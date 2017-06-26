It’s clear that Berkshire Hathaway is now holding a Net Lease gem that offers investors a reliable source of dividend income with shares priced at a sizable margin of safety.

But he also pays close attention the people running the businesses.

We all know that Buffett looks to acquire cheap companies.

A few weeks ago, I sent Warren Buffett a copy of my new book, The Intelligent REIT Investor.

I’m not sure he received it, but the news today certainly validates the case that Warren Buffett is an “intelligent REIT investor”. As I explain on Forbes,

Net Lease REITs should get a nice boost today thanks to Warren Buffett. More specifically, Berkshire Hathaway is now a 9.8% owner in Scottsdale-based STORE Capital. Berkshire Hathaway has invested $377 million in STORE.

You may recall that I upgraded Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a BUY to a STRONG Buy in May, after shares in the Scottsdale-based Net Lease REIT became cheap. I wrote,

...the market is not giving STORE credit for constructing the economics of its business to have substantial margins for error, or to place this idea in a more positive light, margins of safety. Having margins of safety is the reason that STORE has never generated a negative rate of return in any portfolio, private or public, it has ever managed since 1980. Having margins of safety has consistently outperformed the broader REIT benchmarks over time and with less risk through a myriad of economic and interest rate climates.

We all know that Buffett looks to acquire cheap companies, but he also pays close attention the people running the businesses. In regard to STORE, I explained that

One key differentiator for STOR is that the company is more focused on granular property-level investments. With an experienced management team that is accomplished at providing real estate financing solutions to middle-market and larger businesses, the REIT operates in the service, retail and industrial sectors in the US.

As viewed in Forbes Magazine (July edition)

Although STOR has been public for a few years, the company's senior management team (led by CEO Chris Volk) has a 35-year track record, and during that period, the leadership group has invested over $12 billion in over 8,000 properties.

While the bigger Triple Net REITs (like Realty Income (NYSE:O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)) focus on traditional credit-based fundamentals, STOR's tenants typically don't have credit ratings. Most of these unrated companies either prefer to be unrated or are simply too small to issue debt rated by a nationally recognized rating agency in a cost-efficient manner.

While the Triple Net industry has enormous size, STOR focuses on the highly fragmented sub-sector with few participants addressing the long-term capital needs of middle-market and larger unrated companies.

STOR believes that "the largest underserved market and, therefore, the greatest opportunity is bank-dependent, middle-market and larger companies that generally have less access to efficient sources of long-term capital."

STORE Capital was formed (IPO was November 2014) to capitalize on this market opportunity to address the capital needs of middle-market and larger unrated companies by offering them a superior alternative to financing their profit-center real estate with traditional mortgage or bank debt and their own equity. STORE is an acronym that stands for Single-Tenant-Operational-Real-Estate.

The Quintessential Margin of Safety

I’m certain that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) spent considerable time analyzing STOR’s business model before the company decided to take a position in the REIT. In addition to the highly diversified free-standing portfolio, I am sure Berkshire Hathaway looked at STOR’s valuation through a critical microscope.

STOR has only 2% of "flat leases," and a majority (74%) of the leases are contractually CPI-based. Around 66% of the REIT's leases have "annual" rent escalations and around 28% of the leases have "5-year" rent bumps.

STOR's targeted internal AFFO growth per share is between 3% and 5%, driven primarily by the company's differentiated focus on signing leases with middle market companies.

For Q4-16 STORE increased AFFO by a whopping 34% to $246 million, or $1.65 per basic share, $1.64 per diluted share compared to AFFO of $184 million, or $1.49 per basic and diluted share for 2015. Year-over-year AFFO per share increased 10%.

For the first quarter, STORE's AFFO increased 25% to $70 million or $0.43 per basic and diluted share from $55.8 million or $0.40 per basic and diluted share last year. This represents an increase of 7.5% on a per-share basis.

STORE is unique to most Net Lease REITs because the company was designed to create a high level of internal growth (create AFFO growth) without issuing new shares to fund growth. The two biggest drivers of this are tenant lease escalators and the accumulation of free cash flow after dividend payment.

STOR has annual 1.8% lease escalators and a dividend payout ratio this quarter of 67%. Given its overall capital structure, the company estimates that these combine to grow AFFO per share a bit north of 5% annually.

After the early morning announcement regarding STORE, shares are up over 10% (10:35 EST).

As Seeking Alpha reports,

It's not just the single-tenant, triple-net-lease players with their tails in the air after Berkshire Hathaway purchased a near-10% stake in Store Capital. The action has spilled over into shopping center and mall landlords. Retail Properties of America (RPAI +1.8%), Kimco (KIM +3.4%), Federal Realty (FRT +2%), DDR (DDR +3.6%), Tanger Factory (SKT +2.4%), Whitestone (WSR +1.1%), Kite Realty (KRG +2.4%), CBL (CBL +3.7%), Regency Centers (REG +1.8%), Weingarten (WRI +2.4%), PREIT (PEI+3.9%), Brixmor (BRX +2.2%), Simon Property (SPG +1.6%), General Growth (GGP +1.8%), Macerich (MAC +1.9%).

I hope Mr. Buffet is reading my book (co-authored by Stephanie Krewson-Kelly) but regardless, it’s clear that Berkshire Hathaway is now holding a Net Lease gem that offers investors a reliable source of dividend income with shares priced at a sizable margin of safety. The latest move also validates the importance of owning Net Lease REITs in an investment portfolio and the high fragmentation that will result in further consolidation.

In the July edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, I will be providing a dashboard for WACC for all Net Lease REITs.

