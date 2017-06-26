Lithium Miner News For The Month Of June 2017

Lithium company news - "Mineral Resources is shaping up to be a significant supplier of lithium."

Welcome to the June 2017 edition of the lithium miner news. The past month has seen lithium prices rise 0.69%, and a repeat of the 2016 "oversupply fears" resulting in most lithium miners' stock prices falling in June. I give my views on this later.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During June, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices rose 0.69% for the month. Of note Chinese lithium cobalt oxide spot prices were flat for the month.

Lithium RMB price chart to May 2017

Lithium US$ price chart as of April 2017

Source: Galaxy Resources May 2017 presentation

The graph above shows April 2017 lithium carbonate contract prices at US$14-15,500/t, and lithium hydroxide at US$16,300/t.

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

Commodity demand forecasts for a 100% EV scenario - by UBS

Source: UBS

GM 60kWh Bolt battery commodities by weight

Source: UBS GM Bolt tear down 2017 (no link available)

Note from the graph above that the GM 60kWh Bolt uses 10kgs of lithium metal, which is equivalent to 53.3kgs of lithium carbonate equivalent ((LCE)). We use LCE to report production numbers so it is more accurate, to compare in LCE terms.

Roskill forecasts total LCE demand to be 800,000tpa by 2025, and 1mtpa by 2027. Getting closer to my model which forecasts 1.25mtpa by 2025, based on EVs having 20% market share, and an average 50kWh battery capacity. By contrast critical metals expert Chris Berry forecasts 527,000tpa LCE in 2025.

I noticed this month on Orocobre's website home page they expect "over 50KT (LCE) demand growth each year to 2020." This aligns quite well with my model forecasts.

It appears to me that despite some very large supply ramp ups in lithium in 2017, the market is still absorbing it all without any negative pricing effects. In fact lithium carbonate is up 9.67% over the past 6 months. It certainly vindicates my views of the past year that demand will be a lot higher than what most analysts had forecast. Looking forward we should see the lithium price rises level of as supply has ramped up significantly, and in 2018/2019 we may see some short term signs of oversupply, and the lithium price fall back from current elevated levels. This is when it will be most important to have the low cost producers and those with long term off-take agreements in place.

Lithium battery and market news

In June, Electric Cars Report reported, "1000 km range for electric cars thanks to a new battery concept. Under the brand name EMBATT, the Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems IKTS in Dresden and its partners have transferred the bipolar principle known from fuel cells to the lithium battery. In this approach, individual battery cells are not strung separately side-by-side in small sections; instead, they are stacked directly one above the other across a large area. The entire structure for the housing and the contacting is therefore eliminated. As a result, more batteries fit into the car. The next planned step is the development of larger battery cells and their installation in electric cars. The partners are aiming for initial tests in vehicles by 2020." Most interesting.

In June, Elon Musk said, "Tesla plans to build “eventually 10 or 12, maybe 20 (gigafactories around the world)”. This is great news for the lithium miners.



On June 19, Investing News reported: "New mining deal to boost lithium production in Argentina. Introduced by President Mauricio Macri, the deal is expected to increase foreign investment in Argentina’s entire mining sector to $25 billion by 2025; that’s on top of the $3 billion already confirmed for 2017 to 2018. The agreement will set a 3-percent cap on the royalties that mining companies pay to Argentina’s provinces. Provinces will be able to tax miners an additional 1.5 percent on their sales for local infrastructure funds. The new mining act has yet to receive approval from Congress, but was signed by most Argentinean provinces except Chubut, La Pampa and La Rioja." Good news for the lithium miners in Argentina.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

No news for the month, apart from going ex-dividend.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On June 13, SQM released: "SQM provides updates on the development of the lithium project Cauchari, Jujui Argentina. Currently, the detailed engineering stage of the project is being executed, along with the campsite construction, additional hydrological tests, drilling campaigns and the quoting of the equipment. The project considers, on its first stage, the production of 25,000 metric tons per year of lithium carbonate and is expected to be completed during 2019. This closure of the strategic financing by LAC is a positive sign of future development of lithium industry and of the project Exar in particular."



FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On June 23, FMC announced: "FMC Corporation announces definitive agreement to sell Omega-3 business to Pelagia AS."

Investors should also be aware that FMC have long discussed the idea of selling of their lithium business, perhaps to do a spin off or an IPO.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF), [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

In June FNArena reported, "Mineral Resources is shaping up to be a significant supplier of lithium. Deutsche Bank has upgraded the stock to Buy, judging it will be a number one producer globally after its two key projects ramp up. Mineral Resources is shaping up to be a significant supplier of lithium. The company is ramping up its sales of direct shipping ore (DSO) to 300-500,000 tonnes per month at Wodgina and should start producing spodumene during 2018. Mining of the ore began in February and the first cargo of DSO grading 1.64% lithium dioxide was dispatched in April. The company's other key project, Mt Marion, is approaching nameplate of 400,000 tonnes per annum of spodumene. The company appears set to become a 100,000tpa lithium carbonate equivalent producer, and possibly the largest globally, once Wodgina and Mt Marion are both in production."

On June 20, Industrial Minerals reported: "Fourth lithium concentrate shipment has left Mt Marion. Neometals shipped 30,055 tonnes of lithium concentrate (majority 6% Li2O) in May."

Due to some oversupply scares around Mineral Resources expansion plans, most of the lithium miners sold off heavily in June.

In a June Cannacord analysts report in response to the "recent sell off among several ASX-listed lithium companies on fears of a dramatic oversupply from Direct Ship Lithium Ore ("DSO")", they stated - "In our view, suggestions of large volumes of lithium from DSO sources are dramatically overstated. We see significant economic and technical reasons why it is unlikely for this material to ultimately present as a meaningful or sustainable supply. We note the lack of suitable fit for purpose concentration facilities in China, leading to doubts over the ability for re-purposed iron ore (Fe contamination?) or copper concentrators to deliver a product which meets minimum specifications (grade, impurities). Furthermore, we expect a considerable bottleneck in a current lack of adequate converter capacity to handle large volumes of concentrate produced from DSO ore (current capacity of 110-130kt LCE). Other key considerations include disposal/storage of large volumes of waste material produced form the concentration process." I agree as Gangfeng Lithium's total processing capacity in China now is just 30,000tpa LCE. Joe Lowry also agrees and put his money where his mouth is, saying -"I don't give investment advice but I used the GXY price drop as a buying opportunity. Same with the lagging LAC-#1 undervalued Li stock."

You can view a video on GL/MIN/NMT Mt Marion mine here, and read my recent article on International Lithium here.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE], [TSX:ORL], (OTCPK:OROCF)

On June 23, Industrial Minerals reported, "Orocobre lithium carbonate production hit by heavy snowfall." Apparently the company ran out of soda ash, due to the road being blocked due to heavy snowfall.

Cannacord have a price target for Orocobre of AUD 5.80.

You can read the Orocobre May 2017 investors presentation here or a recent aerial video of Orocobre's operations at Salar de Olaroz here. You can read more on my latest article on Orocobre here.

Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) (OTCPK:GALXF)

No significant news this month apart from shipping 13,815 tonnes of spodumene on June 10; however good to see directors are buying shares using their own money.

You can read more on my latest article on Galaxy Resources here, a recent InvestorIntel article here, a recent Capital Network video here, and the May 2017 company presentation here. Cannacord in their June analysts report, have a price target of AUD 3.35.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - An upgrade to the Mt Cattlin mineral resource. Any 2018 off-take announcements.

H1 2017 - Project financing evaluation and discussions for Sal de Vida (SDV). Off-take discussions for SDV. Early stage development work at SDV has now commenced.

Mid 2017 - Earnings announcements from Mt Cattlin.

