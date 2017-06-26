My Current Top Five Stock Picks

Here are five top-ranked stocks from my Best Stocks Now App.

The eight year plus Bull Market remains intact for now.

This past week was a very good week in the stock market. All of the major U.S. stock indexes hit new high all-time highs last week. The Donald Trump trade is back on.

The eight year plus bull market is still well intact and I continue to ride it for all it is worth. Leadership in the market has changed several teams during the bull market run.

Right now the Technology and Healthcare sectors continue to be the fastest growing sectors in the entire market, and are therefore the two strongest groups.

While these two sectors currently continue to be the best sectors in the market, the Energy and Commodity sectors are still the worst sectors in the market. Bricks and mortar retail is also a terrible sector to be invested in. Instead, online retail is the place to be.

Here are my current top five best stock picks:

But first let's take a look at some recent developments in the market.

The Trump trade was back on last week. Jay Sekulow, one of President Trump’s attorneys made the rounds on TV one week ago Sunday. He denied that Trump was being investigated. This got the market going again. The Trump “impeachment scenario has been buried once again.

The second quarter of 2017 will end this Friday and the earnings parade will soon begin all over again. As of now we are expecting very good earnings growth of 6.6% for the S&P 500 vs. the same comparable quarter last week.

The technology and healthcare sectors still have the best earnings growth, and that is why these sectors continue to lead the market. As long as they don’t get too expensive, they will continue to lead the market.

Oil prices continue to tank. This is a threat to the overall earnings of the S&P 500. So far, I have seen little impact, but if oil continues to go lower it could hurt the overall market, as it did in 2015 and 2016.

THE BIOTECH SECTOR: On Tuesday the Trump Administration announced a much more efficient FDA. The goal is to speed up the drug approval process. This was music to the biotech sector’s ear. The biotech sector lifted off on the news.

THE HEALTHCARE SECTOR: The Senate version of the Republican Healthcare Plan was released on Thursday. Many of the healthcare stocks also lifted off on the news. It appears that many of the subsidies will still be in place.

Now for my current top five overall stock picks: I chose them with the assistance of my Best Stocks Now App.

#5 is Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) out of China.

Tencent is a $342 billion dollar large-cap Chinese company. It is a provider of internet and mobile, value added services and online advertising.

As you can see from the chart below, the relative strength of the stock is very good. It is outperforming the red-hot NASDAQ and the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the last twelve months.

The screenshot of the app below shows how the stock has performed vs. the market over the last 1, 3, and 5 years.

I currently have a five year target price of $70 on the shares. The stock close Friday at $36.02. Earnings have been growing by 31% per year over the last five years, and it is expected to grow earnings by an average of 20% per year over the next five years.

#4 is Netease.com (NTES). It is also a Chinese company. It too is a large-cap stock at $43 billion in size.

Netease also continues to outperform both the NASDAQ and the S&P 500. The company's earnings have been growing by 31% per year over the last five years.

Check out the performance show below of the stock vs. the market over the last 1, 3, 5, and 10 years. No wonder that the stock earns a performance grade of A+.

I like to combine performance with valuation. I also like the current valuation on NTES. I come up with a five year target price of $580 per share, which still gives it plenty of upside potential.

#3 is Facebook Inc. (FB). Ever hear of it? It was started by some guy named Zuckerberg. From a dorm room at Harvard to a $444 billon dollar company in the Silicon Valley.

The relative strength of the stock is not as good as the first two mentioned, but it is good.

Here is how the stock has performed against the market over the last 1, 3, and 5 years.

Believe it or not, I find the valuation to be quite compelling at the current time.

The shares are currently trading at a discount to its anticipated five year growth rate. I currently have a five year target price of $280 per share.

#2 is Arista Networks (ANET). This is an $11.3 billion dollar company that provides cloud networking software and hardware for internet cloud and next-gen data centers.

The current relative strength of the stock is superior. It is killing the indexes. The airspace in between it and the index is called “alpha.” This is what we are looking for.

Can the alpha continue, however? For this we turn to valuation.

This is not a cheap stock, but with a forward PEG ratio of 1.62X it is not out of sight either. I currently have a five year target price of $280 per share.

#1 is Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE). Bluebird Biotech is a very promising young biotech company. It is currently a small-cap at $4.8 billion in market capitalization. Here is a good recent article about the company

The current relative strength of the stock is superb. I cannot put a valuation on the shares as the company does not have any earnings.

This is a very high-risk small-cap stock, but it has some very good potential upside potential.

The 8 year plus bull market remains intact for now and these are some of my current favorites.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLUE, NTES, FB, ANET, TCEHY.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.