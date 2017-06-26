Investing Paradoxes: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Yuval Taylor reveals the investing paradox that the same stock can appear on screens of both the best and worst stocks.

Just enter the key criteria that make for outperforming stocks and presto – your stock-screening software will tell you how to rack up annualized gains of 15% or more per yea

If only it were that simple. As Yuval Taylor honestly reckons in his article on today’s Seeking Alpha, he gave up on a straightforward stock-screening approach when he got tired of losing tens of thousands of hard-earned dollars. And it should be noted that readers of his articles are left with no doubt that he understands exceedingly well the importance of the items for which he was screening. In this latest of his worthwhile series, he offers the extraordinary insight that the same stock can appear on a screen of the best stocks as well as a screen of the worst stocks! For that reason, Taylor counsels against a screening system in favor of a ranking system, as he writes:

A ranking system, on the other hand, will assign a percentile rank to each stock and then average those ranks to get a final number. The stocks with the highest ranks will have the highest average percentiles of the factors. A stock screener can only look at a few factors; a ranking system can take into account a huge number of them.”

Switching to this system has brought him an annualized return of 48%, reversing his lack of success with plain screening. Time will tell if this system continues to work for him. While it seems an improvement, I still have my doubts. My main objection to stock picking is skepticism as to whether the picker will know how to properly weight the various criteria employed for screening (let alone implementation and data-reliability concerns).

Assuming you can get those factors right, my second objection concerns the introduction of systematic errors as the criteria that are important in evaluating stocks may vary in importance in changing economic and political climates. As the warning on the overhead compartment puts it: “Contents may have shifted during flight.”

While I prefer the simplicity of a globally diversified fund or ETF over individual stocks, I do also admire a value-investing approach, particularly when implemented by skilled managers who oppose complexity and favor identifying the few key items that matter to them (as opposed to Taylor’s “huge number” of factors).

Warren Buffet professes a preference for simplicity as does First Eagle’s Jean-Marie Eveillard and Dan Loeb who put it thusly:

A key rule in investing is that you don’t necessarily need to understand a lot of different things at any given time, but you need to understand the one thing that really matters.”

And while these investment giants have shown they can heed their own advice, we often see that ordinary investors lack the patience to stick with their managers’ discipline, as in the case of investors who yanked out two-thirds of First Eagle’s assets in the years during which the strategy wasn’t “working,” missing out on truly stellar performance. Thus, another key paradox of investing is that what the market rewards is a moving target, yet investors who stay put are the ones best able to capture it.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. And here are today's financial advisor-related links: