Herbalife: The Long And Short Of It

The short thesis is about as strong as it's been in the last several years, partly because the stock price is high.

HLF is near a multi-year High, and that seems like a good time to re-assess whether a short or long position has better odds of success.

Caveats

Everything I write that is not 100% fact should be assumed to begin with the phrase, "In my opinion..." even if it isn't written there!

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) has hundreds of thousands of distributors and, according to their June 4, 2017 Press Release, over 3 mm individual documented consumer transactions just in May. My generalizations about the business reflect my beliefs about its most dominant characteristics, but, by definition, there will be hundreds or even thousands of exceptions.

There will be an, "on the other hand" associated with everything I say. Nothing in investments is one-sided. Everything I say below will be based on my beliefs about the weight of the evidence, obviously driven by my experience.

Introduction and Conclusion

With HLF stock flirting with its multi-year high price, this is a good time to review the rationale for being long. Is the weight-of-the-evidence in favor of longs or shorts? Should longs add, hold or realize profits? Should shorts throw in the towel and take their financial medicine, or tough it out, stay short or even add?

In context, the last time the stock traded at around the current price in early January 2014 it subsequently declined 60% in roughly a year.

I reviewed and/or re-read most of the recent SA articles and read thousands of the comments thereto. I reviewed both historic and current long and short investment theses. I analyzed both the fundamental and technical sides of the story.

There is always a positive and negative story associated with every company and every stock. HLF is no exception, although it is rare that any stock has such passionate believers on both sides of the trade. Reflecting the passion, the intense analysis of every development and the very public, very controversial nature of the entire story, HLF has been, and is likely to continue to be, one of the most volatile stocks in any investor's portfolio.

My conclusion: At this point in time, the weight-of-the-evidence is in favor of the longs. But, I believe the shorts have a pretty strong case, too -- maybe the best they've had in a couple of years. Personally, I have a very large long position. I will continue to hold it but will not add, at least not now. And, my normally itchy trigger finger will be a bit more nervous.

Fundamentals: Is HLF a Legitimate Business or an Illegal Pyramid Scheme?

In many ways, the key fundamental issue that affects the HLF debate is the difference between those who believe the company's products have no real retail customers and those who believe there are lots of real retail customers, most of which used to be called "discount buyers". The former group believes that essentially all sales are made to lower level distributors so that the upper level distributors can earn commissions and the lowest level of the chain are left holding the bag -- or the canister of HLF's F1! They believe that essentially the only reason anyone joins the HLF family is to pursue the Business Opportunity (Biz Op). The latter group believes that the bulk of sales are to people who are real consumers who register as "distributors" just to be able to buy the product at a lower price, and they use it for self-consumption or perhaps a few sales to friends and family.

To prove their case, the shorts/detractors (going forward, just "shorts") point to HLF's Statement of Average Gross Compensation, point to the fact it is grossly unbalanced at the top level and conclude that the company is inherently a pyramid scheme. They call on academics (Prof. William Keep and Peter J. Vander Nat among others) to prove their case. In addition, all say that the sine qua non of a pyramid scheme is the existence of both financial victims and inventory loading throughout the distribution chain, but especially at the lower end.

The proponents ("longs") say there are no substantiated victims and no evidence of any inventory loading, so the consumer/discount buyer model is more accurate.

My re-affirmed belief that HLF is a legitimate business is partly based on, of all things, the FTC Settlement! Most shorts believe the Settlement was proof the company was/is a pyramid scheme and it wasn't called that only because of a technicality. Some actually believe the Settlement proves Bill Ackman was right all along. I read the Settlement differently. To me, what was most important about the Settlement was what was NOT said in it.

My conclusion was re-affirmed when I re-read this Forbes story, published shortly after the FTC began making its distributions...

Herbalife Paid a $200 Million Fine. Then the FTC Screwed it Up

Here is the quote from the story most relevant to me:

"But now that almost 350,000 checks have been mailed, a curious pattern has begun to emerge: Many of the people receiving money from the FTC don't appear to be victims at all. In fact, of those who received the checks, the largest of which are more than $9,000, many are actually happy customers who still use the meal supplements. Some still work for Herbalife. Even members of the company's president's team, a special status that confers a larger product discount on high-volume distributors, have received a cut of the FTC settlement. What's more, some check recipients say they plan to "flip" their settlement payout, i.e. use the money to buy more products from Herbalife."

The story highlights the three most important things that were NOT said in the Settlement:

The FTC settlement never said HLF was a pyramid scheme. Shorts believe the FTC did everything but say it directly, and they point to Edith Ramirez' post-decision angry comments to prove their point. To me, the Settlement said what it said and not a word more or less. If the FTC didn't like it, they didn't have to agree to it -- it's that simple. Even more important, the Settlement did NOT say the FTC or anyone else had identified specific victims or substantiated any of the alleged victims' claims. Yes, they had a cohort of over 1,000 alleged victims, but that was not an especially large number in the context of hundreds of the thousands of distributors that were part of HLF over the FTC-defined claim period. But the most important factor is there was and is no indication at all that ANY of the alleged victims stories were true. Although not stated directly, it was clear the FTC believed that because of the highly unbalanced compensation table, there must be real victims, even though they could not substantiate the claims of any of the alleged victims. The method the FTC used to distribute the $200 mm claim fund was a kludge -- pure and simple; it was made up out of thin air because the FTC did not know any specific real victims. The other important thing the Settlement did NOT say is that the FTC had found evidence of significant and systematic inventory loading. Again, there had been an enormous multi-year effort to find that, too.

