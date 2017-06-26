Banco Macro: Overpriced And At Peak Earnings As Elections Loom

BMA has run up 7x in recent years. It could give a lot of that froth back in a hurry.

Latin America has enjoyed a torrid run since the January 2016, with several local markets up 50% or more in US dollar terms. Argentina is no exception; its market has doubled. A combination of rebounding commodity prices, a new business-friendly government, and a rebound in key trading partner Brazil all provided cheer.

However, these positives are quickly turning to negatives. The Argentine president is on pace to take a heavy blow at the ballot box this October. Brazil's economic turnaround appears likely to stall out as the government plunges into another crisis, and the Trump-induced commodity price rally is losing steam. Put it all together, and Argentina looks like a nice place to look for short positions. And I've got just the right way to play it.

Banco Macro: An Obscenely Priced Company

Argentine financial firm Banco Macro (BMA) trades at a jaw-dropping 3.5x price/book ratio (book value measure in this article reflect valuation just prior to the recent secondary offering). Frankly, I'd never seen anything quite like it prior to doing a deep dive on this bank in particular. Out of all the publicly-traded banks in the US and Latin America (700+ in my data source) just six have a P/B ratio higher than Banco Macro's. The majority of those even more highly priced banks are located in, wait for it, Argentina and Venezuela.

As you can guess, the theme of these high price/book banks is inflation. Banks can achieve unusually high profit margins (for a while) during periods of outlandish inflation, such as what Argentina and Venezuela have witnessed. For investors looking at earnings, such as Banco Macro's holders, things appear to be bright.

But Banco Macro now finds itself in a lose-lose situation. Inflation can't run at a high rate, such as Argentina's 40% or so clip in recent years, forever. It's punishing for the economy. Either inflation eventually comes down, crushing the bank's net interest margin, or the government resorts to ever-more-printing, converting the situation into hyperinflation and devastating the bank's assets, as is happening in Venezuela.

With the ominous recent stock market plunge in Argentina's closest trading partner, Brazil, along with tense upcoming political elections this October, investors buying into Banco Macro's story are about to get a rude awakening. The stock is up 7x recently, but there's really much less here than you'd think:

BMA data by YCharts

Macro's Bull Case

Now, before I get to the problems this bank faces, let's look at the positives. For starters, this is one of the world's most profitable banks. As a baseline, a median US bank scores around 0.8% return of assets “ROA” and an 8% return on equity “ROE”. Many folks would consider a US bank with a 1.1% ROA and 12% ROE to be excellent performer.

The US, however, is an increasingly regulated banking market with persistently low interest rates. In emerging markets, you tend to get better banking profitability ratios. For a quick reference, here are profitability ratios for big flagship banks in Latin America's large economies today:

Colombia, Bancolombia (CIB): ROA 1.6%, ROE 15.5%

Peru, Credicorp (BAP): ROA 2.2%, ROE 19.4%

Mexico, Santander Mexico (BSMX): ROA 1.4%, ROE 15.2%

Brazil, Itau Unibanco (ITUB): ROA 1.6%, ROE 17.7%

Chile, Banco de Chile (BCH): ROA 1.9%, ROE 19.9%

So yes, it's true that emerging market banks should be significantly more profitability than developed market ones, such as those you find in the US. However, there is a limit, even for emerging markets, looking across a cross-section of Latin America, you'll be hard-pressed to find much above ROA of 2% or ROE of 20%.

Except in Argentina. Banco Macro has earned an off-the-charts 5.0% ROA and 33.5% ROE. Here's the data in picture form:

Author's work.

Thus, the bull argument is that BMA is a uniquely profitable bank and thus deserves to trade at a P/B ratio unhinged from normal banking norms. And BMA does deserve some credit individually, while the Argentine banking sector has earned system-wide profits in excess of 30% over the past three years, BMA has tended to outperform that by a few hundred basis points.

BMA trades at a 12 trailing and 11 forward PE, which is around median for its peer group. With the Argentine economy improving under a new more business-friendly government, BMA should have a clear pathway to double-digit earnings growth going forward from an attractive starting PE ratio. That's the theory anyway.

Banking Under An Inflationary Regime

So what's BMA's special sauce that allows them to earn such abnormal profit margins? To put it simply: inflation. Let's start with an example from the company's most recent annual filing:

As of December 31, 2016, personal loans, which comprise the largest share of our consumer loan portfolio, carried an annual average interest rate of 37.5% and an average maturity of 50.2 months. Interest rates and maturities vary across products.

You read that right, BMA's main form of consumer lending averages a 37.5% interest rate and duration of four years. That's closer to payday lending rates than anything a normal bank would do in a developed market.

Of course, whether this sort of lending is profitable or not depends almost entirely on the bank's cost of deposits. And that, in turn, is highly reliant on the inflation rate.

What's the inflation rate in Argentina? That's a great question, one to which there isn't an immediate answer. Tradingeconomics.com has this almost nonsensical chart for Argentina inflation:

Around 2012, inflation started to roar to life in Argentina, as increasing money printing started to sink the Peso. However, the then-government resorted to using an artificial exchange rate and made-up inflation index to make things appear under control. At some point, the government gave up trying to produce any sort of meaningful inflation index, causing a gap in data for several years, and then some odd data inventions in 2015.

Private-market sources regularly pegged inflation as somewhere between 25 and 45%/year during those years. With the fall of the socialist government in 2015, inflation can be reported again, and as you can see, the effect has been a dramatic run-up in the reported inflation rate to something more aligned with reality.

The government now states inflation is around 28%, and economists project 21% inflation going forward over the next 12 months. Though, given the lack of any sort of reliable data since at least 2012, it's more an educated guess than anything you can take to the bank.

What we do know is that inflation was probably close to 40% during the height of the socialist rule, and it has come down somewhat since the Macri government was elected in November 2015. As we noted above, BMA has a large portion of its loan book in consumer loans with average 4 year durations at an average 37.5% interest rate. Assuming inflation is somewhere in the mid-20s and trending lower, and cost of funds is somewhere near inflation, BMA can be making a net interest margin of 15% or more on many of these loans! And in fact they are, here's the bank's net interest margin “NIM” evolution over the years:

Since BMA was willing to make loans at the height of the inflationary spiral, it is now reaping a huge reward. Its NIM, already absurdly high in 2012, has steadily advanced as it made more and more loans at increasingly high rates while its cost of funds didn't accelerate as quickly. As is generally the case, rapid inflation is a tax on those who trust the system, such as small-time depositors, while enriching those with ties to the government, such as the banks.

By contrast, a standard NIM in Latin America nowadays is around 5-7%, and in a developed market such as the US or Europe, a bank is likely getting 4% or less. NIM is the difference between what the bank is paying for deposits and what it's earnings on its loans.

This Can't Go On

None of this is a criticism of BMA in particular, to be clear. They're operating as well as they can for their employees and shareholders in a topsy-turvy macroeconomic environment. However the broader situation is simply horrendous. Think about the economic ramifications of a bank earning an 18% margin on every loan. This would be the equivalent, in the US, of a bank paying 1% on deposits and charging 19% on loans.

The economy would collapse in short-order. There would be little incentive for capital formation. Why save money at all when you get a negative real return on your money? And borrowing would only be possible for highly speculative purchases, it's nearly impossible for a prudent borrower to make economic gains with loans when they have to subsidize an 18% net interest margin for a bank with their debt service.

And sure enough, this is precisely what's played out in Argentina. Capital formation has stagnated, as wealthy folks move money offshore by any means possible (When I lived in Argentina in 2014, many people there were already using Bitcoin in order to move money around outside of the banking system).

