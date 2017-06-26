Where Should Facebook Go From Here?

It took Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) last 12 years to make sure you know what your friends' babies look like and what your high school friends think about politics. On June 22, 2017, Facebook changed its the mission statement from "give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected," to "give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together." What could be a more appropriate time to re-examine a company’s stock after the company changes its mission statement?

For investors, FB couldn’t be more of a textbook social media stock to analyze. If steady growing monthly active users (MAU), double-digit annual revenue growth rates, positive earnings and positive free cash flow aren’t good enough, company actual routinely beat the toughest Street critics’ estimates.

Eyeball, Revenue, Earnings, and Cash Flow Valuations

In a rare opportunity, with FB’s all the bells and whistles, I am able to “stress test” FB’s valuations as if FB is at the different stage of a stock’s life cycle. To start, I indulge in the use of “Eyeball Pricing” which is for companies, mainly from the doc-com age, existed without any fundamentals but a business “concept.” Revenue-based valuation is next in line once the company has proved the product with real revenue. In the long run, public capital will only be invested in profitable companies, so the stock will be valued by its underlying earnings power. As Warren Buffett said, “The intrinsic value of a stock is the cash flow you can get out of the company.” The ultimate measure of a stock value will be determined by the present value of future cash flow. In the following sections, I will take you through a journey to price FB at each of the valuation stages.

Forecast Fundamentals

The main drivers for the forecast fundamentals are future revenue growth rates, which are jointly determined by MAU (monthly active users) and ARPU (average revenue per user) growth rates. On the other hand, MAU and ARPU are driven by different sets of economic and social factors. It appears that Facebook’s MAU has been stabilized at around 4% growth rate on a quarterly basis. ARPU, the ability to monetize MAU, has been increasing at a 30% annual rate and expected to stabilize at a low teen level. Accordingly, the following is a set of the assumptions of the pro forma fundamentals for next few years (2017-2020). The resulting forecasts are presented in Table 1.

Revenue will grow from 35% (2017) to 18% (2020). The one-time “traffic acquisition cost” amounts to 1.3 billion in 2017. The gross margin will be around 85%. The net margin will rise from 36.5% to low 40%. Earnings per share rises from $4.87 for 2017 to $9.96 2020, at an over 20% annual growth rate. Capital expenditures will increase from $7 billion to $10 billion at a 15% growth rate. Free cash flow will double to $30 billion by 2020.

Valuations

A Eyeball Valuation

As spurious as it sounds, I literally develop a relationship between stock prices and the measures of eyeballs. The first measure of eyeballs is the familiar social media’s, monthly active users (MAU). Figure 1 shows the seemingly correlated pattern between the two. As a result, FB’s “fair” value is computed around $180. To be clear, I do not apologize for the arbitrary use of the eyeball pricing because it was exactly what the dot-comers and some of us have been doing.

Second way to do the eyeball pricing, or “elbow pricing” instead, is to see a similar relationship between stock prices and the social sentiment which is measured by the % of positive tweets about Facebook. Figure 2 shows the positively related pattern between stock prices and the % of positive sentiment. Using this relationship, FB may be valued around $250.

Yes, the same disclaimer applies.

B. Revenue-Based Valuation

Seriously, when top-line growth is the focal point for shareholders, such as Facebook’s revenue has grown at high double-digit rates for the last five years and expected to be in next five, franchise value of the firm may be considered. Franchise value is the ability of a firm to replicate a proven successful business model on new lines of business at a higher profitability. The use of the franchise revenue value approach is appropriate for Facebook, since the company has shown a convincing track record and the ability to extend the success in raising both MAU and ARPU, the two blood lines of any social media firms. As Facebook is still mainly driven by the revenue and its profitability, I use Sales Franchise Value Model (SFV) which focuses on future revenue growth and gross margin. The construct of the SFV is shown as follows (Equation (1)):

The logic behind the SFV is that the revenue multiple, or price to sales ratio (P/S), is determined jointly by the future growth in revenue and improvement in profitability. The revenue growth rate, g, used in SFV, is the long-term stable growth rate, perceived by the market. The discount rate, k, or the required rate of return, is estimated to be 14%. Using Equation (1), SFV produces most likely fair values for FB is between $165 and $170.

C. Earning-Based Valuation

Since Facebook has close to a decade time to prove its business model, it is long enough to be valued at its profitability. To this end, I elect to use a version of the earnings-based model, Implied PE model (IPE):

The logic behind IPE is that the fair value of a growth stock is the sum of the zero-growth stock and the present value of the growth opportunity (PVGO). The PVGO is measured by the incremental value created by the difference between the objective return on equity (ROE) and the required rate of return (K). Based on likely scenarios of estimated earnings growth and ROE described above, the FB fair P/E ratio is 41 relative to the current 38. As a result, FB earnings-based fair value is around $156-$161.

D Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation

Traditionally, the street has been overly fascinated by the quarterly earnings growth rates. However, when earnings volatility becomes so extreme, say to 30%, even the most die-hard fans of the company should realize it is not sustainable. When the most recent earnings growths are not expected to continue, shareholders should always come back to the basics, i.e., future cash flow of the company.

For a company like Facebook, which has had a significant capital expenditure in and more in the pipeline to invest in several of tomorrow’s high growth areas, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, the long-term outlook on stock values may be looked upon based on the free cash flow (cash flow net capital expenditure) to the equity holders. To them, the stock valuation is “the discounted value of future free cash flow.” As Facebook is investing in its next-generation segments that will produce exponentially high future cash flow, it is reasonable to assume, at a minimum, a two-stage free cash flow growth pattern. In the equation above, the construct of the model is to discount next three years’ forecast free cash flow and the rest of the future cash flow at a constant growth rate forever. Based on the pro-forma estimate for free cash flow in Table 1, discounted free cash flow approach (DCF) will give fair values within the range of $150-$155. Table 2 below summarizes the FB fair value estimates from 4 different approaches. Also included is the 49 Bloomberg analysts’ average target price of $169.

At this point, it requires some common sense to interpret various target price estimates. It is obvious that eyeball pricing is not practical. However, other fair value estimates have been reasonably narrowed down between $150 and $170. The “closeness” of the estimates from several independent methods gives more credibility to the valuation process. Given the fact that Facebook has consistently beaten the street estimates and produced stable revenue growth and profitability, the “growing pain” is over. Shareholders should place more confidence on the true fundamentals, such as future cash flow. For that reason, FB’s price target should be between $150 and $155.