If there have been essentially no substantiated victims and no evidence of systematic inventory loading -- despite an intense search by both the FTC and Ackman and Ackman's tens of millions applied to the effort -- how can HLF be a pyramid scheme? When they both failed, it seemed clear the shorts/FTC model was not right.

Are There Real Victims?

But, "Wait," you will say, "Ackman found more than a thousand victims!" My answer: sort of. He found more than a thousand alleged victims. In America these days, it's easy to claim you are a "victim" and blame someone else for your problems, especially if you are prodded to do it by Ackman's hired gun, Global Strategies Group. It is also part of the culture for the public to listen to alleged victims -- victims of anything at all -- and believe them at face value. It's politically incorrect to challenge a victim or, worse, blame the victim for his own misfortune. But, in this case there are some inconvenient facts. To my knowledge no one, neither Ackman, the FTC, any other regulatory agency, Ted Braun, Jon Oliver, any of the Hispanic social service groups who collected alleged victims' names, Senator Markey, Rep Linda Sanchez' Congressional Hispanic Caucus, any (except two) of the various States AGs who were solicited nor anyone else EVER substantiated any of the alleged victims' claims.

In fact, the only real evidence came about when two State AGs and several newspaper investigative reports tried to substantiate the claimed losses. First, the AGs of both Connecticut and Nevada were each presented with a list of about 20 alleged victims provided by Hispanic civil rights groups in their states. Both AGs checked out all the stories and found that not a single "alleged victim" story was real. Second, The Boston Globe investigated the alleged victims reported in Senator Markey's infamous letter to the FTC. It turned out that one "alleged victim" claimed a $300 loss. Another alleged victim was a couple who claimed to have lost over $100,000. When The Globe asked them to substantiate their losses, the couple couldn't do it and, when it became obvious the jig was up they stopped talking to the Globe and everyone else. Third, another investigative report showed that several of the Hispanic groups had received secret money from Ackman's hired gun, Global Strategies Group. When those payments were revealed some of the Hispanic groups around the country returned the money GSG had given them and that was the end of any more agitation by any of those groups. Fourth, yet another investigative report revealed that Ackman had Rep Linda Sanchez' letter to the regulators a full month before it was published; the letter was post-dated by a month to try to hide Ackman's direct involvement.

Here is a good summary of the sleaze. An investigative report by The New York Times, in a story headlined, "After Big Bet, Hedge Fund Pulls the Levers of Power" reported: "To pressure state and federal regulators to investigate Herbalife, an act that alone could cause its stock to dive, [Ackman's] team has helped organize protests, news conferences and letter-writing campaigns in California, Nevada, Connecticut, New York and Illinois, although several of the people who signed the letters to state and federal officials say they do not remember sending them, an investigation by The New York Times has found. His team has also paid civil rights organizations at least $130,000 to join his effort by helping him collect the names of people who claimed they were victimized by Herbalife in order to send the leads to regulators, the investigation found. Mr. Ackman's team also provided the money used by some of these individuals to travel to Washington to participate in a rally against Herbalife last month."

Investors need to deal in facts and not allegations. The facts are there were lots of alleged victims but none -- zero -- were ever substantiated. The person with a $1 billion short sale stake made secret payments to others to produce those phony allegations. There were suspicious campaign contributions. The only allegations ever actually checked out proved to be false. When the FTC made its distributions, they had no list of actual victims so they invented a kludge model, hoping the distributions would go to some people the FTC thought might be victims -- and later investigation showed many of the recipients were then-current satisfied HLF distributors and customers.

An investor can only conclude there was and is no evidence of systematic victimization.

Is There Evidence of Inventory Loading?

Ackman spent tens of millions of dollars and the FTC used its full investigative resources to find evidence of inventory loading. Both failed. HLF maintained that product returns were a tiny percent of sales and if there was large scale inventory loading their returns would be much higher. Ergo, there was no inventory loading.

The longs hung their hats on that simple and straightforward explanation: There were billions of dollars of product shipments over the several years and Ackman and the FTC dedicated huge resources to finding systematic inventory loading. Their total failure to find any, coupled with the company's tiny returns percentage, can only mean there isn't any inventory loading!

That was an inconvenient fact, so the shorts had to invent reasons there was inventory loading even though none could be found. The shorts came up with at least five explanations:

It was too difficult to return product. Failed distributors are so ashamed of their failure they are embarrassed to return excess products. Failed distributors are not willing to relinquish their distributorship, which is required to return the products. Product is being given away to friends and family instead of being returned. Product is being thrown away, stored in garages, etc.