The banking system has also struggled to find borrowers. Mortgages, for example, make up less than 5% of BMA's consumer loan book – it's not easy to make debt service if you're borrowing at 30%+. As BMA notes in its risk factors:

Loans to the private sector grew by approximately 20% in 2014, 37% in 2015 and 32% in 2016 for the financial system as a whole. In spite of the recovery of credit activity, the long-term loans market (pledged loans and mortgage loans) did not grow at the same pace, with long-term loans to the private sector increasing by only 22% in 2015. Since most deposits are short-term deposits, a substantial portion of the loans have the same or similar maturities, and there is a small portion of long-term credit lines. The uncertainty of the level of inflation in future years is a principal obstacle to a faster recovery of Argentina’s private sector long-term lending. This uncertainty has had and may continue to have a significant effect on both the supply of and demand for long-term loans[.]

What seems to have happened? Instead of taking out long-term loans, Argentinians took shorter-term unsecured loans, principally via personal loans or via credit card, and used these to purchase things that they felt would hold their value. As long as inflation continues to rise, it's better to borrow money now and buy hard assets.

However, the unexpected election of economically-conservative Macri threw a spanner in the works. Inflation has now started to decline. Consumers are now stuck with unsecured debt at close to 40% interest rates, while wages are only going up at, say, 20 or 25%/year. That math leads to financial pain and quite possibly default quickly.

Argentina's Honeymoon Period Will End

Unfortunately for the bank, these problems are starting to come home to roost within Argentina. And it's worth remembering that this is a pureplay Argentina bank, there's nothing to cushion the blow when Argentina's current upswing in sentiment reverses. As the bank notes:

Substantially all our operations, properties and customers are located in Argentina. As a result, our business is, to a very large extent, dependent upon the economic, social and political conditions prevailing in Argentina.

The turnaround in Argentine sentiment began in 2015, when center-right civil engineer Mauricio Macri upset the socialist candidate for the victory. It was the first time a non-Radical or Peronist candidate won in a democratic election in Argentina since 1916.

Macri won by a thin 51-49 vote in the second round, giving him little political mandate to enact the sweeping economic reforms upon which he had campaigned. And time is now quickly running out.

The economy remains sluggish; wage hikes aren't keeping up with inflation. Speaking of inflation, it's far above the 12-17% level the Central Bank had forecast for 2017, and voters are just generally getting tired of austerity that isn't measurably leading to improved economic performance. If you haven't lived in Argentina, it's hard to describe just how entrenched the general socialist atmosphere is.

This will all come to a head in October, when crucial mid-term elections occur. Polling (Spanish) from last month shows that within the Province of Buenos Aires – a key political region of the country – 55% of voters intend to vote against Macri's party, with only 35% supporting him. That's not an insurmountable deficit still a few months out from the election, but it's very bad news nonetheless.

You can't fix a system broken by 15 years of aggressively counterproductive economic politics with just two years of shock-therapy capitalism. And yet voters are saying that they aren't willing to wait on Macri any longer to play the turnaround specialist. Instead, come October, socialist opposition will likely again entrench itself in power, leaving Macri to be a lame duck for the rest of his presidency. Say goodbye to the turn in Argentine stocks based on it becoming a capitalist country.

When investors suddenly discovered that Brazil (EWZ) was done with its corrupt but pro-business Temer government last month, the market plunged 16% overnight. Needless to say, anyone with a short position, and puts in particular, made out great:

EWZ data by YCharts

Investors long Argentina who don't follow local polling are likely in for a similar shock this fall.

BMA is far from the only Argentine stock soaring lately, investors have bid the whole country up sharply due to excessive optimism that Macri would succeed:

ARGT data by YCharts

To head off the obvious question, why short BMA in particular and not the general Argentina ETF (ARGT)? For one thing, Argentina has only doubled lately, while BMA is up almost sevenfold. BMA's earnings are particularly suspect, since their 18% NIM simply can't last. And ARGT, on the other hand, has some sizable positions companies with substantial international revenues that will shelter them from the upheaval coming at home.

BMA In Particular: What's Going To Happen?

