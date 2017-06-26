Bed, Bath, & Beyond Is A Value Trap

Bed, Bath, & Beyond (BBBY) shares fell more than 12% on Friday, 6/23, after the company reported dismal Q1 results. Sometimes, these sell-offs are "buy the dip" opportunities, but we do not think that is the case with BBBY. We believe BBBY stock is a value trap and best avoided at these levels.

BBBY data by YCharts

The Good About BBBY

On the good side, Bed, Bath, & Beyond is growing on the top line, and that is unusual in brick-and-mortar retail today. That positive revenue growth is powered by a strong digital segment. That's also a positive, as it shows that the company can compete in an e-commerce dominated world.

The company's biggest tailwind, though, may still be ahead. Millennials are finally moving away from renting and starting to buy their own homes. If the Millennial home-buying trend persists, that could be huge for Bed, Bath, & Beyond. As Millennials start to buy their own homes, they will likewise look to furnish their own homes. But Millennials remain cash-strapped and burdened by mounds of student debt. As these Millennials start to pay mortgages, they will only become more cash-strapped.

That means Millennial dollars will flow to lower-cost, home-furnishing specific stores. The natural winners are stores like Home Goods, owned by TJX Companies Inc (TJX), and Bed, Bath, & Beyond.

But BBBY isn't guaranteed to capture the full benefit of this trend.

And that brings me to discussing BBBY's negatives.

The Bad About BBBY

Comparable sales turned negative in the quarter, and that's a big hit in this growth story. Comps were positive in Q4, ending a multi-quarter streak of declines, and investors thought that could be an inflection point in the growth narrative. Strong digital sales would finally outweigh poor brick-and-mortar performance.

But that isn't the case. Yet again, the brick-and-mortar business declined more than the digital business grew, implying that Q4's positive comp may be an anomaly, not the new trend.

Meanwhile, gross margins continue to get killed. Strong digital sales growth is being driven by free shipping perks, and that's forcing Bed Bath & Beyond to absorb higher DTC shipping expenses. Even after a 60 basis point compression last quarter, gross margins compressed another 90 basis points this quarter. Selling, general, and administrative expenses also continue to grow at a quicker pace than sales. SG&A deleveraged about 150 basis points. This severe gross margin and SG&A deleveraging underscores the fact that sales growth is really meaningless for BBBY. This quarter, 0.1% sales growth led to a near 40% drop in net income.

Management is talking about taking some of those expenses out of the system by cutting advertising spend. The rationale is that the company's 1,500 stores are enough branding in it of themselves. But that may diminish what benefit BBBY reaps from the Millennial home-buying trend. The less BBBY advertises, the less the company is in the minds of Millennials as a go-to destination for home furnishings.

Bottom Line on BBBY Stock

There's a lot more bad than good about BBBY, and the valuation still doesn't reflect that. At roughly 7.3x next year's consensus earnings estimate, the stock trades more-or-less in line with the long-term consensus growth outlook of 6% per year. That isn't great for a company whose cash balance is deteriorating, revenues are flat-lining, and earnings are in free-fall.

All in all, BBBY is little more than a value trap at these levels. Sentiment remains dour around names that compete with Amazon (AMZN), and BBBY is just another name investors appear eager to ditch.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.