When you don't know the answer to an important investment question (which was me on the question of why no one can find inventory loading) the way I'd been trained to get to a useful answer is to use the classic scientific method: Look at the evidence you have, see what model might fit the evidence, create a hypothesis and see if it makes common sense.

The longs' explanation is simple and passes the common sense test. If you are looking for something that's supposed to be big, and you can't find it after an intense search, it isn't there!

The shorts' explanations didn't come close to passing the common sense test. First, it was dead wrong to allege it was too difficult to return product. It's now several years ago when, maybe under pressure, HLF made returning product easy and totally free. Second, if you have REAL MONEY invested in product you can't use and can't sell, any person, especially a poor person, would participate in HLF's easy and free return policy. You would return it even if it was only a few cans, say just 3 or 4 cans of F1. Those cans were worth a very real $100 if they were returned. By not returning them you might as well be putting a match to a $100 bill; poor people wouldn't do that, and neither would any of my wealthy friends! Now imagine the left over inventory was 10 or 20 or more cans! Give it away? Throw it away? It fails the common sense test to assume a large number of people were too embarrassed to get their money back. It fails the common sense test to believe people would store or give away or destroy product instead of returning it and getting their money back. And it's ridiculous to believe someone would not want to get their money back for purchase of products they can't use and can't sell because they would have to give up their distributorship to do it; if you can't use and can't sell the product you now have, why do you care that to get your money back you have to give up your future right to get a discount on buying more product you can't use or sell?

I'm sure there was a little bit of all of the above on the margins. But, in a true pyramid scheme where there are little or no actual consumer sales, there would be an expectation -- a certainty? -- that there would be warehouses full of product people purchased just to get a higher discount, especially when billions of dollars of product was sold every year!

If you are an investor, the only logical conclusion from all the evidence is the simple one: systematic inventory loading simply does not and did not exist.

So... As a long, here is what I believe. The FTC did not call HLF an illegal pyramid scheme. There are no substantiated victims. There is no systematic inventory loading. Ergo, HLF was not and is not an illegal pyramid scheme.

What Did the FTC Believe About the Business?

I don't know the answer to that question. But, I can speculate and try to intuit what they believed based on what they did -- that old scientific method again. Given that the FTC didn't call HLF a pyramid scheme, there weren't victims and there was no inventory loading, the FTC might have taken a different tack.

There are three essential characteristics of any true business opportunity pyramid scheme. The FTC believed:

The Statement of Gross Compensation, which showed nearly all the commissions were generated at the top end and there was huge turnover everywhere else, was prima facie evidence HLF was a pyramid scheme. Virtually all the commissions received by HLF distributors are derived from the sale of the biz op, not the product. No one was selling actual HLF product to actual consumers; instead virtually all sales were to other members of the distribution system and those were solely for advancement in the commission structure rather than consumption. They did not believe HLF's assertion that most of the sales were to "Discount Customers" who were the ultimate retail sale. In fact, the FTC might have believed "Discount Customers" essentially did not exist at all.

Although I am discussing what the FTC believed, I should add that many shorts were totally dismissive of the concept of discount customers, and took that belief to the extreme of using what HLF said on the subject as proof that HLF management was the second coming of Enron, and therefore virtually everything they said was a lie.

My Perspective on How the Business Really Works

If there had been evidence of actual victims or someone could find billions of dollars of unused inventory I might have agreed with the FTC and the shorts. But, those billions of dollars of sales had to go somewhere, and the only logical explanation to me was they were sold and used by consumers. So, to me, the next logical question was what is the likely real structure of the business? In other words, how do real customers interact with HLF, its products and its distribution system?

My sources included HLF management reports over several years, SA writers and commentators who were related to the business, Wall Street research reports and other knowledgeable sources. And, of course I used the Peter Lynch principle about investing in consumer stocks: Paraphrasing... "Use your own experience. Try to understand if your experience can be generalized. If it can, use it to help you make your investment decisions."

I was a "big" person most of my life; I'm tall and didn't look quite as heavy as I was, but let's say my BMI was far away from the "Healthy" range. Over the years, I tried almost every way possible to lose weight, from do-it-yourself diets (i.e. Atkins) to assisted techniques (i.e. Weight Watchers) and almost everything else that came along. I had met probably several hundred other fat people trying to lose weight.

I used my own experience of having been fat and met all those fat people and tried all those diet plans to build my model of the business. What I came up with totally fit the concept that discount customers represented the vast majority of the business and even explained the extreme turnover of distributors.

This is how I see it...

My first observation is that fat people are always trying anything to lose weight, they fail, then they try something else, fail and follow a never-ending cycle. BUT, a few actually do succeed in the long run, almost independent of how they did it. In other words, nearly every method can "work", but few people succeed regardless of the method.

