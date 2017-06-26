Can You Hear Me Now? Verizon Is Under Attack

I previously wrote about the challenges facing Verizon (VZ). In the short time since that article, the situation has worsened for Verizon's cash cow – its wireless business. An example of a desperate but effective move by a competitor comes from Sprint (NYSE:S). You may have heard about this incredible deal they are currently offering for people that switch to Sprint. They are offering 13 months of FREE unlimited wireless service. Yes that is right, free unlimited service with no contract and no activation fee.

I was a loyal Verizon customer for over a decade, but this deal was just too good to pass up. I switched my household to Sprint. I am only paying $3.27/month per line for taxes and fees. What a deal! Yes Sprint's network is not as good as Verizon's, but for this price I can deal with it. It is good enough.

In reality, this is a desperate attempt by Sprint to grow its subscriber base, possibly as a negotiating tactic in potential merger talks with T-Mobile (TMUS). They will of course lose money on every subscriber that signs up. But Sprint is backed by very deep pockets, being majority owned by Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY). It will not abandon Sprint when it needs additional capital. Sprint's latest offer is a testament to how competitive the wireless market has become, and that is bad news for Verizon. Verizon has always been the most expensive wireless service, but it could charge a premium because its network was so ubiquitous and consistent. However its competitors have clearly caught up, and while Verizon still has the best network, the difference between it and everyone else has significantly narrowed. The evidence of that is pretty clear. A decade or more ago T-Mobile's service was just horrible. I did not understand why anyone used it. Today T-Mobile has very adequate service, and it is growing its subscriber base at the fastest rate in the US thanks to its good coverage and competitive pricing plans. Importantly, it is also willing to operate at a much lower margin than Verizon (TMUS has a 27% EBITDA margin where Verizon's is 45% for its wireless business). Verizon has no choice but to lower the price of its service plans if it is to maintain its customer base. This has and will continue to put downward pressure on its wireless margins. Prior to switching to Sprint, I went online to look at my plan. Verizon offered me the ability to go from 3GB per line of data to 5GB and it actually lowered my monthly bill by $4 per line. This is great for consumers but bad for Verizon's bottom line. While more data at a cheaper price was a nice surprise, Sprint's free offer was still too good to pass up.

This margin trend will continue for Verizon. It will not reverse or stabilize anytime soon. Verizon's wireless margin will converge with its competitors if it wants to maintain its customer base. Only after a number of years will it stabilize – and that will happen much closer to T-Mobile's current margin than Verizon's.

Bad news for the dividend

We know Verizon has been on a spending spree, closing the $4.5B all cash Yahoo acquisition earlier this month. Unfortunately, the media business that Verizon is attempting to build is years away from moving the needle in a meaningful way. It also outbid rival AT&T for Straight Path Communications by a whopping 92%, offering $184/share versus AT&T's $95.63/share offer ($2.3B in equity value). The deal is all stock, which means Verizon will have to issue shares to Straight Path shareholders. This will add another $120M to the dividend cost annually. Given the declining revenues and margins in its wireless business, I expect Verizon will continue to make acquisitions in an attempt to return to revenue growth. There was even talk of a blockbuster deal with the likes of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). Any further sizable acquisitions will only stress the balance sheet, particularly as margins continue to shrink in the wireless business.

The company has a stated goal of returning to its pre-Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) buyout credit rating (A-rated) by 2018-2019. If you look at the decline in Verizon's cash flow, it is difficult to see how the company can reduce its debt at all going forward. Operating cash flow is on the decline ($22.7B in 2016 versus $38.9B in 2015), thanks in large part to declining margins in the wireless business. Capex requirements are still large ($17B in 2016 versus $17.8B in 2015) and will remain sizable as the company adds bandwidth for the explosion in data usage and builds out its 5G network. Annual spectrum purchases will remain large and reoccurring (in the billions on average). After the company closes the Straight Path acquisition, the dividend will cost nearly $9.4B annually. Even without any further dilutive acquisitions or spectrum purchases, the company is not likely to cover the cost of the dividend through internally generated cash, let alone have any cash left over to reduce debt. I believe that soon the company will be forced to abandon its goal of returning to an A-rated credit. The leverage ratio will likely increase at Verizon as EBITDA declines. That will not be bullish for shares or the dividend.

The company does not have unlimited borrowing capacity, especially considering its declining EBITDA. If the current trend continues (increasing debt and declining EBITDA), Verizon will go on watch for credit downgrades. That means it will cost more to service the debt in the future. This has the potential to be a very slippery slope for the company given the whopping $116B in debt on the balance sheet. At some point the company will have to choose between paying the current dividend and reducing its debt. It will have no choice but to cut the dividend, quite significantly I believe if it is to make a dent in its debt pile. You will not want to own the stock in that scenario.

For dividend investors, it is crucial to understand the sources and uses of cash. Master limited partnership (NYSE:MLP) investors got burned a few years back because most of these companies did not generate sufficient free-cash-flow to cover their distributions. Instead they relied on additional borrowings and equity raises to meet their obligations. When the capital markets closed to them, the dividends were cut or outright eliminated and shares tanked. The trend for Verizon is very troubling. The company remains on an acquisition spree yet it needs external funding (debt) to finance them. Given the deterioration in the company's wireless business, the debt markets will only remain open to Verizon on favorable terms for so long. If margins in the wireless business continue to decline, sooner or later the dividend will be called into question. The lack of sufficient free-cash-flow to cover the dividend is very concerning. You do not want to own this stock when the market wakes up to this reality.

