Hartstreet LLC: EOG's Permian Rattlesnake Pad Produces $44 Million At $50 Oil In 12 Months

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) continues to show the world how good unconventional well design has become. Improvements continue and this has increased initial production of recent completions. We have watched EOG revolutionize the industry, continuing to improve production per foot. EOG began its "Mega-Frac" design, focusing stimulation around the well bore in the Eagle Ford. It then showed its proficiency in the Bakken. It has seen its best results to date in the Delaware. EOG's Delaware acreage may have the best geology and is perfectly suited to this design. More importantly, other operators can do it as well. We just may not see those results for 6 to 12 months down the road.

We recently looked at 30 wells EOG completed in southern Lea and northern Loving counties. In a more specific fashion, we will focus on the Rattlesnake pad. It is impressive to model 30 wells to over 400,000 BO in the first 13 months, but the Rattlesnake is better. These 30 wells were all pulled from the same general area, and some locations were laggards. These 4 Rattlesnake horizontals show us why Suntrust (NYSE:STI) is so excited about EOG's more recent Whirling Wind completions.

Source: Welldatabase.com

This graph shows oil production by month of all four wells. Two of the four produces more than 100K BO in one month. One month doesn't make a well, but when this much oil is produced in 30 days, it is worth looking at. These volumes are large enough to change the way we look at unconventional economics. Lower oil prices have pushed the bearish narrative focused on the death of unconventional oil. This couldn't be further from the truth. Unconventional oil, at least in the short term, sets oil prices. It is the reason oil prices have struggled to hold $50.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Over the first three months of well life, this four well pad provides exceptional results. Over the first 30 days of well life, the worst result was 174,322 BO. The best reported 226,640 BO. This was accomplished with roughly 7,000 foot laterals.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Two of the Rattlesnake locations were turned to sales in 4/16 with the others in 9/17. The September wells are outperforming, but we are seeing an increased decline.

Source: Welldatabase.com

On a BOE basis, EOG's Rattlesnake average type curve shows a second month spike that decreases significantly in the fifth month. This was probably due to the well being shut in as production rises to almost 80 MBOE in month eight.

Month Oil Gas Water BOE 1 22234 41454 48848 29143 2 97258 185853 191560 128234 3 72908 143337 135099 96798 4 63893 127293 112861 85108 5 19758 40721 39466 26545 6 44246 89792 162020 59211 7 38282 74337 99101 50671 8 58103 117395 129100 77669 9 50998 106514 115246 68750 10 23612 47776 48506 31574 11 19032 38368 38525 25426 12 15966 31725 39553 21254 Total 526,289 1,044,563 1,159,884 700,382

Source: Welldatabase.com

The type curve average for all four locations provide a one year oil production total of over 526 MBO.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Total production of the Rattlesnake pad has reached 1.77 MMBO. Production peaked in October of 2016, a month after the two newest locations were brought on line. In the above graph, green represents oil and red is gas. Blue indicates water and black is the number of wells.

EUR: 526,288.50 Months: 12 Selling Price: $40 Initial Capital Expense: ($7,600,000.00) Lease Operating Cost: ($5,262,888.00) Total NRI Total: $21,051,540.00 $16,841,232.00 Total NRI Total: ($12,862,888.00) ($12,862,888.00) Total NRI Total: $8,188,652.00 $3,978,344.00

Source: Welldatabase.com

The above data shows that oil revenues alone provide a net positive of almost $4 million in 12 months. This is at just $40 oil. This increases to $7 million after natural gas revenues are added. Keep in mind this does not include NGLs.

EUR: 526,288.50 Months: 12 Selling Price: $50 Initial Capital Expense: ($7,600,000.00) Lease Operating Cost: ($5,262,888.00) Total NRI Total: $26,314,425.00 $21,051,540.00 Total NRI Total: ($12,862,888.00) ($12,862,888.00) Total NRI Total: $13,451,537.00 $8,188,652.00

Source: Welldatabase.com

When we increase the average oil realized price to $50/bbl, oil revenues increase to more than $8 million. It becomes $11 million when we add natural gas. The total of the four well Rattlesnake pad would increase to $44 million.

The Rattlesnake pad was completed on some of the best geology in the U.S. These results are much better than the average result in the Delaware, and provides an idea of how well design can push significant production improvements. This analysis also shows how far ahead EOG is from a technological perspective. Other operators will follow suit, just as it has in the past. EOG's results are indicative of future well economics of other operators in the Delaware core.

Disclaimer: This article is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to its advisory services, together with access to additional investment-related information, publications, and links. Well data is provided by WellDatabase. Accordingly, the publication of articles should not be construed by any consumer and/or prospective client as a solicitation to effect, or attempt to effect transactions in securities, or the rendering of personalized investment advice for compensation, over the internet. This information is provided for guidance and information purposes only. This information is not intended to provide investment, tax, or legal advice. The information contained herein has been compiled from sources deemed reliable and it is accurate to the best of our knowledge and belief. However, I cannot guarantee its accuracy, completeness, and validity and cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions. All information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Hartstreet LLC does not accept any liability for any loss or damage whatsoever caused in reliance upon such information. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Welldatabase.com provided the data for this article. There might be a delay between upcoming articles because we are working on securing investments for Hartstreet LLC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.