Here's what I believe happens in the HLF ecosystem from the consumer's perspective:

Premise: Fat people can't sell weight loss products. Would you buy a weight loss product from a fat person telling you how great it is? Imagine walking into a weekly Weight Watchers meeting led by a person who is 30 pounds overweight? At the first level, a fat person is introduced to HLF as a way to lose weight. The introduction can come from a friend, family member or from one of the many networking methods HLF distributors use to get to potential consumers -- and potential recruits. That consumer tried lots of different weight loss methods over the years and eventually failed at all. But, she never gives up and is interested in trying yet another weight-loss method. She decides to try F1 and maybe related vitamins, minerals and other products, and she pays retail for her first products. It works for her! She loses weight. She keeps losing weight and loves her shrinking self. As a result she loves her HLF and, if she gets it at a nutrition club she is really enjoying the HLF distributor and new friends who are all supporting each other. Now using the product regularly, she decides she could get a discount and pay less by becoming a first level distributor. She has no interest in working at HLF to build a business; she just wants to lose weight and pay less for the product. It's cheap and easy to join. Soon, although she isn't model-thin, she has lost 10 or 20 pounds of the 30 or 40 she needs to lose. She believes she is on her way to a "new" her, and feels great about herself. Her friends and family notice and give her compliments: She really enjoys that! Some of her friends and family decide they would like to try HLF products, too. If it helps their friend, maybe it can help them, too. So, she buys some to sell to her interested friends and family. She still has no interest in building a real business, but is happy to make a little extra spending money. Other than the small upfront cost, her operating costs for her few sales are essentially zero. Some of her friends and family like the product and buy more. Maybe over time, one or two of those become first level distributors, buy it less expensively for themselves and sell some to their friends and family to earn a few extra bucks of spending money. None of these distributors have any measurable out of pocket operating expenses. Then it all stops. Why? As is well known, although a lot of people are successful at losing weight, a very small percent of those keep it off. The original distributor, and probably some of her friends and family, start regaining most or all of the weight they lost. Since the product doesn't work for them any more they stop buying it for personal consumption. And, sales to friends and family, who also re-gain weight, also stop. Some of the original distributors don't have any excess inventory because they were only buying to sell stuff to friends; essentially, she was just taking orders. Because she doesn't have many more cans than she needed she simply stops buying and is out of the business. Some distributors do have a little excess inventory. They return it and get their cash money back and the company takes away their distributorships. How'd they do? One may have sold only a couple of hundred dollars of product, maybe 6 or 8 cans, each of which lasted a month. She will have earned maybe only $50 or $60 gross profit on those sales. But, she gets to keep all of it because there have been no operating expenses at all and gross profit equals PBT. One might have had bigger sales before she stopped. Maybe she sold, say 50 cans for $2,000 gross. She will have paid $1,500 for them, so she earned $500 gross profit. Maybe she will have had to pay for a little extra gas to make deliveries but she's had essentially no out of pocket operating expenses either and her gross profit equals her PBT. The money was essentially all extra spending money. Normal business concepts do not apply. There was no bookkeeping beyond a few notes on a piece of paper. On a few hundred or a couple of thousand of gross sales and $50 to maybe $500 gross profit, no one bothered to do even simplistic bookkeeping or tax accounting; it wasn't a "tax dodge", it was just a few people trying to make a few bucks. After making $50 to maybe $500 "profit", they drop their distributorships and become part of the statistics of people who made little or no money and were part of the huge distributor turnover. They both become failure statistics on the top down Statement of Gross Compensation, but from the bottom up neither ever had any intention to pursue HLF sales as a business, anyway. So, who cares if those distributors never made any money? But... SOME PEOPLE REALLY ARE SUCCESSFUL AT BOTH PERMANENT WEIGHT LOSS. They lose weight and keep it off. HLF products have helped them achieve permanent weight loss, something they had never been able to do before! They become real cheerleaders for HLF products and begin to see an opportunity to make some real money by trying to build a small business selling HLF products. Unfortunately, only a small percentage of people who try to start a business -- who were the small percentage of discount customers who were successful at permanent weight loss -- will turn out to have the skills to be successful business people. It's hard work, they (like new insurance agents!) run out of family and friends to sell to, and they don't know how to find new customers. They fail. Most of those may have had some small cash business expenses (some might have had a lot); those return unused product and get their inventory converted back to cash. Yes, they lose their distributorship, but why should they care? If they failed at the business, had inventory that they could not use or sell, there is absolutely no reason they would need or care about their distributorship in the future? But, some of those who try ARE successful business people. And, they also discover they had some previously untapped sales skill, which is enhanced by a little help from their up-line! Pretty soon, they, too, have a successful business!

Those who have stayed fit, still love the product, have worked very hard (just like the HLF materials said they would have to do to succeed) and have some possibly previously undiscovered skill and talent at business will succeed long term. So, the Table of Gross Compensation will show what it does. Those few at the top will have built successful businesses. Nearly all at the bottom really weren't interested in the Biz Op in the first place. But, when they got interested, they tried it with no risk. They may have gotten no commissions or maybe $50 or a few hundred dollars before they started re-gaining weight and/or they found out building a business was too hard for them, they didn't have the right skill set or despite their early interest they just weren't really interested in working the long hours needed to build a successful business.

