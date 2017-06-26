Bed Bath & Beyond: No Quick Solution In Sight

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) continues to be under a lot of pressure following the release of very soft Q1 results, as shares have dropped nearly 30% already in 2017, largely driven by the negative reaction to the earnings report which re-set expectations for the year, and possibly thereafter.

Bed Bath has real issues at hand as uncertainty about the business model causes nerves among investors, certainly as the company has been borrowing heavily to buy back stock. That said, leverage ratios remain reasonable if the business starts retaining its still solid but declining earnings, as digital initiatives continue to see momentum, offset by a detrimental performance of the in-store business.

If the company continues to invest into e-commerce and halts the buybacks, there might be a glimpse of hope for investors, but shareholders worry that the future will look similar to the past. That will not provide a sufficient solution to the threat posed by Amazon.com.

A Glance At The Business

Bed Bath & Beyond describes itself as an omni-channel retailer which sells goods for home and life events. That latter concept is described as a wedding, birth of a baby, moving or other related events. The company started its operations in 1971 and has gone public in 1992, operating 34 stores at the time.

Ever since the company has grown both through store openings, as well as the purchase of other concepts. This includes the 2002 purchase of Harmon Stores, the acquisition of Christmas Tree Shops a year later and Buy Buy Baby in 2007. To gain traction online, the company bought Of a Kind in 2015, PersonalizationMall.com a year later and Decorist in early 2017.

As of early 2017 the company operates little over 1,500 stores of which roughly two-thirds are the namesake Bed Bath & Beyond stores as well as various e-commerce websites.

Unfortunately the company does not split out the sales composition of online and brick-and-mortar stores. The annual report of 2016 shows that comparable sales fell by 0.6% last year, driven by a low single-digit percentage decline for the stores and +20% growth rate for customer facing digital channels. While that does not allow us to calculate the percentage of online sales, the comment about 2015 does. Comparable sales in 2015 were up 1.0% for the overall company, driven by a 1% decline in in-store sales and a 25% increase in online store sales. We know that 1% of Bed Bath´s sales amounted to $117 million in 2015 (based on comparable sales).

That means that given that overall comparable sales were up a percent and in-store sales were down a percent, the online operations added 2 x $117 = $234 million in sales. The 25% growth rate implies that sales in 2015 rose to $1.1-$1.2 billion, as another 20% growth in 2016 pushed up this number to $1.3-$1.4 billion number, for a low double digit penetration rate.

Trends Have Been Worsening For A While Now

Bed Bath posted record sales of $12.2 billion in 2016, although the 1% increase in sales is not impressive. The issue is that while revenues have grown by $1.3 billion in dollar terms since 2013, actual gross profits were up by less than $200 million over the same period of time. The growing store base, but lower sales per store and impact of inflation means that operating profits fell from $1.64 billion in 2012 to $1.14 billion in 2016, still translating into decent margins.

Despite the pressure on the bottom line, Bed Bath managed to post earnings of $4.58 per share in 2016, up two pennies compared to 2012 as a result of continued and aggressive buybacks since that year. In order to finance these buybacks the company has taken on $1.5 billion in debt from 2014 onwards. Since 2011, the company has bought back some 40% of its shares which has allowed earnings per share to hold up pretty nicely amidst falling earnings, as the incurred debt has put a strain on the balance sheet.

The company ended 2016 with $578 million in cash and equivalents as debt including lease obligations totaled $2.03 billion. This net debt position of $1.45 billion comfortably excludes over $300 million in gift card liabilities. The ¨regular¨ net debt load is equivalent to $1.42 billion in EBITDA reported for 2016. Back in 2012, the company still operated with a net cash position of more than $600 million, even if deferred lease obligations were taken into account already.

A Very Soft Q1

Bed Bath just posted a very soft Q1 results as the company is facing continued pressure from the elephant in the room for every retailer, being Amazon.com of course. Shares have now fallen to levels in the high-twenties after peaking at nearly $80 in 2013 and 2015, trading at the lowest levels since the economic crisis. With exception of that brief time period, shares have not traded this low since 2011, despite the buybacks.

While first quarter sales were up by 0.1% to $2.74 billion, quality of the growth was anemic, with comparable store sales being down 2.0%. This was driven by mid-single digit declines of the sales in-store, while customer-facing digital channels saw growth in excess of 20% per annum. This shows that the penetration of online sales has increased to roughly 12-15% of sales.

As margins came under further pressure, operating profits fell by 30% compared to last year, coming in at $147 million, for still solid operating margins of 5.4% for a retailer operating in a competitive market, but down a lot from the historical margins of 10-15%. The company continues to buy back stock as the float has been reduced to 142 million shares, as first quarter earnings fell from $0.80 per share to $0.53 per share. The shift in the mix is really hurting the business as traffic in in-store businesses is down which hurts amidst high fixed costs, as sales through online channels are expensive to ship, while advertising costs were up significantly as well.

The company continued to spend $127 million on share buybacks while net earnings amounted to just $75 million, putting the company further into debt as the dividend payment runs at $21 million a quarter as well. Nonetheless, net debt was flat at $1.45 billion compared to Q4, thanks to strong operational cash flow generation. The $66 million sequential decline in operating earnings from Q1 of 2016 compared to the most recent quarter implies that EBITDA might fall by $250-$300 million this year. This means that even if net debt remains flattish, EBITDA falls and leverage ratios increase as a result of that. Pro-forma EBITDA might fall to $1.1-$1.2 billion this year, pushing up leverage ratio to a still manageable 1.3 times.

What Now?

The issue is of course Amazon.com and Bed Bath & Beyond has made strategic mistakes in the past by repurchasing too many shares at elevated prices and not investing enough in the e-commerce operations. On the bright side, while the business has taken on some leverage, this debt load is manageable as the e-commerce operations probably have some scale at roughly $1.5 billion in sales per annum. The other good news is that the business is still solidly profitable, although the earnings are deteriorating rather rapidly. Capital spending of $81 million is pretty much equivalent to the $75 million in depreciation charges. These investments are not made in order to expand the business, as 40% of capital spending is earmarked to boost the technological capabilities of the business. This includes improving the search ability and navigational capabilities of the online ordering app.

The company reported a full point in gross margin compression in Q1 to 36.5% of sales which it attributes to the reduction of the free shipping threshold from $49 per shipment to $29, as well as increase in coupon expenses. Higher advertising expenses pushed up SG&A costs by 150 basis points to 31.1% of sales, pressuring margins in a big way.

The company has not updated the full year outlook, but after the seasonally softest quarter it is evident that risks are existing to the downside. In April, the company guided for a low to mid single-digit percentage increase in sales, driven by positive comparable sales. Despite the increase in sales, management guided for a decline in earnings per share ranging from 5 to 10%. The lower end of that guidance implied that earnings were seen at $4 per share or a bit higher. Given the price action of the stock and the big drop in earnings in Q1, the market is clearly expecting earnings to come in much lower, perhaps around $3 per share, as it seems odd to not update the guidance following such a disastrous quarter.

What is very painful is the portion of the call in which CEO Steven Temares admitted that the business has made large investments in recent years, and that these were even great investments. Given the great deterioration in comparable store sales, it just show how fierce and devastating effect competition otherwise would have had on the business. Mr. Temares furthermore acknowledged the frustration with the changes in the landscape, and even admitted that the company would not be in business if not for these past investments. He furthermore admitted that share buybacks where only the 4th priority after capital spending, dividends and acquisitions, yet the company continues to aggressively repurchase its own stock.

The company furthermore notes that all of its stores remain profitable, hence the decision to not close stores yet, although probably some stores will be closed in the future given that leases expire over time and some stores do not meet criteria in terms of the expected returns. Using a $3 earnings per share number for earnings this year, BBBY has the potential to post earnings north of $400 million which allows for deleveraging over time. To deleverage, the company would need to halt or simply slow down on the buybacks in order to maintain leverage ratios at current levels until earnings start to improve.

After all, the future remains highly uncertain, but the company is relatively well positioned in terms of still solid margins and a reasonable debt load, but the capital allocation priority should really be focused on investments in the e-commerce activities. Share buybacks at these lower levels could still take place provided that they are financed out of freed capital from underperforming stores, leverage ratios are no longer increasing and the company finally gains some traction on the topline results.

