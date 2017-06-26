The Outlook For Oil: Are Concerns Regarding U.S. Production Growth Overblown?

In this article, we will take a brief look at demand and supply trends in the global oil market and attempt to assess whether the recent sell-off in oil prices (NYSE:USO) is justified. In particular, we will focus on the supply dynamic in the US onshore oil market, given that US oil production is now increasingly the key “swing” factor in the outlook for global energy prices. Finally, we will discuss the most recent shale basin productivity report published by the Energy Information Agency (EIA) and assess what this means for future US oil production trends.

Global demand growth remains fairly robust, with the latest projections from the International Energy Agency (IEA) projecting that demand will grow by at least 1.3mn bpd in 2017 and 1.4mn bpd in 2018. Global consumption averaged roughly 97.9mn bpd in the fourth quarter of 2016, which suggests total demand will reach 99.2mn bpd by Q4 2017 and just over 100.6mn bpd by Q4 2018. In fact, the US-based Energy Information Agency anticipates global demand to reach 101mn bpd by Q4 2018.

These projected demand numbers contrast with current oil production of roughly 96.7mn bpd as per IEA data for May. Including Natural Gas Liquids, total liquids supply is about 1mn bpd higher at 97.8mn bpd (based on current OPEC crude oil production of 32.1mn bpd). This implies that global liquids production will need to grow by at least 3.2mn bpd over the next 18 months (based on the EIA demand projection of 101mn bpd by end-2018) in order for the oil market to remain in balance. Assuming modest demand growth in 2019, global liquids production will likely need to grow by at least another 1mn bpd by the end of the decade.

We know that OPEC is currently producing less than its potential capacity due to voluntary production cuts agreed to by the various members. OPEC production is presently around 32.1mn bpd. The current agreed production quota is 32.5mn bpd, while current OPEC production is also some 1mn bpd lower than the average production attributable to the cartel in Q3 2016, before the agreed production cuts came into effect.

We can therefore comfortably assume that OPEC should be able to increase its production by at least 1mn bpd (once the voluntary production cuts come to an end) and thus take care of at least one-third of the required supply growth to the end of 2018. However, we should point out that OPEC spare capacity, as per EIA data below, remains well below the historical range.

Nevertheless, assuming no supply disruptions in OPEC production, what about the other two-thirds of required supply growth? Based on EIA data and projections as seen below (which assumes oil prices will average around $53 per barrel in 2017 and 2018), we can see that any projected supply growth from non-OPEC producers such as Brazil, Canada, Kazakhstan, and Russia will largely be offset by declines in output from other non-OPEC nations such as China.

Given the substantial decline in capital investment in the global oil industry since 2014, assuming that non-OPEC and non-US oil supply growth will essentially remain flat going forward does not seem like such an outrageous prediction to make. Nevertheless, let's be optimistic and assume that total OPEC and non-US, non-OPEC supply will grow by roughly 1.3mn bpd by Q4 2018.

This essentially still leaves a supply gap of around 1.9mn bpd that will need to be filled by the US. Based on current estimates from various sources, including the EIA, the US oil rig count will reach 850 by end 2017, with US oil production expected to reach 9.7mn bpd from around 9.3mn bpd currently. This suggests that in order to close the supply gap, US production will need to grow and reach 11.2mn bpd by the end of 2018, implying additional production growth of 1.5mn bpd in calendar 2018 alone. This level of production will far exceed the prior production peak reached in 2015. Can this level of production really be achieved with oil prices below $50? It does not seem obvious to us.

And, what about the rig count? Reaching a production level of around 11mn bpd would probably require an even higher rig count compared to current levels, which are already nearly double the rig count level from one year ago. The recent rise in the US oil rig count has been a major factor dampening sentiment towards oil, with fears that US production growth will swamp global demand. Given that conventional oil production (such as offshore Gulf of Mexico) still accounts for about a third or 3.5mn bpd of US oil production, it is difficult to say conclusively what rig count level would be consistent with a certain level of output.

However, let's do some rough estimates using some of the data from the EIA's latest shale productivity report (June 14) as well as that provided by brokerage house Raymond James. The EIA data suggests that one additional rig in the Eagle Ford and Bakken basins will add about 1,200 bpd in output over one month, and extrapolated over 12 months, would add about 14,000 bpd in production. For the Permian, it is much less at around 600 bpd on a monthly basis. Although it is possible that we will see further productivity gains in the Permian, we will use this figure for now.

Let's further assume that a rig count of around 800 is consistent with a sustained production level of around 9.7mn bpd. So, growing production by 800,000 bpd in the Bakken and the Eagle Ford would imply the need for another 60 rigs. In the Permian, that number would double to 120. This implies a total US oil rig count of at least 1,000 compared to 750 at present that will eventually be required in order for US production to close the anticipated global supply gap.

These estimates are similar to the projections presented by Raymond James below. As can be seen, growing incremental production by 1.5mn bpd in 2018 will require an active rig count of around 1,200, some 60% higher than the present level.

In summary, even assuming further productivity gains, it appears quite clear that if US oil production is to grow as robustly as current market concerns suggest, the rig count will need to increase even further, possibly significantly further from current levels. Although the oil rig count has grown rapidly over the past year, we still seem to be far away from levels that would point to a sustained long-term supply glut (at least based on current global demand and supply trends).

Additionally, we would also note that the only shale basin in the US which is seeing meaningful record production growth is the Permian basin, where production has now reached some 2.4mn bpd. Many analysts project that production from the Permian will be able to grow by at least another 1mn bpd even if oil prices average $50 over the next two years. Nevertheless, we should highlight that even under a more favorable oil price scenario, production growth from the Permian is likely to be constrained and capped at around 3.4mn bpd looking out to the end of the decade based on projected available takeaway capacity, as shown in the chart below compiled by RBN Energy.

This implies that of the 1.9mn bpd in incremental oil production that will be required from the US in order to meet anticipated global oil demand growth, at least 0.9mn bpd of production will have to come from other shale basins such as the Bakken and Eagle Ford. If we assume a world where oil prices remain stuck at $50 and, as a result, non-OPEC and non-US output remains flat at current levels, then the additional global demand growth of 1mn bpd that we can comfortably pencil in for 2019 will also need to come from the US and, given the cited takeway capacity constraints, potentially from shale oil basins outside of the Permian.

Under these scenarios, it is not outrageous to suggest that oil production in the Eagle Ford and the Bakken may have to return, at a minimum, to their prior peak production levels recorded in 2014. Referencing the charts below from the EIA’s latest (June 2017) shale oil productivity report, production in the Bakken remains some 0.2mn bpd lower than the peak reached in 2015 and in the Eagle Ford some 0.3mn bpd below the record production peak achieved.

According to a report published by Morningstar, for the Eagle Ford to exceed its prior production peak, some 127 active rigs will be needed in the basin, higher than the current active rig count of around 100. For the Bakken to exceed its prior production peak, a total of 95 active rigs would be required, nearly double the current active rig count of 50.

In summary, what is this analysis telling us? Although we are ignoring potential oil production growth from the Scoop/Stack and Niobrara basins, it suggests that US oil production is unlikely to reach a level sufficient to swamp global oil demand, until, at a minimum, production from the Eagle Ford and Bakken exceed their prior peaks. And, in terms of the existing rig count, this does not appear to be a likely scenario at present. Therefore, until the rig counts in these key basins increase meaningfully from current levels, the concerns over excessive US oil production appear somewhat overblown. Astute observers of the oil market should perhaps be watching the rig count in these two key basins rather than focusing on the total US oil rig count.