I believed at the beginning of the saga and I continue to believe that very few joined only for the Biz Op. Some, for sure. But the vast majority? I don't think so. As a long, it has been one of my bedrock beliefs for quite a long time, almost since the beginning, that HLF's business was based on a very large cadre of individuals who first tried the product and liked it so much they decided to try making a business. Nearly all failed. But it didn't cost them anything significant. So what?

The Settlement Negotiation: If HLF is a Real Business and They Have Real Customers, Why Did They Settle with the FTC? If HLF is Really a Pyramid Scheme, Why Did the FTC Settle at All?

This is an important question because I believe the answer shows the Settlement was a major positive statement about HLF's future.

First, neither side wanted to litigate. From the FTC perspective, litigation would mean years of intense legal activity and would put a huge strain on the Agency's limited personnel and financial resources. And they might very well lose, as the basis of a lawsuit was an unclear law with no hard lines in the sand and an ongoing evolution of exactly what it meant. And, to top it off, the FTC had much bigger fish to fry. HLF is a couple of billion in U.S. sales. But, the FTC is responsible and required to review every mega merger and those can be tens of billions of dollars! Some examples: The $29 Billion merger of Food Lion and Giant Stores they approved after long review. The huge proposed merger of Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid, a $150 billion proposed merger still in FTC review after 2 years and seemingly getting closer to litigation. The long list goes on. Getting into litigation with HLF, a relatively small U.S. company, with an unclear law as the basis of the litigation, was not a pleasant prospect for the FTC.

HLF did not want to litigate, either. They could easily afford the millions of dollars of legal fees, and would hire the best attorneys to do the job. But, a highly public litigation could create serious brand and business risk. Even if HLF was convinced they would win a lawsuit vs. the FTC, and even if they did, in fact, "win" the lawsuit, they would lose.

So both sides negotiated and, eventually, the Settlement was reached. Clearly Edith Ramirez was not happy about the Settlement. But, I'm sure they came up against HLF's non-negotiable demands, which undoubtedly included not including "pyramid" language.

From HLF's perspective, $200 mm was a lot of money for sure, but they could afford it. I read something deeper into the Settlement. If HLF believed the Settlement terms were so onerous the company would be crippled long-term, the company could not possibly have agreed to it. Instead, if the terms were that onerous, HLF would have been forced to sue, even if they didn't want to otherwise. As per the above, HLF did not want to be in litigation. But, if the FTC was going to destroy their business anyway, they would had no choice but to litigate.

Obviously, they did not litigate, but reached a Settlement. From that, I deduce that HLF management and the Board (which means, of course, Carl Icahn and his appointees) thought the Settlement would be damaging, but not in the long term.

So, as in most good negotiations, both sides came out from behind closed doors and declared victory. The FTC declared they won. They got a huge (by their past standards) fine, were able to position themselves as having stood up for the little guy, forced HLF to accept some significant required business changes, got a permanent monitor, did it all before Ms. Ramirez lost her job, and then moved on. The company paid a fine it could easily afford, accepted some significant business changes that management believed it could live with, avoided being branded a pyramid scheme -- in fact, the company became and now is a perfectly legal business -- and they, too, moved on.

Now, the FTC and HLF are effectively done with each other.

Technical Factors with Potential Impact on the Stock

From an HLF stock investor's perspective, the "technical" factors -- factors that have nothing to do with the company's business that can affect the stock price -- may very well dominate the fundamentals over the next several quarters or longer.

By now, the technicals are well known....

Carl Icahn owns approximately 23 mm shares representing approximately 25% of the shares outstanding, currently valued at approximately $1.6 billion. Icahn filed his first Form 4 on March 7, 2013 and reported a total of 9 purchase transactions totaling 8.8 million shares at a cost of $560 million and a profit, at current market, of approximately $177 million. Prior to the requirement for him to report publicly, he acquired approximately 14 million shares between December 2012 and March 2, 2013. Eyeballing a price chart for that period suggests an average cost of around $40/share or $560 million. At current market those purchases are worth 1.0 billion, for a profit of approximately $440 million. Total profit on his purchases is likely in the $600 - $650 mm range.

Bill Ackman was famously short $1 billion which, at the beginning was approximately 20 million shares. In late 2013 he announced he sold off 40% of his actual shares and replaced them with privately negotiated OTC long dated puts, leaving him with 12 million shares short and his counter-parties with another roughly 8 million shares short. He never announced any other transactions in the stock. He said he would roll over his options when, as and if they expire. He also announced sometime ago that his average realization was in the low $30/share range. Between realized losses on the original 8 mm shares he sold, losses on the 12 mm shares he currently owns, option premiums he's lost and the $100 million plus he's spent on trying to bring down the company, I estimate he has lost about $700 to $800 mm of his clients' money in his HLF foray.