Macri losing the midterms decisively this fall won't immediately throw Argentina into chaos. However, the change from the west viewing Argentina as a turnaround back to viewing it as a failed state will likely be a huge blow to BMA's stock price. Consider that the company's earnings and profit margins have consistently risen almost every year since 2009. Yet, the stock dropped catastrophically in 2011 on local political developments, even as earnings continued to rise:

This scenario can, and is in fact likely to, play out again. Since, at the end of the day, investors almost never pay 3.5x book value for a bank, particularly one in a dodgy market. You need a both exuberant investor enthusiasm and perfect earnings conditions to get this sort of result.

Sentiment will fall after the elections. And earnings aren't likely to proceed much higher either. Yes, the company may be able to reap a few more quarters of dividends from its fixed exceedingly high rate loans as inflation moderates somewhat. But its best loans will mature with time, and defaults will also likely rise, as consumers getting just 20% wage hikes will struggle to shoulder fixed 37.5% interest rates.

The inflation rate in Argentina is just right for the banking industry now, neither too hot nor cold. However, between Macri's political reforms and the likely swing back to more left-wing policies in the future, its hard to imagine the inflation rate not making another big swing soon that would take BMA's earnings out of equilibrium.

Brazil: A New Catalyst For The Short Position

As mentioned, Brazil's stock market crashed recently on news that a damaging recording of President Temer came out talking about bribery. Temer may be forced to leave office; even if he holds on, the 2018 elections will now either likely bring the return of the Brazilian socialists or a hard-right winger with fond memories of military dictatorship and an eccentric basket of political ideas.

Either of these (in particular the return of the socialists) would be a severe step back for Brazil, whose market had soared on hopes that Temer could get Brazil's economy out of its worst depression since record-keeping began in that country.

The Brazilian economy has only just made it back to around 0% GDP growth, and may now well take another big dive lower, as foreign capital goes fleeing the country again.

This is terrible news for Argentina, as Brazil has historically been its largest trading partner. During Argentina's last capitalist phase in the 1990s, the collapse of the Brazilian economy in 1998 was likely the domino that caused Argentina itself to go bust in 2001. Given the flimsy footing Argentina's economy is currently on, the last thing they need is for their key trading partner to go back into a deep recession.

Other Reasons To Like Argentine Banks As Shorts

Argentina remains a terrible place to do business. Yes, things have gotten somewhat better since Macri took over, but it still ranks in the cellar for economic freedom, coming in at #155 in the world, one spot below Iran. Admittedly, Argentina is up from #168 last year, before Macri took over, but it's still a disastrous business climate, and investors should assign Argentine companies low profit multiples, given the profoundly uncertain economic regime going forward.

In 2003, for example, shortly into the socialists' renewed takeover of the country, Argentina temporarily put in place measures to block foreclosures and collections on consumer debt. A similar move once Macri is out of office would potentially be terrible for BMA and other local banks.

More immediately, rates the banks can charge for credit and debit card transactions are set to drop sharply, as Argentina goes on a consumer protection kick. BMA's annual filing notes:

[O]n March 31, 2017, the Central Bank issued Communication “A” 6212, effective as of April 1, 2017, which reduces credit card and debit card sales commissions on a gradual annual plan. Pursuant to Communication “A” 6212, the maximum credit card sales commission rate for 2017 is 2.0% and for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and after, will be 1.85%, 1.65%, 1.50% and 1.30%, respectively. The maximum debit card sales commissions for 2017 is 1.0% and for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and after, will be 0.90%, 0.80%, 0.70% and 0.60%, respectively.

Why Short BMA In Particular?

There are three large Argentine banks with US listings, BBVA Banco Frances (BFR), Galicia (GGAL), and BMA. Why short BMA of the three?

For that, let's turn to BMA's business strategy. From their annual report, they describe it as such:

Our business strategy is to increase fee income and loan origination in one of our principal target markets; low- and middle-income individuals and small- and medium-sized companies (“Pymes”). This target market is particularly vulnerable to economic recessions and, in the event of a recession, growth in our target market may slow and consequently adversely affect our business. The Argentine economy as a whole, and our target market in particular, have not stabilized enough for us to be certain that demand will continue to grow. Therefore, we cannot assure you that our business strategy will ultimately be successful without undue delay or at all.

To put it simply, BMA is the highest-beta play on Argentine banking. It's gone up the fastest of the three with Argentina's economic false dawn, and now it will go back down the fastest. When an economy goes south, you want to bet against unsecured consumer debt and small-businesses, both of which are BMA's core markets. As such, their non-performing loans should rise fastest of the bunch.

Another reason for shorting BMA stock: management thinks it is a good time to sell. How do we know that? Just last month, BMA filed to sell a bunch of new stock in a follow-on offering. BMA's share count hasn't been increased since 2007, this thus represents the first sale of new shares in a decade.

What was management's reasoning for issuing shares now? They stated that:

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes and, specifically, to be in a position to fund the expansion of credit demand in Argentina and to take advantage of potential acquisition opportunities in the Argentine banking system.

This causes me a bit of skepticism, since I just read in their annual filing that:

The Argentine economy as a whole, and our target market in particular, have not stabilized enough for us to be certain that demand will continue to grow.

It seems a bit presumptive to issue shares for the first time in 10 years on the idea of funding credit growth despite saying the economy isn't steady enough for said expansion.

An alternative explanation is that when you're a bank, selling stock at 3.5x book value is a great idea. And I agree, I'd be issuing equity too if I were in that position. Regardless, when a company issues equity without any compelling justification, it's often a sign that management thinks the stock is fully-valued and set for a decline. With likely-to-be-bad political elections coming in October, and the hammer falling in Brazil, the timing is great for a secondary offering here.

What's BMA Worth?

I think it's quite clear that BMA, or just about any emerging market bank for that matter, isn't worth 3.5x book value. BMA has enjoyed an extremely fortuitous set of developments that have allowed its net interest margin to balloon to a jaw-dropping 18%. However, it's hard to see how an economy can function when the banking industry is sucking up such a large portion of the economy's capital.

Profit margins that are far above the norm will be competed down. That's capitalism. And the alternative, that Argentina reverts to socialism, is hardly more promising for BMA's stock price.

Argentina, like neighboring Brazil, has enjoyed a profound swing from low to euphoric investor sentiment. However, as we just saw, this can reverse in an instant. And for Argentina, October 2017 may well be when the pendulum changes direction.

Given the vast number of negatives on the horizon for BMA, it's hard to see this staying much above 2x book value for long, which would put the stock in the low 50s. You can argue it'd be cheap on earnings at that point, since it'd be just a 7x PE at that price. However, current earnings simply can't last. Banks don't run 5.0% ROAs, mid-30s ROEs, and 18% net interest margins for long. You're looking at peak earnings here, and yet the market is pricing this like a double-digit compounder story.

To the downside, the stock could trade back to book value or even less. At the height of the 2012 panic, BMA traded down to $12/share, or 60% of then-book value, despite rising EPS and margins at the time. A similar political panic once socialists fully retake power could send BMA back under book value. But I'll refrain from predicting that far into the future; the next presidential election is still awhile off.

Still, one can say with a high degree of confidence that earnings will start to decline soon, and when they do, investors will again care about book value ($26/share heading into the recent secondary offering) rather than pricing it on unsustainably high present earnings. With a combination of overvaluation and several near-term catalysts including Brazil, the October elections, and new regulations to rein in banking profits, BMA is ripe for a short here.

Trade Recommendation Details:

As of this writing, Interactive Brokers has 80,000 BMA shares available to short at a borrow rate of 1%. Average trading volume is 195,000 shares a day on the NYSE. Thus it shouldn't be hard to establish decent-sized positions. Less than 1% of BMA stock has been shorted, suggesting that this idea hasn't circulated widely yet. I'll be looking to cover my own position following the October elections.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BMA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CIB, BSMX, BAP.