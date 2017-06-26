Resource Sector Digest: Storm In A Teacup

We shall be sharing a few observations on the GDXJ re-balancing in this week's

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 94 - June 26, 2017)

Brought to you by Itinerant and The Investment Doctor.

In this edition we shall:

set the scene ,

, highlight actionable ideas ,

, comment on news releases and

link to relevant articles .

Setting The Scene

It was going to be a "fire sale opportunity" of epic proportions according to one well-known stock promoter, with a script book that was supposedly going to read like this:

Plenty of other stock promoters regaled us with similar pitches, and numerous writers here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere added their two cents along the same story lines. All of them were of course referring to the recent re-balance of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), and by association also the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

This re-balance is now behind us, and the sudden and rather deafening silence on the topic leads almost naturally to the question asked by reader goldminer01:

Well, this reader has a point, doesn't he? Have we really been able to pick up DOLLARS for 50 CENTS (spelled in capital letters if your ilk is of a certain calibre)? Apparently so, at least according to this article which stated:

The GDXJ in April announced its rebalancing and a large selloff occurred. Investors dumped junior mining stocks in fear of the GDXJ liquidating them. The GDXJ has diverged from gold.

This article then goes on to pick stocks etc. -- but like so many others the author conveniently forgot to test his basic assumption. A gap we will try and fill in the following.

Let's adopt the premise that gold miners offer leverage to the gold price. Miners should therefore follow the gold price in general, but exaggerate its moves to the upside as well as the downside. And furthermore, if this premise is correct, then miners should print roughly the same share price whenever the gold price passes through a given value on its way up or down.

With this in mind, we can develop a very simple tool to check if the GDXJ has indeed de-coupled from the gold price. Let's use the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) as our proxy for the gold price, and let's use a price of 120 as our bench mark - a round number which happens to be the price for GLD at this moment of alleged divergence.

Now consider the chart below, with the blue line showing the price chart for gold, i.e.GLD. In this chart, we have pin-pointed the times when GLD has passed through our 120 benchmark, counting 20 occassions since the top back in 2011. Next we have looked up the share price for the GDXJ for these 20 occassions, indicated by the red dots in the chart below.

N.B. The scale on the left shows the GLD price; and the scale on the right the GDXJ price.



And thus we can make the following observations:

When the GLD passed through 120 during the past 5 years, the GDXJ printed a share price in the range of $25.81 and $38.64.

This range narrows to $25.81 to $35.60 for the bear market up until January 2016;

and $30.31 to $38.64 for a postulated bull market thereafter.

At $33.60 the GDXJ is currently almost smack in the middle of the bull range; and noticably above the average for the entire 5 year period.

Long story short: we do not see any signs of de-coupling. The GDXJ is right where it should be in relation to the current gold price. And that's probably exactly the reason why commentary on this over-hyped topic has fizzled out without much further ado.

The re-balance provided for plenty of aspects worth discussing, and plenty of points deserving of criticism; but a de-coupling of gold miners from the gold price is not among them. And neither was there an opportunity to buy DOLLARS for CENTS, or VALUE de-coupling from PRICE. It was just yet another storm in a teacup, instigated by the usual suspect, presumably with the usual intentions of promoting certain stocks. This industry is good at brewing up storms in teacups; and the next one is probably only weeks away at most.

News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Newcastle Gold (OTCPK:CTMQF) for reporting drill results from the back-filled JSLA pit at the company's Castle Mountain gold project in California. The back-fill material will have to be moved as part of the planned pre-stripping activities and drill results seem to indicate that at least some of this assumed waste should in fact be treated as ore. This good news was swiftly followed by the announcement of a C$15M bought deal with shares to be sold at C$0.95, pretty much at the prevailing market price.

NCA data by YCharts

Drill Result Summary

Silvercrest Metals OTCQX:SVCMF) reported 7.6m of 502g/t silver from the Babicanora vein on the company's flagship Las Chispas property. The company had assumed the vein to be mined out above the existing adit, which has been proven incorrect by the latest results.

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) is busy drilling at Gold Mesa in Nevada and seems to find mineralization close to surface quite consistently. It will be interesting to see how much of this material will make it into the heap leach inventory when the next resource update is issued (presuming the company actually issues one).

(GORO) is busy drilling at Gold Mesa in Nevada and seems to find mineralization close to surface quite consistently. It will be interesting to see how much of this material will make it into the heap leach inventory when the next resource update is issued (presuming the company actually issues one). Barsele Minerals (OTC:BRSLF) reported some remarkable intercepts from its namesake project in Northern Sweden. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) currently holds a 55% interest in this project and we see plenty of reasons for the major to make sure it earns the remaining 15% it has covered under the earn-in agreement.

(OTC:BRSLF) reported some remarkable intercepts from its namesake project in Northern Sweden. (AEM) currently holds a 55% interest in this project and we see plenty of reasons for the major to make sure it earns the remaining 15% it has covered under the earn-in agreement. First Mining Finance (OTCQX:FFMGF) reported drill results from its Goldlund gold project in Ontario, including some decent grades near surface which should serve the purpose of upgrading some of the inferred resources into higher categories in due time.

(OTCQX:FFMGF) reported drill results from its Goldlund gold project in Ontario, including some decent grades near surface which should serve the purpose of upgrading some of the inferred resources into higher categories in due time. Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) continues to validate the potential of the Sub-Sill deposit adjacent and underneath the El Limon-Guajes Mine in Guerrerro, Mexico. The company has in fact started to deliver material from this deposit to the mill already, less than 8 months after the discovery.