You can see Ackman's early activities by looking at the historic short interest. Historically, HLF short interest was under 5 mm shares. Beginning in April 2012 short interest climbed steadily from 5 mm shares to 26 mm shares when Ackman announced his 20 mm short. It has been stable ever since at a few million shares on either side of 25 mm shares.

There are 93.3 mm shares outstanding. Insiders own 6 mm shares and Icahn owns 23 mm shares, for a total insider ownership of 29 mm shares, 21% of shares outstanding. Excluding insiders and Icahn, the float is 64 mm shares.

Institutional ownership, including some of the largest and most prestigious investment firms in the world, own (depending on the source) approximately 100 mm shares, a number that has remained at approximately that level during the entire 4-1/2 year Ackman saga. Institutional ownership represents approximately 100 - 106% of shares outstanding and, amazingly, approximately 150% of the float.

The huge and stable institutional ownership plus Icahn plus insider ownership is an indicator that when, as and if Ackman and his counter-parties try to cover, it will be, to put it mildly, extremely difficult to buy back their borrowed stock.

The company arranged a $1.5 billion line-of-credit specifically targeted to buy back shares. As of the Q1 2017 report, the company had just used a small part of that authority. At current market, the company has the ability to buy an estimated 17 - 20 mm shares, about 25 - 30% of the float.

In the short and medium term, the company's buy back authority, which could allow purchasing plus or minus 18 mm shares at current market, limits the downside risk and can put increasing pressure on the shorts.

As of the most recent report, the short interest is 23.6 mm shares, most almost certainly related to Ackman's direct and derivative position. The short interest ratio is 37% (short interest of 23.6 mm shares divided by float of 64 mm shares.

About a year ago Icahn asked Jeffries to look around for possible buyers of his stock. He later said that he never gave Jeffries a sale order and subsequently bought 2.3 mm shares. That convinced shorts that Icahn couldn't wait to sell out. While that was possible, a year has gone by and there has been no more indication Icahn wants to sell. I believed there was another possible motivation for Icahn's Jeffries assignment, which was to try to smoke out potential partners in an LBO.

Icahn had indicated in the past that HLF would be a perfect LBO candidate. He has never acted on that assertion, but it remains a possibility that he will do some form of a going private transaction.

There is also the possibility that a going private transaction has already begun. Every time the company buys back stock the shares outstanding decrease, Icahn's percentage ownership increases without him spending a dime.

In the most recent month or so, it is likely the stock's increased price might be related to the company's bid as part of its buyback program, but there is no confirmation of that. For regulatory reasons, the company's allowable buy back period ends on June 27 and they will not be able to buy stock for approximately 6 weeks. Stock price action in that period could be indicative of the stock's real strength.

Putting it all together, HLF longs have one of the most powerful sets of technical tailwinds I've ever seen.

Note: I used multiple sources for all the numbers quoted above, including Thompson Reuters, SEC Edgar, Yahoo Finance, StockGuru and company reports, among others. Some of the sources used slightly different numbers from some of the others, but all are in the same range.

The Outlook for Future Sales and Earnings

What we know:

Fact: The company's growth in China has come to a stop. Question: Temporary or Long Term? My guess: Growth will resume, but at a lower rate than in the past.

Fact: There is an investigation going on in China. Question: Is it serious? My Guess: I have absolutely no way to judge. That situation is an ongoing risk factor.

Fact: A significant amount of China sales were pushed forward in Q1 due to an announced price increase at the beginning of Q2. Question: Does it matter? My Guess: A near-non issue. They announced it, any serious investor knows all about it, and a weak China 2nd Quarter is baked into the stock price.

Fact: The company will have to make significant changes to its U.S. business model going forward. Question: Will HLF be able to grow and prosper going forward under the new rules? My response: That, of course is the $30 or $100 question. I believe growth will resume, but it might take longer than longs hope.

What both shorts and longs know is that Q2 will show only half a quarter of operations under the new rules. But, all investors know it will likely be worse than that. The new rules will likely have negative impact during all of 2017, as preparation and implementation are major disruptions to what is fundamentally a sales operation. It will be without question at least Q3, the first full quarter under the new rules, where we get a significant peek at the answer. And, it will probably be Q4 at the earliest, as transitions take time and they don't match quarterly reporting periods.

On June 4, the company issued a press release with some major announcements. 1. In May over 90% of U.S. sales were documented sales to consumers. 2. They received over 3 million receipted retail transactions. 3. They had approximately 400,000 Preferred Members. 4. Due to the transition, they lowered guidance. 5. They expected growth to resume once the transition was complete. On balance, I am less concerned by the reduced guidance as all it indicates is that a transition will take longer. The other factors are positives. But, of course, no one knows whether or not the company growth will continue after the transition.

