctly, can provide a great return. I like the idea of grouping stocks based on their yield and dividend growth rate (DGR) into comparable crops from my garden.

As a refresher, apple tree stocks, Disney (NYSE:DIS), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Nike (NYSE:NKE), have yields below 2.5% with DGRs over 10%. Like apple trees, they don't have the highest initial returns, but they will make up for the slow start over the coming decades. Strawberry stocks, Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), and Target (NYSE:TGT), have yields between 2.5% and 4%. Their DGRs are usually between 7% and 15% but can vary a bit. Strawberries produce modest harvests from their first year and actually spread very easily, ensuring future great harvests. Green bean stocks, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP), have the same yields as strawberries, but lower DGRs between 5% and 10%. They're an extremely reliable crop that produces very similar results year in and year out. Watermelon stocks, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T), have yields over 4% with DGRs under 5%. Watermelon vines produce very few fruits but will make up for the lack of growth with their massive size. Spinach stocks, Realty Income (NYSE:O), would be any stock with a monthly payout. Spinach is easily the crop I pick the most. At its peak, I need to harvest some every other day. Potato stocks are any stock with no dividend or no meaningful DGR. The major harvests with potatoes occur after they have died, which I equate to only generating a return with the sale of the stock. When DGRs fit into multiple categories, I use the 5-year DGR as the ultimate classifier.

As you can see from my previous article, I increased my holding of nearly each stock through reinvesting the quarterly dividend. It's not all that exciting or even noticeable yet, but participating in DRIPs is a cornerstone of my Garden Portfolio. The principle is similar to the farmer who saves seeds from this year's crop to plant for next year's crop. The tiny seed, just like the partial shares, still have the potential to generate future returns. Two of my stocks, MCD and TGT, have slipped out of their defined category. I'll cover TGT's discrepancy later, but for MCD, it is due to a significant increase in share price. I do expect the stock to fit the green bean category in the coming months, either by a drop in the share price or from the next dividend raise which would be paid in the 4th quarter of this year.

Through this quarter, I added capital to two of my positions. The first was O that was part of my plan of building a full position of the stock which I wrote about further in Realty Income in the Dividend Portfolio. During this quarter, I had my first dividend from O and I must say I thoroughly enjoy the monthly income. It is not yet significant, but there's something satisfying about watching the share count DRIP higher every month. One of the fears that had supposedly been hurting O's share price was the inevitable rise of interest rates. The most recent rate hike barely budged the stock, so I'm assuming it was priced in to some extent. I fully expect to make at least a purchase of O in the coming quarter as I'm not yet at my target allocation.

The other position I added to was TGT. My last detailed article, Target in the Garden Portfolio, was written before the sell-off that's been attributed to Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) purchase of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). In my previous Garden Portfolio update, I mentioned that TGT had fallen out of the strawberry category because of its high yield. Since then, a 3.3% raise in the dividend has been announced so the DGRs could be headed out of the category as well. I expect the yield to remain out of range for a while as the share price could take years to recover, but I'll leave it as a strawberry and reevaluate its classification for next quarter.

I added some fresh capital to TGT and O which had been existing positions. I also added partial shares to all of my other holdings through DRIPs. Over the coming quarter, I plan to again add to my holdings of O. I may also add to a couple other current positions, most likely ADM or NKE, as their share price would mean I was averaging down. Thanks for reading and I look forward to any comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, CAT, CVX, DIS, MCD, INTC, MSFT, NKE, O, PEP, T, VZ, TGT, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.