2017 - Further drilling and work on DFS for James Bay, Canada.

Note: Galaxy has AUD 214 million in unused tax losses, so it is unlikely to pay any income tax for a few years.

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited (("AMAL")) [SP:AMS] / Tawana Resources (subsidiary Lithco) [ASX:TAW]

On June 14, Tawana/Alliance released: "Maiden Lithium mineral resource for Bald Hill Lithium and Tantalum project. Indicated and Inferred lithium mineral resource high grade of 12.8 million tonnes at 1.18% Li2O and 158ppm Ta205 at a 0.5% Li20 cut-off."

Investors can read a good updated report here. You can read the Tawana May presentation here. Tawana/Alliance have a binding 5 year off-take agreement, and plan to start shipping their spodumene in Q1, 2018.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On June 1, Altura released a new presentation: "Altura Mining charging forward with Lithium". The key point was: "Anticipated timeline for completion of the debt funding package will allow for commissioning by end of 2017." Also we are reminded Altura have the following off-take agreement - "5 year period to supply a minimum of 100ktpa of spodumene concentrate to Lionergy."

You can read my latest article on Altura Mining here, or read Beer and Co May research report here. Cannacord have a price target for Altura of AUD 0.25.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2017 - Announcements regarding the balance of funding, with ~$AU50m already raised (total mine CapEx is AU$140m).

Mid 2017 - Construction of the mine planned to start and expected to take just 11 months.

Q1/Q2 2018 - Production is forecast to commence.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On June 13, Pilbara Minerals announced: "Successful completion of fully subscribed senior secured bond issue to raise US$100m. Settlement is expected on or about 21 June 2017." The rate was set at 12%pa, maturing in June 2022.

This means Pilbara Minerals are now fully funded to production, and full scale construction will now begin. Congratulations to the management on a remarkable few months.

Current analysts target for PLS is AUD 0.81, representing over 100% upside.

You can read more on my very recent article on Pilbara Minerals here, and their May 2017 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2017 - Mine construction to begin.

April 2018 - Commence lithium production.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR]

On June 1, Kidman reported, "Kidman concludes trial defending rights to Earl Grey lithium deposit." Judgement will be handed down in "due course", whenever that is?

You can view the February 2017 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

"In due course" - Court case result with Marindi Metals.

Mid 2017 - DFS release expected.

H1 2018 - Commence lithium production.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTCQX:LACDF)

On June 7, Eight Capital, released an analyst's report on Lithium Americas with a buy rating and a price target of CAD 1.85. That's over 100% upside.

On June 7, Lithium Americas announced, "Lithium Americas closes US$172 million strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium."

You can read more on my latest article on Lithium Americas here, and their April company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - PFS for Lithium Nevada.

H1 2017 - Cauchari-Olaroz construction to begin.

2019 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

NB: LAC previously sold 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project to SQM.

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On June 20, Nemaska announced, "Nemaska Lithium delivers battery grade lithium hydroxide to Johnson Matthey and provides phase 1 plant update. A second shipment of 3.5t of lithium hydroxide has been sent to Johnson Matthey. Both Johnson Matthey and Nemaska Lithium confirm that this shipment meets Johnson Matthey's lithium hydroxide specifications."

You can read more on my latest article on Nemaska Lithium here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2017 - Updated Feasibility Study.

2017/2018 - Off-take agreements and project financing announcements. Mine and plant construction.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On June 5, Critical Elements announced, "Critical Elements appoints Ex Rockwood Lithium CFO (Dr. Marcus Brune) to the Board of Directors."

On June 14, Gino Aalbrecht wrote an excellent article on Seeking Alpha titled "Critical Elements - A Junior Lithium Miner Firing On All Cylinders", with a "valuation estimation range of CAD 1.45 - 1.80 per share". A worthy read.