After consideration, I believe the odds of a resumption in U.S. growth are in longs' favor. I hang my hat partly on some reports -- on this board -- that some large HLF distributors are actually seeing U.S. growth in this quarter under the new rules. I repeat my assessment that if the company management believed the Settlement would kill their growth, the company would have had no choice but to litigate; they didn't litigate, which means management believes they can get through the transition and resume U.S. growth. And, I hang my hat partly on what I know to be the high quality of research at the major institutional holders of the stock. Their research is just too good to ignore. It doesn't mean all or even some of them are right, but reports show that the major institutional holders have been very long term holders and nearly all show no signs of selling. And, finally, I partly hang my hat on technical factors that have nothing to do with the fundamentals. See next section.

But I am the first to admit that people who think U.S. growth will never resume, even after the transition, certainly have logic to their beliefs and they could very well be right.

What is the Current Short Case? Is it Valid?

Successful investors always fully understand the other side of their trade. As a long, that, of course, means Bill Ackman. In order to understand Ackman's current short thesis, it's useful to look back to his previous charges to try to understand his credibility. As I've re-analyzed the various short theses over the years a startling pattern emerged. Virtually everything Ackman claimed as part of his short thesis contained important elements that Ackman knew or should have known were wrong, misleading or misrepresented the truth. Many involved secret relationships or payoffs that, once exposed, blew up.

Consider all of the following...

Ackman's initial investment thesis was misleading and contained elements he knew in advance were wrong. He did a 350+ slide multi-hour very public presentation that had a dozen pages with his investment thesis and the rest a data dump of unrelated information his analysts had read in public documents. The presentation was clearly designed to impress with his prowess. His thesis was short and sweet: He had proved HLF was a pyramid scheme that violated the law. He would take all his information to appropriate regulators and show them how HLF had been operating illegally under the radar for many years. The regulators, in turn, would take in all Ackman's information, recognize they had missed illegality for many years, immediately shut down the company and the stock would go to zero. Here's the thing. He had to know that was a ridiculous thesis. The FTC could not possibly shut down a company just based on what a billionaire investor told them. If they tried, HLF would go to court for an injunction. Judge to FTC: Why are you here? HLF is a pyramid scheme. Tell me about the law they are violating. Well, it's a bit of an unclear law, but we are convinced they are breaking it. What evidence do you have and where did it come from? Did you do any independent analysis? Etc. The temporary injunction would have been granted in a few minutes. The assertion the stock would go to zero was also ridiculous. The FTC had no authority other than the U.S. and even if Ackman was right about the FTC the stock was not going to zero. In fact, it turned out that his initial investment thesis was wrong on every single element!

His 50 page letter to PwC -- PwC became HLF auditor after the previous auditor's lead partner was guilty of insider trading. Ackman made demands on veiled lawsuit threats that he knew PwC would ignore. After that happened Ackman made a weak, "Never mind." It was a pure publicity stunt.

The CA injunction. The whole issue was clearly a red herring, as a plain reading of the actual injunction showed it was not relevant.

Belgium. There was clearly no reason whatsoever for him to believe Belgian law applied in the U.S., or anywhere else for that matter.

Michelle Celarier, now former financial reporter for the NY Post -- Many suspected Ackman was secretly leaking information to her, and it was eventually proved in connection with the Markey letter. Subsequently, her association with the Post ended.

Hispanic civil rights groups -- Many came forward with allegations and alleged victims but all disappeared from the scene once it was exposed that there had been payoffs.

Markey's Letter -- It was a bombshell causing the stock to drop 10% in one day, but it turned out to be a tempest in a teapot after it was exposed that Global Strategies had provided alleged victims and language for the letter, the alleged victims weren't real and Ackman campaign contributions might have been involved. Markey never said another word about HLF.

Letter to FTC from Rep. Linda Sanchez, Democrat of CA and head of Congressional Hispanic Caucus -- Another tempest in a teapot after it was exposed that Ackman had the letter a month before it was published. Sanchez never said another word about HLF.

Whistle-blower -- Ackman promised to produce a secret whistle-blower who would prove widespread illegality at HLF. But it turned out the whistle-blower was a low level employee who knew nothing of substance and was paid by Ackman. The whistle-blower never again spoke in public.

China Consultant -- Ackman promised to expose widespread HLF abuses in China. It turned out the consultant had been hired by GS, his "revelations" didn't amount to much, his research methodology was later discredited and he was never heard from again.

Ackman's "Death Blow" presentation -- Widely promoted before hand, the presentation was a big yawn. Ackman even apologized afterwards.

