Daily State Of The Markets: Indicator Review - It's A Bull Market Until Proven Otherwise

Good Monday morning and welcome back. Since it's the start of a new week, let's get right to our objective review the key market models and indicators. To review, the primary goal of this weekly exercise is to remove any subjective notions and ensure that we stay in line with what "is" happening in the markets. So, let's get started...

The State of the Trend

We start each week with a look at the "state of the trend." These indicators are designed to give us a feel for the overall health of the current short- and intermediate-term trend models.



Executive Summary:

The short-term Trend Model remains neutral this week.

The short-term Channel Breakout System remains on a buy signal. A break below 2418 would flip the trading system to sell.

The intermediate-term Trend Model is still solidly positive

The intermediate-term Channel Breakout System is also still on a buy signal and requires a move below 2350 to reverse.

The long-term Trend Model remains positive

The Cycle Composite points lower this week before turning back up the week after.

The Trading Mode models are currently conflicted but remain in Mean-Reverting mode at this time.



The State of Internal Momentum

Next up are the momentum indicators, which are designed to tell us whether there is any "oomph" behind the current trend...



Executive Summary:

The short-term Trend and Breadth Confirm Model is back to positive. Note that this model has done a lot of flip-flopping recently.

Our intermediate-term Trend and Breadth Confirm Model continues to provide an upbeat message

The Industry Health Model has improved enough to keep the model in moderately positive territory.

The short-term Volume Relationship is positive but by the thinnest of margins.

The intermediate-term Volume Relationship is still in positive mode but with declining momentum

The Price Thrust Indicator has moved to negative - but only by a small degree

The Volume Thrust Indicator improved to neutral last week.

The Breadth Thrust Indicator is also neutral.

My view is that the momentum of the market is lacking and not as strong as a glance at the board might indicate.



The State of the "Trade"

We also focus each week on the "early warning" board, which is designed to indicate when traders may start to "go the other way" -- for a trade.



Executive Summary: