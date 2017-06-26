Anika Therapeutics: Robust Growth + Huge Margins At A Bargain Price

All four are based around the same tried and tested technology and are already being sold overseas, which means their approval likelihood is high.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis. It occurs due to the deterioration of cartilage in joints which results in bones rubbing together and creating stiffness, pain, and impaired movement. Hundreds of millions of people are affected by some form of osteoarthritis worldwide. And, tens of millions more will be affected by it in the coming decades due to rising obesity rates and an aging population. One of the companies best positioned to profit from this trend is Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Business

Founded in 1992 as a spin-off from MedChem Products, Anika has grown to become one of the leaders in orthopedic medicine. Its portfolio includes dozens of products, all of them based on proprietarily modified hyaluronic acid, or HA, which is a naturally occurring lubricant found in cartilage and connective tissue. Its top three products, accounting for just over 80% of total revenue, are:

ORTHOVISC - alleviates pain and restores joint function by replenishing depleted HA. ORTHOVISC was FDA approved in the U.S. in 2004 (for the knee), although it's been marketed internationally since 1996 (for all joints in most countries). It's currently the #1 multi-injection joint lubricator in the U.S., providing up to six months of efficacy with only a few injections.

MONOVISC - a more convenient, single-injection version of ORTHOVISC. MONOVISC has been sold internationally since early 2008 (for all joints in most countries), and got FDA approved for sale in the U.S. in early 2014 (for the knee). It currently holds the #2 spot in the U.S. single-injection joint lubrication market.

CINGAL - Anika's third-generation joint lubricator. CIGNAL combines MONOVISC with an FDA-approved steroid, allowing it to treat a broader range of patients compared to ORTHOVISC or MONOVISC alone. Patients can get six months of pain and inflammation relief with a single injection. It's been sold internationally since early 2016 (for all joints in most countries), and is expected to be FDA approved in the U.S. in the first half of 2019 (for the knee).

Growth

Anika's revenue has grown at an impressive 15% CAGR since inception. This has largely been organic, fueled by R&D-driven product introductions. In fact, the only acquisition in the company's history occurred back in 2009, when it purchased FAB for $34 million as part of its expansion into the wound care market. That said, organic growth will continue to be the primary focus moving forward. Management is confident that Anika's current product portfolio can achieve a $250 million annual revenue run rate by 2020, which equates to an accelerated 25% CAGR off of $103 million in 2016. MONOVISC and CINGA will be the key growth drivers.

In the case of MONOVISC, it will continue gaining share as the market naturally migrates away from multi-injection joint lubricants in favor of more convenient single injection treatment. Anika is also seeking to expand MONOVISC's indication (currently in Phase III trials) to include treating pain associated with osteoarthritis of the hip. Nearly 20 million American adults have some form of hip osteoarthritis, according to various estimates. If/when approved by the FDA, MONOVISC would be the only product of its kind with this expanded indication, giving Anika an obvious competitive advantage.

CINGA has even more long-term potential than MONOVISC. This breakthrough product combines Anika's proven HA technology with a fast acting steroid for rapid pain and inflammation relief caused by osteoarthritis. It's been an enormous success since its international launch in early 2016, posting double-digit quarterly revenue growth. In the U.S., it's well on track to gain FDA approval as a knee lubricant within the next two years. Once approved, I expect Anika to seek additional FDA indications for this product.

Anika also has a number of other promising products. One in particular that stands out is HYALOFAST, which is an HA-based scaffold that aids cartilage repair and regeneration. Another product worth noting is ORTHOVISC-T, which is an HA-based tennis elbow treatment. Both of these products have already been approved in many overseas markets. In the U.S., HYALOFAST is currently going through Phase III trials, and ORTHOVISC-T's Phase III trials are on track to commence by year's end. If all goes as planned, both of these products should be FDA-approved for sale in the U.S. within the next few years.

Profitability

Anika's profitability has improved dramatically over the years thanks to operational efficiency gains, manufacturing consolidation, and a more favorable product mix. From the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s to now, the company's EBIT margin has gone from negative double digits to the low 20s% to the high 40s%. As impressive as this margin expansion was, there's still room for improvement going forward.

The main margin driver will be Anika's planned transition to a direct sales model from a distributor based model. Direct sales carry much higher gross margins than indirect/commercial sales, and higher gross margins drive higher EBIT margins. Though management didn't provide any precise profitability guidance, a 50+% long-term EBIT margin is very achievable, assuming Anika's pricing power remains intact. That said, the transition is expected to begin sometime in 2019 when CINGAL gains FDA approval in the U.S.

Risks

All investments come with some level of risk, and Anika is no exception. Here are the key risks to consider before buying this stock:

Over 80% of Anika's revenue comes from three products. A large decline in demand or prices for these products could have a significant negative impact on the company's financials.

Around 75% of Anika's revenue comes from a single distributor. Variations in timing and volume of orders by this distributor can lead to revenue and earnings unpredictability.

Failure or a delay in obtaining FDA approvals for MONOVISC (hip indication) and CINGAL (knee indication) would be a significant growth setback. Moreover, it would also be a margin expansion setback, as the transition to a direct sales model is conditional on CINGAL getting approved.

As the market migrates to single-injection joint lubricants in the coming years, there's a chance that MONOVISC and CINGAL will cannibalize ORTHOVISC's sales. Although this hasn't happened yet, it is a long-term inevitability.

Valuation

With a market cap of $700 million and $139 million in net cash, Anika boasts an enterprise value, or EV, of only $561 million. That amounts to a mere 11.7x the company's EBIT over the last 12 months. To put this in perspective, the typical medtech and biotech trades at 30x EV/EBIT. This huge valuation discrepancy simply makes no sense. While some discount can perhaps be justified to account for Anika's revenue concentration, a 60+% discount is totally absurd as it completely ignores the company's robust growth prospects and huge margins.

Notes: 1) EV = market cap - cash and short-term investments + total debt and capital leases + preferred stock + minority interest. 2) Peers only include long-term profitable medtechs and biotechs; sample size is 118 companies. 3) EBITs are normalized to exclude significant non-recurring items; no such adjustments had to be made to Anika's EBIT.

Sources: A North Investments, company reports

The truth is, even if Anika achieves a fraction of its growth and margin expansion initiatives over the next few years, its shares are still a steal at the current valuation. I believe this stock could easily support a 20x EV/EBIT multiple (a still ~33% discount to peers). That translates to a very conservative fair value estimate of roughly $75/share, which represents approximately 60% upside from recent price levels.

Conclusion

The investment thesis here is simple. Anika has four promising joint treatment products in the final stage of the FDA approval process. All four are based around the same tried and tested HA technology, and all four are already being sold overseas, which suggests that their likelihood of being approved for sale in the U.S. is very high. Once approved, these products could more than double Anika's earnings and revenue generation. Despite this huge growth potential, however, Anika is currently trading at a wide discount to peers. In my opinion, this discount is unlikely to persist for long. Patient investors who buy under $50/share will likely reap substantial long-term gains. Valuation points to upside of at least 60% over the next 24-36 months.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANIK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.