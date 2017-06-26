AT&T Prepare For Immense Pressure

You know I never would have guessed that AT&T was under immense pressure the last few months. I mean, there has been an average one article every other day. And you know what? I love it. With so much coverage, no one following the name can pretend they ‘didn’t know something,’ or ‘must of missed that’. What we do know is that AT&T (NYSE:T) stock has dropped almost 15% from highs. While some are kicking in screaming, I think that this is positive news. Sell your shares to me. I will hold them through this difficult time. I understand that this is a low growth name with a high debt burden. But I will be upfront. I have used this sell-off to pick up more shares and will continue to do so for the long-term. However, I don’t see shares rebounding any time soon, which is why I am using the now 5.2% yield levels to accumulate shares. Dividends will be reinvested at these lower levels, building a solid holding for retirement. But this does not mean the stock could not go lower! Between stiff competition and cord cutting that could impact the major DirecTV acquisition, to the debt load and the pending Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) buyout, there are a lot of potentially negative moving parts. Many are dumping taking profit after the run up in shares. They are getting out after growth. And recent news suggests this is more likely than not.

Why do I say that? We learned this weekend in a Wall Street Journal piece that there could be some upcoming pressure on revenues. How so? Well, it seems that according to recent data, cell phone plan pricing has been falling tremendously due to heavy competition and market saturation. Let me be clear. It is a great time to be a consumer in this space, but not so great if we are looking to grow revenues and subsequently earnings. One key statistic from the report stands out. The consumer price index for wireless plans dropped a whopping 12.5% last month. This follows a 13% decline in April. There are no signs of things slowing down either as rival telecoms have been ramping up summer pricing in a bid to attract new customers. These competing deals are once again great for the consumer, but bad for the companies. In fact, as a whole, the entire telecom sector, when we focus on wireless carriers, only saw 1% growths in revenues. This is the lowest ever. Was this the case for AT&T?

In the recently reported Q1, I have to say that AT&T did indeed fall short of my expectations slightly, and completely missed analyst estimates for sales. I was looking for revenue of $41 billion, but the company came in well short of this mark at $39.4 billion. Not only was it short a massive $1.2 billion, it was down year-over-year by 2.8%. That is a real issue. This is also well below the average 1% revenue growth seen by the sector. However, we have to dig deeper.

Compared with Q1 2016, operating expenses were $32.5 billion versus $33.4 billion. This year-over-year decline was a touch surprising considering the number of moves made in the past year on AT&T's path to innovation. With sales declining it is favorable that the costs to generate those revenues fell. This impacts operating income, which still came down due to declining revenues. Operating income fell to $6.9 billion versus $7.1 billion last year. Ugh. That said, there have been a lot of merger and acquisition costs. So if we adjust for merger expenses, operating income was $8.2 billion versus $8.1 billion, while operating income margin was 20.7%, rising 80 basis points. This is a strong positive that I think was overlooked when the company reported two months ago.

When we combine sales and expenses, net income was $3.5 billion, or $0.56 per share, compared to $3.8 billion, or $0.61 per share last year. This is a GAAP number which is meaningful, but we need to take adjustments into consideration. If we adjust for $0.18 of costs primarily for merger and integration-related items, earnings per share was $0.74 compared to an adjusted $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. This was in line with analyst estimates. That is a positive. What is more, there was strong cash flow of $9.2 billion and $3.2 billion in free cash flow after capital expenditures, rising 19.2%. Another strength in a volatile quarter.

Here is the issue. On the wireless carrier front, AT&T faces immense competition and revenue pressure. However, I am in this name for the long-term. I have been on record saying that T has done some things to evolve its business that are simply mindblowing. When I say this, I am talking about the focus on innovation and growth the company now has. We are talking about leading the path to 5G, moving DirecTV to mobile, competitive plans to not be undersold by other companies, forays into social media experiments and of course a pending deal with Time Warner that could be a game changer. While we will see pressure for the next few quarters, AT&T must guarantee that it is moving forward at a controllable pace, while continuing to gain customers, bring in DirecTV users as well as manage its cash and debt situation.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.