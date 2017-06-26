Risk Arbitrage Today: Yahoo Is Now Altaba

Altaba

It has been a busy week or two for Yahoo. Actually there isn't a Yahoo anymore. The company is now known as Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA).

They are no longer in the S&P 500.

They sold the operating businesses to Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

They are now an investment company.

CEO Marissa Mayer is gone.

They just completed a Dutch Auction, buying back $3.4 billion worth of its shares

They moved their headquarters to New York.

So now what?

Well there's a new CEO. And he has sent a letter to shareholders.

Our current plan, in simple terms, is to: a) manage all the assets, liabilities and contingencies that remain with Altaba consistent with our stated investment objective and policies; b) return substantially all of our cash to shareholders over time (of course retaining what we need to cover liabilities and operate the Fund); c) manage our large equity positions in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan without attempting to time the market or respond to market movements in the prices of those shares; and d) take what actions we can to reduce the discount at which Altaba trades relative to the value of its net assets on a pre-tax basis (i.e., before deferred tax liabilities on unrealized appreciation)-Thomas McInerney, Chief Executive Officer, Altaba Inc.

Tidbits from the letter

Altaba’s net assets on a pre-tax basis using the current market value of their holdings in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan trade at a 30% discount (If you back out the cash and calculate the implied discount on the remaining net assets on a pre-tax basis, the discount is even higher). The discount will be updated on the company website daily. Some of the tax reform legislation proposals under consideration by Congress could reduce substantially the magnitude of the potential tax liability that applies to our Alibaba and Yahoo Japan shares.

An investment in Altaba is rather binary. As goes Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)and Yahoo Japan goes Altaba. At a massive discount. If the taxes Altaba would have to pay to unwind those two investments can be minimized. Altaba noted in an April filing that they would pay about a 36.5% in taxes from selling the two stocks.

One note of caution, the company's website states that the fund’s investment objective is not fundamental and may be changed without notice to stockholders.

Forestar Group

Homebuilder D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) wants Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR). Pretty bad it seems. D.R. Horton on Friday raised its bid for Forestar from $16.25 per share in cash for three-quarters of Forestar to $17.75 per share in cash for three-quarters of Forestar. The Forestar board has deemed the D.R. Horton offer a superior proposal.

We are pleased that the Forestar Board has determined that our revised offer constitutes a 'Superior Proposal,' and we look forward to completing this transaction as quickly as possible in the best interests of the Forestar and D.R. Horton shareholders. This transaction advances D.R. Horton's strategy of increasing our access to high-quality optioned land and lot positions and will allow us to significantly accelerate Forestar's growth into a leading national land developer. Forestar's shareholders will receive superior and immediate cash value, along with the opportunity to participate in significant value creation over the long term. This strategic alignment will enable both companies to enhance their operational efficiency and returns-Donald R. Horton, Chairman of the Board

But the race for Forestar isn't that simple. Back in April, Starwood Capital Group agreed to buy all of FOR for $14.25 per share and has since raised its offer twice, the latest being for $16 per share in cash. For now, according to Forestar the Starwood merger deal remains in place. In accordance with the amended merger agreement with Starwood, Forestar will discuss and negotiate with Starwood in good faith until the end of the business day on Wednesday.

D.R. Horton’s revised offer is irrevocable until 1:00 p.m. on Friday. It's offer has a cash election feature in which Forestar shareholders could elect to receive $17.75 per share in cash for all of their shares, subject to proration.

This is a rare bidding war where the higher price may not win. Since Horton is offering to only buy 3/4 of Forestar choosing between two offers may be somewhat complicated.

Forestar ended its press release on Friday with this sentence: "There is no assurance that the transactions with either Starwood or D.R. Horton will be completed."

FOR data by YCharts

Norsat

Norsat Securityholders (NSAT) have Approved a Plan of Arrangement with Hytera Communications. Hytera is paying $11.50 per share in cash for Norsat.

Privet Fund Management had been in a bidding war with Hytera. Privet had last offered $11.50 per share in cash which was matched by Hytera and deemed to be superior. It is likely that they voted their 17.6% stake against the Hytera deal.

We find it incredible that the Norsat Board believes an identical offer from Hytera represents the best interests of all stakeholders in light of the mounting political scrutiny and regulatory uncertainty surrounding a transaction with Hytera. Even more egregious, in exchange for merely matching Privet's offer, the Norsat Board gifted an additional US$500,000 to Hytera in the form of an increased termination fee, making it even more expensive for a third party to deliver a topping bid- Ryan Levenson, managing member of Privet

Completion of the Arrangement remains conditional on approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia as well as obtaining regulatory approvals. Norsat says it expects that the deal will close in Q3.

Mobileye

The Mobileye (MBLY) tender offer has been extended to July 20. Intel (INTC) agreed to purchse Mobilete on March 12 for $63.54 per share in cash.

The offer is subject to regulatory approvals in Korea, Germany and Austria as well as the tender of at least 95% of Mobileye's outstanding shares. If Intel is able to get a favorable tax ruling from Israel, the tender threshold drops to 67%.

The companies had guided to a close late in the year but with HSR approval checked off I am thinkng this deal should close in the summer.

ARI Network Services

Software provider ARI Network Services (ARIS) is being bought and private equity firm True Wind Capital Management is the buyer. True Wind specializes in investing in technolofy companies.

ARI shareholders will receive $7.10 in cash for each share of ARI stock they own. That represents an enterprise value of approximately $140 million. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

TRC Companies

TRC Companies' (TRR) merger with investment fund New Mountain Capital has closed. TRC shareholders will receive $17.55 per share in cash. The deal took less than three months to close.

This Week's Pre-Arb

Each week, we will highlight a stock or two that have been rumored to be bought. Likely, it will be companies that have been exploring strategic alternatives. We keep a database of these pre-arb deals, with the trick being compartmentalizing which ones will end in deals and which won't. Today, let's look at Staples (SPLS).

Reuters reported during the past week that private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to buy Staples. According to the report an agreement could be announced this week, though negotiations between the two parties could still fall apart.

Staples has more than 1500 stores in the US and Canada combined and almost half of the office supply stores in the US.

Last year Staples tried to buy rival Office Depot (ODP) but the deal was blocked by the FTC and then rejected in court.

If a deal is reached the premium to Staples' current price is expected to be modest.

