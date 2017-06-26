Finish Line: Improving Performance And Potential Acquisition Target

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) continues to be one of the more volatile names in retail from a price perspective. Shares are down nearly 27% YTD, but as you can see from the below chart, there have been several opportunities to make money if you time your bets properly. In fact, shares rallied nearly 8% on Friday and what I would consider to be an average quarter. Let’s dig into the quarter, the latest filing from Sports Direct (OTCPK:SDISY), and why I swapped my Finish Line shares for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL).

Q1’18 - Flat is the new up

Sales during Q1’18 were down just 0.1% y/y to $429.8 million, driven by a 1.1% decline in comps offset by a 13.6% increase at Macy’s (NYSE:M) stores and increasing digital penetration. Adjusted EPS was down only $0.01 y/y to $0.23, driven by strong SG&A cuts as well as 3.6% y/y reduction in share count. Frankly, these results were not special; however, the company maintained its annual EPS guidance of $1.12-1.23. Given the noise at Nike (NYSE:NKE) potentially partnering with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and a slightly more promotional environment in footwear, I believe investors were looking for a guidance cut.

More importantly, I think management’s commentary revealed a healthier footwear market that investors were expecting. Though inventories did grow 5% y/y, Finish Line reiterated a shift between different adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) models (originals to lifestyle runners) that should have a positive ASP implication. Additionally, Finish Line specifically called out flat footwear comps driven by slight growth in men’s offset by a decline in women’s. In my view, the decline in women’s was likely driven by a decline in Stan Smith and Superstar, and I expect that adidas will invest in new models that can offset some of the weakness.

Although the comp results were solid, the margin results were not. Gross margins declined 140 basis points y/y to 29.6% of sales driven by discounting to move slow-turning inventory. This is not a particularly positive development for Finish Line or the industry, as it confirms a more promotional atmosphere. Nevertheless, Finish Line has struggled mightily to drive strong gross margins, so I am not taking the result as gospel for the rest of the industry.

Sports Direct Stake Continues to Grow

In late April, Sports Direct’s stake in Finish Line looked passive and mostly like a bet on an undervalued stock, as per Sports Direct’s usual protocol. Contrarily, Sports Direct has taken its stake up to 19.9%, though we have not heard any reason for the increase other than to "develop commercial partnerships." Because some Sports Direct shareholders feel uneasy about an entry into the United States, I believe the company may be coy about its true intentions. In fact, given the size of its current stake, it's logical to assume that Sports Direct is at least contemplating an acquisition. I am skeptical if it will occur, but I think it provides a nice downside cushion at current levels. One has to imagine that if Finish Line's shares linger in the low double digits, Sports Direct will have to very seriously consider an offer for the entire company at only a modest premium.

Why I swapped my Finish Line for Foot Locker

Over the past few years, I have generally owned Finish Line more frequently than I’ve owned Foot Locker. The reason has always been valuation. The tides have turned at this point. With Foot Locker set to earn around $5 per share, the stock currently trades at ~9.6x next year’s earnings. Net of cash, Foot Locker’s earnings multiple falls to 8.2-8.5x next year’s earnings. For the best-in-class capital allocator, operator, and brand partner, I think shares look incredibly cheap - even cheaper than Finish Line.

Additionally, I believe the market is unjustly punishing Foot Locker for the "Amazon" risk. Though Nike may partner with Amazon to some extent, the distribution partners like Foot Locker and Finish Line play an important role in demand creation for brand partners like adidas, Nike, and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). There is a true value add, and from the perspective of the brands, limited and controlled distribution is key to success. Let’s not forget that we do not know the true structure of a Nike/Amazon partnership, and Foot Locker already has a strong digital presence to combat competitors.

Overall, Finish Line and Foot Locker should perform well from current levels. Yet, Foot Locker is cheaper, it's run better, and in my view, it is one of the retailers best positioned to withstand competition from Amazon. I believe shares are worth $75 based on the midpoint of my DCF analysis.

As for Finish Line, the future is a bit unclear for me, as I think the company still needs to improve its operational performance. Nevertheless, I believe shares are worth $19-23 on a DCF basis.

