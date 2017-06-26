The Summer Lull For Gold

There's so much to consider with gold back on the downtrend and equity markets consistently reaching new highs. The classic trade would be to bump up the portfolio allocation to gold, in order to lower the total risk of an equity-based portfolio, but the question remains whether or not fundamental factors support that at the current time. As the summer is officially upon the markets, it may be worth it to scale back a portfolio's present allocation to gold as the dollar has put in a near-term bottom. There are several key factors to watch over this summer, including the change in probabilities for the next Fed Funds rate hike, crude oil prices, and the fate of the current quantitative easing program from the ECB.

Source: Business Insider

Dollar Moves Into A Range

The dollar has entered somewhat of a range. It is rather choppy, but nonetheless a range. The dollar is currently between $96.50 and $97.50, which is quite narrow and tells us that investors are trying to decide on the relative value of the dollar. This choppiness represents a break in the intermarket relationship between gold and the dollar. As you'll notice in the next section, gold continues to move in its uptrend, but hasn't entered a range or experienced any choppiness, like what the dollar is currently experiencing. Thus, it's possible that gold is experiencing more technical trading, away from the current fundamental situation.

Source: StockCharts

So, what are the key factors to watch this week? Other than the dollar remaining in quite the interesting range, as watching for a breakout here will be critical, I'd say it's important to watch Brexit progress, how the euro trades, short-term interest rate probabilities for a December hike, and crude oil prices.

The reason Brexit progress is critical right now is because the British pound is a heavy influence on the relative strength of the dollar. The recent weakness of the pound over the past couple of weeks has helped to curb the slide in the dollar, but should Britain be able to recover from the conservative party's failure to obtain a majority in the most recent election, a renewed pressure could be placed on the dollar. If the pound moves lower from here, towards its DMA at $1.2550, then we could see some support for the dollar and, consequently, marginal weakness in gold, should the dollar and gold resume their direct relationship.

Source: StockCharts

Sticking with the influence of G7 pairs, the euro is also going to be key to watch this week. The euro has also entered some choppiness, trading around the $1.12 mark, but well above its primary moving averages. That 200 DMA, however, is quite flat and that could be an indicator of some strong resistance at $1.13. If the upside is limited on the euro in the short-term, then that creates an opportunity for the dollar to rally and for gold to see outflows. However, I'll say here that the gold will likely benefit from the euro over the next twelve months because the ECB may soon further taper their bond buying program or exit QE altogether as they attempt to spur inflation towards their 2% target. In the short term, I see the euro not being quite impactful as it has been, unless we get significant color on the QE program from Mario Draghi and the ECB.

Source: StockCharts

The risk to gold for the next interest rate hike may quite possibly be to the downside considering current market expectations. The Federal Reserve has kept a strong pacing of short-term interest rates, hiking three times in just a six month period, as they attempt to normalize rates. If that pacing were to remain intact, we should be looking to another 25 basis point hike no later than the September FOMC. Right now, the market is somewhat pricing a hike in December. Recalling guidance from the Federal Reserve at last year's December FOMC, there are supposed to be 2-3 hikes this year. Considering we've already had 2, a third would be considered a relatively hawkish move. It makes complete sense to do this, as a multitude of economic indicators point to the American economy being near its peak.

Right now, the probability of a hike in September is just 12.8%. In November, that probability only slightly escalates to 15.8%. In December, the probability jumps significantly higher to 43.7%. However, the probability that the Fed stays flat and doesn't raise interest rates from now through the December meeting is at 48.9%. So, what you essentially have here is the market remaining rather dovish on interest rates through the close of the year against a Fed who is moderately hawkish right now.

Source: CME Group

Perhaps one of the more "front and center" factors to watch this week is crude oil. Crude oil prices have been falling rapidly over the past couple of weeks as American production continues to build, rig counts continue to rise and inventory withdrawals just aren't large enough. Meanwhile, global inventories continue to remain high and higher compliance from the OPEC cut is only being undercut by American production. In the short-term, there's not much support for crude oil prices as positive fundamental factors are scarce. Historically, gold prices have been somewhat of a precursor to crude oil prices, but the two have had a direct relationship over the long-term. Considering that crude oil's volatility has edged up, it's possible that we get larger swings in gold in the trading sessions over the next couple of weeks as crude oil attempts to put in a temporary bottom around $43/barrel.

Source: Macro Trends

Gold: What's The Trade?

The market is clearly identifying more risk than perhaps what seems there is at a face value. Here, the market continues to move in a clear uptrend, with the up and down legs of this trend are quite clear and almost have a feel of "predictability" to them. Gold is at a key point here because it bottomed at its 200 DMA in this latest down leg, and finished last week flat. Thus, $1,240/oz is going to be the key support level to watch this week and if the precious metal breaks through $1,240/oz to the downside, there could be another couple percentage points taken off as it approaches $1,220/oz.

Source: StockCharts

Another key thing to point out on this chart is that gold has tried twice now to take out $1,300/oz. This is a strong resistance level and tells us something interesting about the current appetite for risk present in the global markets. It says that investors are holding on to their hedges, but aren't inclined to keep buying past that level because the relative risk to reward of maintaining a higher exposure to equities is still currently favorable. Naturally, this is subject to change, but there's a lack of a trigger right now, as many fundamental factors are developing passively. I'd say a sharp change in the trend for crude oil might be the only thing that could change this, but gold is usually the precursor to crude oil prices.

In terms of the SPDR Gold ETF (GLD), my preferred way to take on allocations in gold when necessary due to high liquidity and low volatility (especially relative to leveraged ETFs and ETNs), $118 becomes the equivalent of the $1,240/oz mark, as this is where the ETF's current 200 DMA is at. It looks as though momentum has swung to the upside and it's possible we get a breach of the 50 DMA this week, but I imagine it'll be short-lived given the way current fundamentals are sitting. I think that if you're long GLD here, it's appropriate to reduce the allocation steadily over the next couple of months, but that once we get more color from the ECB on the tapering or end of QE, that it's time to bump that allocation back up.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

Ultimately, I think it's going to come down to what the dollar does over the next couple weeks in order to make a prediction for Q3. I don't think this upward trend in gold can last much longer, with strong resistance at $1,300/oz, and while equity markets are at all-time highs, I'm not so keen on a larger hedge here. One of the best products to use to hedge is the SPDR gold ETF, but in order to warrant a higher allocation to such a product, I think we'd need to see a change in tone from the Federal Reserve, significant strength from both the pound and the euro, and/or a rapid uptrend in crude oil.