You can also read more with my 2016 article on Critical Elements here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

June/July 2017 - Feasibility Study (( FS )) results. Helm AG has agreed (subject to a positive FS) to take 100% off-take, and with an option to take a 25% equity stake in Critical Elements.

)) results. Helm AG has agreed (subject to a positive FS) to take 100% off-take, and with an option to take a 25% equity stake in Critical Elements. Q1, 2020 - Stage 1 production (50ktpa technical grade spodumene + 175ktpa chemical grade spodumene) is expected to begin.

Q1, 2022 - Stage 2 production (the 175ktpa chemical grade spodumeme will be converted to 24ktpa lithium carbonate) is expected to begin.

Lithium X [TSXV:LIX] (ROCEF) (OTCQB:LIXXF),

On May 30, Lithium X released, "an operational update on the Sal de Los Angeles lithium project." Of significant interest was the quote: "The existing resource covers a total strike length of approximately 9.5 kilometres, with higher grade brines concentrated in the northern half of the strike length. The seismic survey results suggest a possible 30% increase in total basin strike length." Very impressive result suggesting a large resource upgrade will be announced by Q4, 2017.

Last month I reported Lithium X sold off their Clayton Valley lithium project to Pure Energy. This still leaves them with their two very promising Argentine brine projects.

You can read my latest article on Lithium X here, and an investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2017 - PFS for Sal de Los Angeles, and construction of further pilot pond facilities at Sal de Los Angeles.

Q4 2017 - Upgraded mineral resource and reserve statement. FS for Sal de Los Angeles (concentrate). Full scale production facility construction to begin.

Q1 2018 - FS for Sal de Los Angeles (lithium carbonate facility)

Q2 2019 - Sal de Los Angeles - Full scale lithium production to begin at 15ktpa.

Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] (OTC:BCRMF)

No significant news for the month.

Bacanora expects to complete their Feasibility Study in Q4, 2017. Commissioning is expected by 2019 heading to 17,500 tonnes per year of battery-grade Li 2 CO 3 for the first two years, and 35,000 tonnes Li 2 CO 3 per year thereafter.

European Metals [ASX:EMH], [AIM:EMH], (OTCPK:MNTCF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2, 2017 - Further drilling results. Resource upgrade. Off-take discussions.

~April 2018 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Mid 2018 - Construction to begin.

Early 2019 - Production to commence.

Investors can read my June 2017 article on European Metals here.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the March 2017 company presentation here, and my latest article on Neo Lithium here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - Further drill results.

H2, 2017 or 2018 - Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Promising lithium juniors

Other promising juniors include Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. [Amsterdam:AMG] (OTCPK:AMVMF), Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL], AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS.H], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI], Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA), Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS], Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT], LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp [TSXV:ML], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$29.21

The LIT fund fell slightly for the month of June. The current PE is 24.84.

LIT chart - 2011 to June 2017

(Source: Nasdaq)

Investors may also like to read my latest article "Top 5 Lithium Miners To Buy."

Conclusion

Lithium prices rose slightly in June 2017, and "oversupply fears" after a Deutsche Bank report gripped the market, a repeat of this time last year after the Macquarie report. Last year I correctly stated that these oversupply fears were unfounded. This time I think there is some truth. I think lithium supply is rapidly increasing at last, and I expect we "may" see some oversupply issues in 2018/2019. My view is that this should be managed, as a huge demand wave of EVs is coming by 2019/20, and the battery suppliers can use any "possible" 2018/19 oversupply to be ready for the massive EV ramp up expected by 2019/2020. Nonetheless investors should be aware and use some caution going into 2018, buying those lithium miners with a low cost of production, and solid long term off-take agreements. Most of the lithium miners I cover here in the monthly news should be fine, and are still priced very cheaply compared to where they can be in 2020, once in full production and supplying a booming EV market.

My highlight for June was perhaps the success of Mt Marion, which perhaps is also a low-light, as I hope they don't go too overboard and flood the market in 2018/19.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.





