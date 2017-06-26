Bed Bath & Beyond: Earnings Review

Bed, Bath, and Beyond (BBBY) shares plummeted on Friday after the retailer reported disastrous earnings after the prior day’s trading action. The first quarter earnings miss marks the fourth quarter in the previous five that the company has failed to meet earnings expectations. Friday’s selloff leaves Bed, Bath, and Beyond more than 31% lower than this time a year ago. Is Bed, Bath, and Beyond’s new 52-week low a buying opportunity or are the operational metrics pointing to a lower valuation?

Bed, Bath, and Beyond’s relationship between its earnings growth and revenue growth is alarming. While revenue growth is rather flat, earnings growth has been negative for five consecutive quarters with the current -6% being the worst. Earnings growth underperforming revenue growth is a leading indicator that management is either struggling to control costs or control prices. Considering that inflation in the retail sector is low, I believe that the problem lies in the company’s pricing strategy.

While the earnings and revenue numbers are not strong, in retail, it can be indicative of store closures or downsizing. By examining the company’s return on assets, we can determine whether the retailer is efficiently deploying its assets to earn profits. For Bed, Bath, and Beyond, the return on assets have fallen by nearly half since 2013 from 17% to just under 9%. With its assets generating such poor numbers, store closures are likely on the horizon.

Analysts are joining investors in the anxiety of Bed, Bath, and Beyond’s future. For 2018, analysts are expecting earnings of $4.29 per share, down from $5.24 per share projected a year ago. In fact, quarterly earnings by 9% on average in each of the last two quarters. On top of downward adjustments, analysts now believe that 2018 earnings will be below that of 2017 and that 2019 earnings will be flat. An outlook of no growth for at least two whole years is not a bullish signal for Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

One silver lining of hope for investors is Bed, Bath, and Beyond’s price to earnings ratio. At under 7 times trailing and forward earnings, the stock has potential to jump on any news that would insinuate positive earnings growth. This attractive price to earnings ratio came about when the stock price fell 31% year over year compared with a 6% drop in earnings.

Overall, I believe that Bed, Bath, and Beyond is in a discounting race to the bottom. Heavy earnings declines, combined with stable revenue and lower return on assets indicate that management may be turning assets over, but they are doing such at a sacrifice to profits. Until analysts can get on board with near future earnings growth, and the company can consistently meet or beat earnings expectations, investors should avoid Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.