The list goes on. Time after time after time, Ackman said or did things that he knew were wrong, stretched the truth, misrepresented reality or were based on secret activities and payments. Why? His primary short thesis had turned out to be a bomb. But, he was determined to make it work. At the times he did the things enumerated above he was Wall Street's darling, the then current super-star guru investor, charismatic and a "great interview". The press, even the non-financial national press, and all the financial TV shows fawned all over him. If you are old enough, you remember the very old TV ads for E.F. Hutton (a major brokerage/investment banking firm long gone): The tagline was, "When E.F. Hutton talks, people listen". And the visuals were large groups of people stopping whatever they were doing trying to overhear what a Hutton broker was saying to his client. A perfect metaphor for Bill Ackman. So, he used $100 million plus of his clients' money promoting his anti-HLF story, all of which turned out to be a total waste. He used all his publicity promoting phony or exaggerated alleged "issues" to try to convince other investors to sell or shun HLF, to try to convince HLF's customers and distributors to shun the company and, especially, to try to convince Hispanic groups they were being ripped off. And, of course, to try to create enough public pressure that the regulators would have to act. All of that and more was part of a so-far 100% failed attempt to make his huge short bet pay off.

So far, after 4-1/2 years of trying, Ackman's short theses have turned into total disasters. Partly because of Valeant and partly because of HLF, he no longer has any credibility and an investor and is certainly no longer looked at as the current super-star guru. He is a current goat. But, the relevant thing is that nearly everything he said about HLF had zero impact on the stock.

What About the Current Short Thesis?

Ackman's current short-thesis is relatively short and sweet.

The company's U.S. business is facing a business environment with a new legal framework that will be much less restrictive than at any time in the past. The new environment will be a severe disincentive to its distribution network that will limit future U.S. growth, which, in fact, might face declines instead of growth. The next quarter will be terrible, and future quarters might be even worse. The company doesn't have any real customers, or, even if it does, the number of them and the amount of product they will consume is much less than estimated by the company. Even though it has not been declared a formal pyramid scheme, it's structure strongly resembles one and it is highly likely to be in the beginning of the end phases, as is normal and natural for all pyramid schemes. That's because HLF's markets are saturated and will be in decline for a long time into the future. In fact, the company has "hidden" that feature in the past because it has overcome natural contraction by continually expanding its geographic reach. As a result of all of the above, the company's fundamental U.S. outlook is for declining sales and profits for the foreseeable future. The company's second largest and historically fastest growing market, China, has been declining recently, there is a chance it has violated either U.S. or Chinese laws and, if it has, that could put a permanent crimp in its Asian business. The company has always been either lying about or misleading in its comments about the then-current situation and in its future forecasts. It's possible they even violated securities laws with flawed disclosure. The company is over-leveraged and its weak balance sheet is a severe problem going forward. Icahn is under some pressure to sell and he's looking for a way to exit. Ackman is patient, has a strong case, and will be true to his word that, "... he will hold his HLF short 'till the end of the earth!".

Adding all that up, The company's U.S. and total results will be declining over the next several quarters and the stock has nowhere to go but down both short and long term.

I think that's about it!

Evaluation of the Current Short Thesis

In summary: If I agreed with all of the above, I'd be out of the stock or short. But, after evaluation, I believe the current short thesis is not wrong but significantly overstated on both the U.S. and China situations, is wrong on both the Icahn and Ackman situations and ignores the powerful upside potential of the technical factors, which, potentially, are far more important to the stock price than the fundamentals.

The new business environment will almost certainly upset the U.S. business. It's a matter of degree. What I believe to be the bulk of the business -- individual fat people trying to lose weight themselves and maybe selling a bit to friends and family to make a few bucks for spending money and formerly called a "Discount Customers" -- will now become "Preferred Members", get their small discount and continue to deal with HLF the same they always have. HLF's new documentation system will be effective and higher level distributors will be able to get receipts and the company will count all activity with Preferred Members as retail sales. I'm impressed by HLF's report that 400,000 people have registered as Preferred Members and 90% of May's sales were to documented retail consumers and HLF processed 3 mm documented orders in May. There will clearly be a transition period adapting to and working out the kinks in the new system. Sustainable results will not begin to have visibility until the Q3 report at the earliest. Guidance in the Q2 and Q3 reports will be important. Q2 will be terrible because of the China issue, the U.S. transition and Y.O.Y. comparison issues in other areas. China remains a real risk factor going forward. Items 5. and 6. are fully disclosed and are already baked into the current stock price. It is possible the company will have under-promised on Q2 results, as they have done in the past. Anyone who thinks Icahn is losing and Ackman is winning is in some sort of fantasy land. Icahn has made a career out of buying struggling companies, restructuring and then finding liquidity at large profits. No guarantees, but some variation of an LBO transaction is a possibility. I don't agree with any of the talk about lying or misleading. Spin? Of course. It takes sophisticated investors -- virtually all of HLF's shareholder base -- seconds to see/hear spin and react in the market in accordance with their interpretations. The technical factors overwhelmingly favor longs. They are so powerfully bullish that an investor would be crazy not to consider them or to dismiss them as unimportant or not relevant.

Conclusions

The weight of the evidence favors the long side of the trade.

The short side thesis is perhaps stronger than at any time in the past, but the weight of the evidence goes the other way.

It is highly likely the stock's history of extreme volatility will continue. Both sides of the trade are high risk.

Post Script

"Of course, that's just my opinion and I could be wrong"

Dennis Miller, at the end of every show in TV's "The Dennis Miller Show"