(OTCPK:TORXF) continues to validate the potential of the Sub-Sill deposit adjacent and underneath the El Limon-Guajes Mine in Guerrerro, Mexico. The company has in fact started to deliver material from this deposit to the mill already, less than 8 months after the discovery. Barkerville Gold (OTCPK:BGMZF) reported 17.55g/t over 6.2m from Cariboo in BC to warrant inclusion in this section yet again.

(OTCPK:BGMZF) reported 17.55g/t over 6.2m from Cariboo in BC to warrant inclusion in this section yet again. Great Panther Silver (GPL) has successfully extended the strike of the San Ignacio mineralization to the South. Endeavour Silver (EXK) must be envious looking over the fence from Bolanitos.

(GPL) has successfully extended the strike of the San Ignacio mineralization to the South. (EXK) must be envious looking over the fence from Bolanitos. Radisson Minerals (OTC:RMRDF) intersected some exceptional grades at O'Brien halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec.

(OTC:RMRDF) intersected some exceptional grades at O'Brien halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec. Wesdome Gold (OTC:WDOFF) is validating high hopes for its Kiena project in Val d'Or with more promising drill results. A new ramp will enable better access to drill platforms and increase coverage of this developing discovery.

(OTC:WDOFF) is validating high hopes for its Kiena project in Val d'Or with more promising drill results. A new ramp will enable better access to drill platforms and increase coverage of this developing discovery. Orezone OTCPK:ORZCF) reported drill results from the P17S zone at Bombore in Burkina Faso. The company believes that these latest results could change the geological interpretation and add considerable amounts of higher grade material to the resource base. Judging from the market reaction the company is slowly re-gaining some credibility after last year's resource melt-down

ORE data by YCharts

Wheelings and Dealings

Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCPK:KGILF) will repay its C$56.8 convertible debentures maturing on June 30 in cash. This will leave C$270M in the gold miner's treasury, sufficient for another acquisition. Primero Mining (PPP) comes to mind as the Black Fox mine must be for sale given Primero's tribulations and it would be a good fit with Kirkland Lake's asset in the Timmins region.

West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF) has increased a previously announced bought deal to C$17.25M. Shares are selling for C$0.32 a piece making good use of recent strength. Proceeds will be used to advance the company's Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso.

Goldcorp (GG) is selling the Camino Rojo project to Orla Mining (OTC:ORRLF). We were going to expand on this deal, but rude Otto beat us to the job.

Cobalt 27 (TSX ticker KBLT) completed a $200M offering. The company's business model includes streaming, equity ownership, and ownership of cobalt metal. Is this finally a cobalt pure play that can actually be taken seriously?

Austral Gold (OTC:AGLDF) has entered into a $5M credit facility to ensure availability of working capital for its Guanaco mine while it catches up on delays in commissioning of the agitation leach plant.

Other News

Three Hurrahs to Pretium Resources (PVG) for completing the first gold pour at the Brucejack project.

A road blockage at the Escobal mine has been causing some head aches for Tahoe Resources (TAHO). The protest was eventually terminated by police using tear gas, and Tahoe assured investors that guidance would not be affected by the incident. Social issues continue to linger, however, and Tahoe's operation has moved into focus even more now that Goldcorp (GG) has exited Guatemala.

Belo Sun Mining (OTCPK:VNNHF) is another company facing stiff opposition from local, in this case with the Volta Grande project in Brazil. The company reported a lifting of the injunction by the Agrarian Court of Altamira last week; however, it is our understanding that the suspension of the construction license by the Brazilian Federal Regional Court is still in place.

Mandalay Resources (OTC:MNDJF) is experiencing tragedy at its Delia NW mine which forms part of the Cerro Bayo operation in Chile. Two miners remain missing after the mine was innundated by a nearby lake. Cerro Bayo operations have been halted for the foreseeable future.

MND data by YCharts

Randgold (GOLD) quoted CEO Mr Mark Bristow at length in its latest news release as he lectured the DRC government on mining legislation. Not much else was contained, and one has to wonder what the company was trying to achieve with the missive.

Klondex Mines (KLDX) released a long-anticipated initial resource estimate for the Hollister Mine, showing a paltry 207,500 ounces of gold in the measured and indicated category. That's about half of what could reasonably have been expected as a bare minimum and the market has every right to be thoroughly un-impressed.

Novagold (NG) and JV partner Barrick Gold (ABX) have earmarked $8M for a drill program at the Donlin gold project in Alaska. Permitting of this large low-grade bulk mining project is grinding on and optimization studies are ongoing.

Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF) issued a mid-year update on the Mercedes mine and the McCoy-Cove project. Step-out drilling at Mercedes has expanded the known limits of the Diluvio deposit, although grades and thicknesses are not great at first sight. At McCoy-Cove the latest drill results should further improve the recently published resource.

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCPK:SGSVF) has concluded public hearings run by the Nunavut Impact Review Board with regards to permitting of its Back River project in Nunavut. Transcripts and a report is available for download here. Markets appear optimistic with regards to this permitting process.

SBB data by YCharts

And with this last chart we bid our farewell, as always with expectations to see youse all again next week when we shall release the next issue of this newsletter without fail.

And Before We Go...

