Vanda Pharmaceuticals Keeps Chugging Along

The company continues to advance its pipeline and while not a 'home run' stock, it should continue to be a solid single.

The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is up some 70% since we gave the equity a "Thumbs Up" in May of 2016.

Today, we revisit a name I first recommended in early May of 2016 on SeekingAlpha. The shares are down slightly so far in 2017, but up some 70% from the time I gave this small biopharma a ‘Thumbs Up’. The company has done a good job of advancing its pipeline to date.

Company Overview

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is a Washington, D.C. based pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company was founded and 2003 and IPO’d in 2006. The company is led by Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D who co-founded Vanda and has served as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director since May of 2003. Prior to joining Vanda, Dr. Polymeropoulos was Vice President and Head of the Pharmacogenetics Department at Novartis AG from 1998 to 2003. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a market capitalization around $700 million and trades at around $16.00 a share currently.

The company already has two products on the market, which are Hetlioz and Fanapt. The company is working on expanding the drugs’ labels, increasing their sales force and gaining regulatory approvals. During the first quarter of 2017, the company completed the expansion of the Fanapt US field safety, and the full team is now in the field advocating for Fanapt. Furthermore, the company is in the early stages of launching Hetlioz In Germany.

It’s also worth noting that the Point72 Asset Management, billionaire Steven Cohen’s firm, owns 5.6% of the company according to the latest 13G filing. Furthermore, seven firms have Vanda Pharmaceuticals as one of their top ten holdings.

Pipeline

Hetlioz:

Hetlioz is a is a melatonin receptor agonist designed for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder. Non-24 is a chronic, circadian rhythm disorder resulting from the misalignment of the one’s body clock to the 24-hour day, which disrupts the sleep-wake cycle. The sleep disturbance can cause substantial distress or impairment in social, occupational and other important areas of functioning. Non-24 affects the majority of totally blind individuals and it is estimated that approximately 80,000 Americans have the disorder. Hetlioz received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in January of 2014 for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder. Furthermore, the drug received European Commission approval in July of 2015 for the treatment of Non-24 in totally blind adults in the European Union. Also, Vanda Pharmaceuticals is conducting label-expansion trials for Hetlioz in Non-24 pediatric, Jet Lag disorder and Smith-Magenis Syndrome. The company expects top line results from the Jet Lag trial in the second half of 2017. Also, the results of the Smith-Magenis Syndrome trial and the Non-24 pediatric study should be announced in 2018.

Fanapt:

Fanapt® is a serotonin (5-HT2) receptor and dopamine receptor antagonist, which is approved for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Fanapt received US Market Approval by the FDA in May 2009. Also, Vanda currently has distribution partnerships in Israel and Mexico. In 2012, Fanapt was approved for marketing in Israel and Argentina. Furthermore, Vanda expects to receive EU approval for Fanapt in the second half of 2017.

Tradipitant:

Tradipitant is an NK-1 receptor antagonist, which was licensed from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) in 2012. The NK-1R is expressed throughout different tissues of the body, with major activity found in neuronal tissue. The activation of NK-1R by the natural ligand is involved in numerous physiological processes, which includes the perception of pain, behavioral stress, cravings, nausea, and vomiting. Phase 2 results in chronic pruritus in patients with atopic dermatitis will be released by mid-2017 and phase 2 results in gastroparesis are expected in Q4 of 2017.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of March 31, 2017, Vanda Pharmaceuticals had $20 million in cash, $117 million in marketable securities, and $17 million in account receivables. Furthermore, the company only has $3.6 million in long-term debt. HETLIOZ net product sales grew to $20.2 million in the first quarter of 2017 a 5% increase compared to Q4 of 2016 and a 25% increase compared to Q1 of 2016. Fanapt net product sales were $17.2 million in the first quarter of 2017 a 9% decrease compared to Q4 of 2016 and 1% increase compared to Q1 of 2016. Overall, the company expects to end 2017 with a cash position between $121 million and $141 million.

Wall Street has a positive view on VNDA’s prospects with 8 buy ratings, 0 hold ratings, and 0 sell recommendations. The consensus price target currently sits at just over $21.00 a share (~40% upside), The latest recommendation comes via HC Wainwright on May 26th, 2017. The firm initiated their coverage with a buy rating and set a $18 price target. On May 3rd, 2017, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on Vanda with a price target of $21. The Oppenheimer analyst stated that he sees the company being able to perform well in the near term with numerous “de-risked” catalysts,

“We believe continued execution on the company’s commercial base business, Hetlioz (Non-24) and Fanapt (schizophrenia) and significant pipeline optionality warrants a strong look from investors. In our recent initiation report, we highlighted VNDA’s three upcoming clinical catalysts which we believe are relatively de-risked and could offer meaningful upside for shares in the next 12-18 months”.

Outlook:

Vanda is not a ‘home run’ stock and still is a way away from profitability. However, the company’s pipeline is largely ‘derisked’, the firm is well funded, upcoming catalysts are on the horizon and the firm seems set to deliver many years of 15% to 20% annual revenue growth. Vanda makes for a good, consistent ‘single’ that should balance out your other higher risk/higher reward opportunities in the small cap biotech and biopharma space within your portfolio.

