Hemerich & Payne: Why Invest In Dividend Growth Companies? Plus, A May 2017 Portfolio Income Update

It takes time for an apple tree to bear fruit after planting. Once that tree begins to bear apples, the planter gets to enjoy the fruits (pun intended) of their labor. Those delicious red apples can be picked off the tree year after year and provide food for his or her family. The reason the apple tree can continue to produce apples is because the planter takes care of the tree and never cuts off any branches, which would result in less fruit. The planter understands this simple concept and strategy, but why doesn’t the average investor?

The average investor in America contributes to a 401k retirement plan full of mutual fund holdings. It is a great product that many of us use, including myself. The 401k retirement plan is designed so an investor can live off of it when one retires by making monthly withdrawals from it until the account is depleted or until one dies. The problem is that this style of investing is nothing like the planter’s apple tree. In fact, this style would eventually kill the apple tree because once it has grown you are metaphorically cutting off branches from the tree monthly until the tree has no more branches left to bear fruit. This style is very risky because it is entirely dependent on the investor calculating how much money they need by retirement so they can make regular withdrawals without depleting their funds before death. But what if the investor makes an error in their calculations and runs out of money too soon?

Why not invest like the planter does with their everlasting apple tree? Instead of estimating how much money one needs for retirement, why not build a growing income stream while you are working until that income is a desirable amount of money to live off of for the rest of your life? Doesn’t that sound so much less risky? To invest like the planter, one needs to invest in everlasting income producing assets.

One of the easiest asset classes to invest in for growing a passive income stream are dividend growth stocks. In this article I will show you an example of the power of dividend growth investing, discuss my portfolio’s income for the month of May, and share with you my income goals.

The Power of the Dividend Champion

Hemerich & Payne (HP) is a company within the oil & gas drilling industry who is engaged in contract drilling of oil & gas wells for others in the ownership, development & operation of commercial real estates. Its business comprises of three reportable segments: U.S. Land, Offshore & International Land.

HP is also a Dividend Champion who has raised its dividend 44 years in a row. The stock price of HP has fluctuated like any other stock over the last decades as shown in the chart below:

Although there have been many up and down prices over the last decades, one thing has been quite consistent: the growing dividend. The chart below shows the history and growth of the dividend since 1987 (as far back as Y Charts tracks the dividend).

As seen in the chart above, HP’s dividend was $0.10 in 1987 and is $2.80 today. The dividend has grown by 2,700%! If a disciplined investor invested $10,000 in HP in 1987 at $3.80 a share, and never touched his or her shares through all the ups and downs over 3 decades, the investor would have grown their dividend income from $260.32 to $7,360.84 a year. Furthermore, the investor would own $138,789 worth of HP stock without investing one of those juicy dividends over this time period. That is a serious gain and increase in income! The best part of this example is the investor didn’t have to do anything to deserve these dividend and capital gain raises. All they had to do is put their feet up and keep holding their shares. This is the power of the Dividend Champion.

There are a lot of Dividend Champions out there, 108 to be exact, that have raised their dividend at least 25 years in a row. Many of these champions are household names like AT&T (T), Chevron (CVX), & McDonald’s (MCD) and can be found in David Fish’s U.S. Stocks with 25+ Years Higher Dividends database. If an investor consistently buys and holds on to these type of stocks, they can slowly but surely grow a passive dividend income stream that can either supplement their retirement income or give the investor the opportunity to retire earlier than planned.

My Portfolio’s Income Received in May

I plan on sharing my dividend income from my portfolio every month to show the snowball effect of a growing dividend income stream over time. I will also share my premium income as well. If you are unfamiliar with how option premiums work and want to know about my ability to write secured puts and covered calls for extra income, please read my articles that explain these lucrative strategies in depth here & here.

The below table shows the income I have received from my portfolio in the month of May 2017:

Stock Owned Type of Income Amount Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dividend $9.22 Lazard (LAZ) Dividend $41.00 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Option Premium $39.44 Verizon Communications (VZ) Dividend $2.24 Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Dividend $46.00 Total Income: $137.90

The total income I received in May was $137.90 which is actually a decrease of income from last May. I received $150.93 of portfolio income in May 2016 which gives me an 8.6% decrease of income year over year. This is the first time in a few years I’ve actually had to suffer a decrease. The decrease of income is due to the sale of my Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (BLX) position in November 2016 and February 2017, resulting in a loss of me receiving quarterly dividends of $71.23 every May, August, November & February. I decided to sell my shares in BLX because the company decided to not raise their dividend; breaking their 5 year dividend raise streak. The good news is I made a 9.34% ROI on my BLX investment and deployed that capital into a more reliable dividend growth stock that does not schedule to pay quarterly dividends in the month of May. That dividend income is not lost, it is just moved to another quarterly dividend payment schedule that does not involve May payments. This missing income will benefit my income growth in other months of the year so even though I had a decrease year over year for May, I most likely didn’t lose any income overall for the year.

During the last year LAZ & VZ raised their quarterly dividend payments by 7.90% and 2.28% respectively. I had to do nothing to earn these raises. In comparison, my May 2016 dividend payment was $2.19 for VZ and $38.00 for LAZ.

Goals

I have received a total of $1387.14 in dividends and $363.20 of premium income in 2017. Going forward my overall portfolio is expected to bring in $2,933.46 worth of dividends in the next year. I am happy about this number because my total dividends received in 2016 from my portfolio was $2,303.24. The snowball building machine is in full effect. Please take note that I do not predict premium income for the year because I only use options to move in or out of a position. In other words, they are not part of a program or schedule like dividends are and are very hard to predict.

My overall goal is to make $3,000 or more of dividends this year and to grow an income stream of $40,000 by the time I’m 40 (I’m 30 years old). The first goal is very achievable and I expect to reach it by purchasing more undervalued dividend growth stocks this year using my “10 Minute Stock Rating System”. The System that I developed is used to rate a stock’s value, margin of safety, and dividend strength and can be read about in depth here. The 2nd goal is lofty and a lot harder to achieve as I am only 7.3% of the way there. But if I stay motivated, focused, and stay disciplined, I think I can reach my goals with a little bit of hard work and determination.

Conclusion

Dividend growth investing is an effective way to build a passive income stream which can be used to retire early or supplement retirement income from traditional sources. Dividend growth stocks have the power to exponentially increase their dividend payouts over time without the investor having to lift a finger.

The income produced from my portfolio in the month of May decreased year over year due to a sale executed within my portfolio. However, that income was not lost, just moved to other months of the year as that capital was reinvested into other dividend growth stocks with different payout schedules.

I am actively working towards my goals of producing $3000 of dividends in 2017 and a $40,000 income stream by the time I turn 40. The latter goal is lofty but with some focus and hard work, I know I will achieve it.

