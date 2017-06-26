What Ford's Sales Mean For Oil Demand

In this article, I decided to look at some data provided by Ford in order to see if, perhaps, there's some evidence of future demand building up.

As my readers know, I like to focus quite a bit of my writing time on the oil industry. In thinking things over during the weekend, I asked myself if there are some interesting angles I could approach my analysis from. After performing some due diligence, I came upon some interesting data provided by Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), the likes of which allows me to give a reasonable analysis of a long-term catalyst that should help the oil industry out moving forward.

A disclosure

In this piece, one area of focus is on fuel efficiency and how the change in sales mix from Ford is likely an early-stage indicator for US gasoline demand (motor gasoline is the largest source of oil demand in the US). Unfortunately, data provided by Ford does not break down in a way that gives me a perfect estimate of mileage for its vehicles because it doesn't give a breakdown of consumer demand for different variations of the same type of model. Because of this limitation, there's likely some disparity between my numbers and what actually is, but to play it safe, I just took an average of miles per gallon for each Ford model presented.

Motor gasoline prices aren't improving

In the past, I've written about motor gasoline demand for the year. My goal here is to not rehash these numbers so I suggested you read my most recent article on the topic. The general conclusion is that, so far, demand has been weaker year over year but has shown some signs of support in recent weeks (though it still has a way to go).

*Created by Author

Beyond just demand though, what have prices looked like for 2017 compared to last year? With weaker demand, you would anticipate lower prices, but this has not been the case for much of this year. Take, for instance, the graph above. In it, you can see 2017 motor gasoline prices per gallon on average compared to what the picture looked like during 2016. During the first 25 weeks of this year, prices averaged about $2.47 per gallon, up 14.9% compared to the $2.15 per gallon seen the same 25 weeks of 2016. In the image below, you can see the trend that prices have taken over the past two decades (plus two and a half years). We are well below what has been seen over the past decade on the whole.

*Taken from the EIA

Realistically speaking, this increase in price year over year has probably contributed to the drop in demand, at least so far this year. That said, if you look at the graph again, you'll find that 2016's prices trended higher while this year that has not really happened to any material extent. In fact, in the most recent week for which data is available, prices this year were lower than last year by about 0.8%. If this trend persists, demand, on a normalized basis, could recover compared to last year, which could help the picture for oil bulls.

A look at Ford

Separate from the motor gasoline picture, we have Ford, whose performance has not been particularly good this year. If you look at the graph below, you can see the trend that monthly demand has taken this year for its vehicles. From January through April, demand for new vehicles came in quite low, falling from a year-over-year decrease of 0.6% in January to a 7.2% decrease in both March and April. Only in May did the company report some improvement in the number of units sold, rising 2.2% year over year. Despite this one-month growth, total demand for the first five months of 2017 came in at 1.07 million vehicles, down 3.6% compared to the 1.11 million seen a year earlier.

*Created by Author

With performance like this, it's no wonder that Ford experienced a management shakeup earlier this year. When the market loses faith in a firm's upper brass, management must either redeem themselves quickly or they need to depart from the enterprise. This said, not all of Ford's performance was the same for this year. In the table below, you can see the models made by Ford that average 25 miles per gallon or more (this is a blend of highway and city mileage, as provided by the U.S. Department of Energy). Any model in this table or the others I show that has an asterisk next to its name was a case where I had to get the miles per gallon from another source. I'm also excluding from this table Ford's "Heavy Trucks" since that is a general term and impossible to discern mpg data for. I also excluded the Lincoln Continental since it's a new model, and I'm excluding the Lincoln MKS since demand fell off a cliff from 3,032 units down to 92.

*Created by Author

As you can see from looking at the table, this year has not been particularly kind. Vehicles that average 25 miles per gallon or more have, so far this year, seen demand shrink to the tune of 20.3% compared to last year. That's a tremendous drop. In the next table below, you can see the same data for vehicles that average 20 miles per gallon or more. The drop here comes out to 12.5%, which is still rather significant.

*Created by Author

It's only in low mpg vehicles that demand has done well on the whole. If you look at the table below, you can see demand figures year to date for vehicles that averaged below 20 miles per gallon. Demand in this category has increased 3.4% year over year. What this data suggests is that, even though motor gasoline prices are higher than a year ago, consumers want the larger, bulkier, less fuel-efficient models the company produces. This might also be one reason why distillate fuel demand this year has been quite robust since some of the vehicles included in this analysis consume diesel. Besides continued low prices in motor gasoline, it's possible that competition from other firms like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and other car manufacturers, especially with electric and hybrid vehicles, may be contributing to Ford's woes in the high mpg market, but that's just speculation on my part.

*Created by Author

Now, does this by itself mean that motor gasoline demand must increase? Not necessarily yet. In the image below, you can see that the average person drives approximately 13,476 miles per year. This will obviously change from year to year (miles driven should increase this year), but if you make the loose assumption that all vehicles sold by Ford average this, while unit sales at the company are down 3.6% for 2017, fuel consumption would drop a more modest 1.8% if Ford is representative of all car sales. However, as motor miles driven increase later this year, as the EIA (Energy Information Administration) has said, it's possible that the shift in mix in Ford demand could be a meaningful contributor.

*Taken from the Federal Highway Administration

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's hard to know precisely where the oil market is headed from a demand perspective. Having said that, it's clear that less fuel-efficient models sold by the firm are seeing an uptick in demand while its more fuel-efficient models are suffering. One part of this could be changes in demand for the competitors of Ford, but another is almost certainly the fact that consumers have gotten used to low prices. The likely outcome of this is that we could be locking in, at least for a while, vehicles that are better for oil bulls since having less fuel-efficient vehicles on the road should in theory push motor gasoline demand higher down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.