iPhone 8, HealthCare Or Hopium - Why Durables Orders Drift Doesn't Matter

I can think of three good reasons why the new durable orders drift doesn't seem to matter to stocks today.

Durable Goods Orders were reported Monday morning for the month of May. The data was disappointing on all fronts. It covered a period we already knew was somewhat weak, but the data was still worse than expected. I believe market reaction has been somewhat muted today because of investor expectations for better data ahead, but an important product release and/or a legislative delay may also be at play.

New Orders for manufactured durable goods declined 1.1% month-to-month, against expectations for a decrease of just 0.4%. And April's orders were revised lower to -0.9%, from -0.7%, providing May an easier basis point it still failed to advantage from. Transportation equipment drove the decrease, as orders for the high-ticket items fell by 3.4% or $2.7 billion. Weakness was seen in aircraft orders especially.

Because of the sway of transportation equipment, the U.S. Census Bureau cleans the data of the high-ticket priced goods. However, ex-transportation new orders only increased by 0.1%, against expectations for a 0.5% increase. Again, April's ex-transportation orders were revised lower to -0.5%, from -0.4%, providing a lower basis point. Thus, the data was absolutely disappointing. Still, it is important to note that durables ex-transportation still managed to grow. In fact, May marked the fourth gain in five months.

New orders excluding defense goods decreased by 0.6%, after decreasing by 0.9% in April. Non-defense new orders for capital goods decreased by 2.4%. Core capital goods decreased by 0.2% against expectations for an increase of 0.5%. April's capital goods orders were revised higher to +0.2%, from 0.0%, so the hurdle was lowered here for May versus the other measures quoted above. I've seen some speculation that the delay and confusion around the health-care bills could be stymieing some business investment. I think it's too early to tell and that individual firms would need to be surveyed to verify if there is a common factor like this in play.

The details show that May order weakness emanated from computers & electronic products (NYSE: XLK) and from fabricated metal products industries. Each grouping was down 0.2% and were significant in dollar terms. Communications equipment (NYSE: IYZ) orders were down 3.1% and also accounted for a large portion of the disappointment.

There could be a very particular factor in play, and I have noted drop-offs like this ahead of a certain far reaching product's release dates. I'm now wondering about how critical Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) plays here as we approach its launch of the iPhone 8. Orders of legacy phones drop off ahead of new product releases, and the Apple iPhones are so important to the economy at this point they can influence broad data, and I believe do.

On the positive side, motor vehicles and parts orders rose 1.2%. Also, unfilled orders decreased by 0.2% or $2.3 billion. Though, transportation (NYSE: IYT) drove the decrease, falling by 0.4% or $3.4 billion. Though, inventories of manufactured durable goods (NYSE: XLI) increased 0.2% or $0.7 billion and was now up 10 of the last 11 months. Though, this can be healthy for a growing economy.

The market's reaction to this data was somewhat muted, with the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY), SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) and PowerShares QQQ (Nasdaq: QQQ) all down from earlier highs, but hardly changed for the day. If a temporary influence, or three, are behind this May's soft report, then perhaps that explains the modest change in equities. For more of my work on markets and the economy, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

