It Might Be Time For PayPal To Issue Physical Debit Cards

The gold mine from forex fees that PayPal (PYPL) charges in international remittances is why I endorsed its stock as a buy last October 10, 2016. PYPL has since returned +36.23%. However, I am still reiterating my go-long recommendation for PYPL. The extra 1.5% to 2.5% charge it makes from currency conversion fees when non-American users withdraw from their PayPal accounts remains a solid forever-term income booster for PayPal.

Those Seeking Alpha readers who complained about PayPal’s rather high currency conversion fees suggested I use Xoom. Xoom is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of PayPal. I have not used its service, but like its parent company, Xoom also charges currency conversion fee when withdrawing U.S. dollars to Philippine pesos.

Western Union Is Getting Stiff Competition From Xoom

Xoom is also helping PayPal disrupt Western Union’s (WU) international remittance business. As of Q1 2017, Xoom is now second only to Western Union when it comes to cross-border (international) remittances. My sisters in Luxembourg use Ria Digital to send me my stock market winnings. They said they can’t seem to send money from Luxembourg through Xoom.

Western Union Digital has notably a large lead on international remittances over Xoom and Ria Digital. However, it should make PYPL investors happy that Xoom is now doing more cross-border money transfers than MoneyGram (MGI) Digital.

Physical Debit Card For PayPal Users?

I know PayPal is not classified as a bank. However, in all but name, PayPal is now a pseudo-bank on a global scale. Millions of people have stashed tens of billions of dollars at PayPal’s vault. It makes perfect sense that PayPal should consider issuing physical debit cards to its customers.

PayPal's subsidiary Venmo is already testing a physical debit card. Giving its customers the convenience of a physical debit is the ultimate loyalty-building move for PayPal. It takes 2-3 business days for me to transfer PayPal dollars to Philippine pesos to my bank account. I want the convenience of immediately spending my PayPal money like how a regular debit card is used on groceries, mall shopping, gasoline, and restaurant meals. Venmo is not yet available in many countries.

The impulse-buying compulsion of a physical debit card can also increase PayPal’s currency conversion fees from its customers. Instead of PayPal charging me once a month 2.5% in currency conversion fee, a physical debit card will likely result in me getting charged currency conversion fees 10-15x in a month.

The more currency conversion fees that PayPal can extract from its users, the better it is for the company’s top line and bottom line. Charging currency conversion fee is a massive gold mine for PayPal because it operates in 200 countries, and it supports 25 different currencies.

There are millions of outsourced freelancers (including me, an outsourced senior analyst at I Know First) who have thousands of dollars hidden at PayPal. Giving these outsourced Asian, Indian, and Latino programmers, designers, translators, and other freelancers physical debit cards is a good business move for PayPal.

Implementing physical debit cards is not a difficult task for PayPal. It already has multitude of international and local banks in 200 countries where it operates. Tying up with a local bank in Philippines with a currency conversion fee-sharing agreement could quickly enable PayPal debit cards.

Final Thoughts

Mobile shopping is not the only answer to PayPal’s ambition to become a long-term leader in fintech. Retail spending using physical debit card is definitely a larger growth catalyst for PayPal. In spite of the hype over online and mobile shopping, their combined global transaction is still much smaller than traditional retail shopping.

As per the recent report of Retail Touchpoints, 94% of retail sales is still processed through old style brick-and-mortar stores. Most, if not all, brick-and-mortar stores support credit/debit card swiping. Only a few of them bothered to support fancy mobile payment systems.

Again, PYPL is a buy even if it doesn’t issue a physical debit card. But I’ll double up my PYPL bet if it does issue a physical debit card like its subsidiary Venmo is now doing.

On a technical note, using Exponential Moving Average (EMA) analysis, PYPL is most likely to continue its upside trend. PayPal’s 5-day EMA (53.56) has crossed above its 13-day EMA (52.95). The 13-day EMA is also above its 20-day EMA of 52.47. The 5-day, 13-day, and 20-day EMAs are all above PYPL’s 50-day EMA of 50.03. I like EMA over SMA (Simple Moving Average) because it gives more weight to the most recent stock prices.

A Relative Strength Index (RSI) analysis also told me that PYPL’s RSI score of 67.42 has not yet breached the 70 level. A score of 70 and above would have signaled that PYPL has crossed overbought territory.

