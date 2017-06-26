Outlook For Biotech Stocks

Biotech stocks have been trading off their highs from mid-2015 as political rhetoric created uncertainty for the industry. Some front-running politicians spoke out about how pricy some drugs are. These candidates created the perception among investors that if they were elected, they would implement policies that might hurt biotech companies. The uncertainty led to a significant sell-off for the biotech industry.

Recently, the Biotech industry rallied on new found positive momentum. The uncertainty surrounding new policies has changed with a positive outlook. The positive outlook stemmed from news that the FDA will help increase competition for prescription drugs through the approval of lower-cost generics. I think that this is an opportunity for investors to start new positions in the industry.

The FDA's statement was in response to many patients being priced out of the drugs that they need. The FDA aims to get generic drugs to the market faster without delays. Given, the response to the FDA's statement, the market perceives this to be positive. I would expect the FDA to find a way to reward the non-generic drug makers. For example, the generic drug producers could be required to pay royalty fees to the non-generic drug makers for a certain period of time. This would provide a benefit to all parties involved.

Reasonable Valuation

The Biotech industry is trading with a PEG of 1.7. This isn't much higher than the S&P 500's (SPY) PEG of 1.6 based on a forward PE of 18.7 and a 3 - 5 year annual growth rate of 12%. Therefore, I see the biotech industry with a fair valuation based on future earnings growth. Since the Biotech industry is expected to grow earnings at a higher rate of about 16% annually, biotech stocks as a group are likely to outperform the broader market in my opinion.

Growth Catalysts

There is likely to be an ongoing and increasing need for biotech drugs as the Baby Boomer generation continues to age. There are about 10,000 Baby Boomers retiring per day in the U.S. That equates to about 3.65 million per year. The health of many of the Baby Boomers will decline as they get older.

Ninety percent of those aged 65 years or older take at least one drug per week. In the same age group, 40% take at least 5 different drugs per week. So, there is likely to be an increased need for the prescription drugs that biotech companies produce as the large baby boomer generation continues to age.

Georgetown University determined that 66% of all adults in the United States use prescription drugs. That includes multiple generations. As the cycle of workers entering retirement age continues with the Baby Boomers, then Generation X, and eventually the Millennials, the biotech industry is likely to thrive for the foreseeable future.

Another factor for the positive outlook for biotech companies is the increased development of new drugs for unmet needs or drugs being approved that are more effective than older treatments. We are just scratching the surface of breakthrough treatments in areas such as immunotherapy and gene therapy. As these technologies advance, more effective treatments will be available keeping the outlook positive for strong industry growth over the long-term.

How to Invest

It might be difficult to find individual stocks in the biotech industry that will be the next home run. Drug approvals could be delayed and some drugs will never achieve an FDA approval due to issues with efficacy and/or safety. In either of those cases, the stocks are likely to decline significantly. Many biotech stocks have great stories, but some never deliver with a drug approval that becomes profitable.

With that in mind, investors can reduce individual stock risk in this industry with biotech ETFs. The biotech ETFs have exposure to established profitable biotech and pharmaceutical companies growing at above average rates with some exposure to smaller, speculative companies. Therefore, investors can minimize risk, while achieving returns that can beat the market.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is a popular ETF to get diverse exposure to the biotech industry. IBB is trading approximately on par with its net asset value [NAV]. IBB has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade. I expect IBB to continue to outperform as the industry grows earnings at an above average rate.

Another choice is the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI). While IBB contains mostly large well-known companies such as Celgene (CELG), Biogen (BIIB), and Amgen (AMGN) among its top 10 holdings, XBI contains some smaller, less established companies among its top ten holdings such as Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Exelixis (EXEL), and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS).

XBI's higher concentration of the smaller, less established companies gives the ETF a higher-risk with higher-reward potential. The higher risk associated with XBI was evident in the biotech correction from 2015 into 2016, when the fund declined about 44% as compared to IBB's 38% decline. XBI's higher reward is evident in the ETF's outperformance over IBB for the past 10 years. XBI's performance is likely to remain similar going forward as its fund managers focus more on smaller companies with higher growth potential.

The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) is another choice for investors considering exposure to the industry. VHT contains large established companies in its top ten holdings. VHT has 21% exposure to biotech companies with a larger concentration of 32% in Pharmaceuticals. The ETF also has about 19% exposure to Health Care Equipment companies. VHT's 10-year performance lies in the middle of XBI and IBB. VHT pays a 1% dividend, while XBI and IBB have low yields below 1%. So, VHT can be considered a medium-risk, medium-reward ETF.

Conclusion

Biotech stocks have returned with positive momentum as investors have optimism that favorable policies will allow companies in the industry to thrive. The sharp sell-off brought biotech stocks back down to a reasonable valuation. The above average growth for the industry as a whole makes it likely that biotech stocks will outperform the broader market over the long-term. Therefore, I see this as a good time to invest in this space for a long-term position.

Overall, I think all three of these ETFs will outperform the S&P 500 over the next five years and beyond. Investors seeking the strongest potential price appreciation over the long-term can consider a position in XBI. However, keep in mind that you may need a stronger stomach to weather larger declines during corrections and recessions as compared to IBB and VHT. If you want less risk and less volatility with above average growth, then you may want to consider IBB or VHT.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.