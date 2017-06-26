Slim Margin Of Victory For Adcetris

Seattle Genetics' (NASDAQ:SGEN) eggs remain firmly in a single basket following a hit in the phase III Echelon-1 trial of Adcetris in first-line advanced Hodgkin's lymphoma. The Takeda-partnered antibody-drug conjugate could become the new standard of care in the disease - just as well considering all Seattle's attempts to diversify away from this single product have flopped.

Echelon-1 is key to putting Adcetris squarely in the blockbuster category. But there is a cloud on the horizon. The margin of Adcetris's benefit over chemo was on the slim side, which may allow payers to insist on bargain pricing or even to continue to favor the current cheaper standard. Seattle's stock fell 11% in early trading.

A not particularly palpable hit

Echelon-1 assessed the substitution of Adcetris for bleomycin in the standard Hodgkin's chemo regimen known as ABVD - adriamycin, bleomycin, vinblastine and dacarbazine. Seattle's drug was able to show a statistically significant improvement in two-year modified progression-free survival compared with the control arm, with 82.1% of Adcetris patients having no cancer progression compared with 77.2% on the bleomycin-containing regimen (HR=0.770; p=0.035).

An interim analysis of overall survival showed a positive trend for the Adcetris arm. Further data ought to be presented in December at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology - but full OS data could take four years to come in, the company said on a conference call today.

A hit on the primary endpoint is the mark of clinical success, but commercial success is another matter. A five-point margin might not be enough for payers to fund the switch away from the cheaper four-drug chemo regimen. Analysts from Suntrust wrote that the relatively modest improvement in PFS could mean the Adcetris combo might initially be reserved for only a subset of advanced Hodgkin's patients until - or unless - an overall survival benefit can be shown.

Some safety signals were also seen, with higher rates of febrile neutropenia and peripheral neuropathy in the Adcetris arm. Some, but not all, cases of febrile neutropenia were reduced with preventative growth factors. Peripheral neuropathy was managed through dose modifications, suggesting the possibility of dose-limiting toxicity. The control arm had an increased rate and severity of pulmonary toxicity, which is associated with bleomycin.

Approval - and then what?

Still, the study was conducted under a special protocol agreement with the FDA, meaning approval in first-line Hodgkin's seems likely. It has been suggested that approval here could push Seattle into profitability (Event - Seattle tries to move Adcetris into the upper Echelon, June 7, 2017). And replacing bleomycin, thereby limiting lung toxicity, could be very useful, particularly for younger patients.

But the margin of the PFS hit is not what the company or its investors were looking for, and Seattle and Takeda might struggle to get payers on side. Reaching market in this setting might not be the end of Adcetris' problems but the beginning.