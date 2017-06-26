Is It Time To Ditch Exxon?

Exxon isn't the best place to put new money to work, especially given the bargains elsewhere in the oil patch.

Exxon will likely continue to fund its dividend through debt issues.

The oil patch looks like an outhouse after the lightning hit.

Surging shale output, growing OPEC production, and a timid economy have hammered crude. Bond prices for the riskiest borrowers have plummeted. Even the blue-chip majors have come under pressure.

Case in point: Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The oil giant has increased its payout for 35 consecutive years, earning a place on the prestigious Dividend Aristocrats. Even through previous downturns, the company has never failed to deliver for shareholders.

This time, however, may be different. With crude prices dipping below $43.00 per barrel last week, Exxon's funding gap continues to widen. Some analysts have even suggested the company's streak of increasing distributions could come to an end.

So, is Exxon's dividend in jeopardy? Let's take a deep dive into this payout.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

Some people say the best things come in small packages. Those people never worked in the oil patch. In this business, you need raw scale to squeeze out a profit.

You can't get much bigger than Exxon. The company's huge size creates economies of scale unmatched by rivals. This cost advantage allows the energy giant to squeak out a return, even at low oil prices.

Here's the problem.

Last year, the rebound in crude allowed Exxon to generate $11.0 billion in free cash flow. Unfortunately, this number doesn't cover the $12.5 billion dividend payout. For this reason, management must constantly tap the debt market for financing.

That gap could widen. Exxon needs crude around $50.00 to $55.00 per barrel to fully fund its dividend program. But with oil prices dropping through the floor, that won't happen anytime soon.

Exxon likely won't cut its distribution. The company's debt rating stands at AA. Even with the looming possibility of a downgrade, the blue-chip borrower should maintain access to the debt market until any distant oil price rebound.

The Dividend - Will It Grow?

But while Exxon's dividend payments might not be in jeopardy, the company's dividend growth is a big question mark.

The oil business resembles a treadmill. Each barrel you pull out of the ground needs to be replaced by a new barrel of reserves. The bigger you grow, the faster you have to run just to stand in place.

Exxon is running at full speed. Over the past four years, the company has plowed nearly $110 billion back into the ground. Yet despite this investment, oil production has remained roughly flat. Analysts don't see this changing anytime soon.

Worse, these new barrels make less money. In the search for reserves, Exxon has turned to more expensive and risky sources of energy. We're talking about places that, for geological and political reasons, you'd rather not do business in - like Russia, the Canadian oil sands, and frontier states in Africa.

At $50 per barrel crude, these plays look only marginally profitable. That became evident earlier this year when the company wrote off 3.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves. That represented a $2 billion impairment charge.

Fewer, less profitable barrels of crude means fewer dividend hikes for shareholders. In the best case, management passes on token distribution increases of 2% or 3% per year. If oil prices drop much further, executives may call off dividend hikes altogether.

The Dividend - What's the Return?

At $81 per share, Exxon yields 3.8%. Assuming a 2% to 3% dividend growth rate, our return from distributions alone comes in at 7% annually. That's okay, but hardly enough to knock your socks off.

Of course, you can poke some holes in this thesis. Higher oil prices solve all of the problems mentioned. Over the next few years, Exxon's Permian operations will really boost the bottom line.

That said, I like to buy stocks with a big margin of safety, not as speculative bets on higher oil prices. Traders certainly aren't giving shares away. And given the number of bargains laying around elsewhere in the oil patch, income investors can find better places to put new money to work.

