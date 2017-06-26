Price Chasing And The Tyranny Of 'Fundamentals'

Rather, "it is they offer no view to the future."

Amid the talk of algos ushering in the death of fundamentals, one analyst thinks that's the wrong way to think about modern markets.

The Monday after Goldman helped catalyze the June 9 selloff in tech stocks (QQQ) with a note warning that "FAAMG" has become synonymous with growth, momentum, and low volatility...

(Goldman)

...SocGen's Andrew Lapthorne observed that the selling looked "systematic."

"The uniformity of the prices moves all on the same day indicates a market driven by price chasing momentum, with investors heading for the door all at the same time," Lapthorne said.

To back up that contention, he noted that "those S&P 500 stocks which sold-off were almost all from the strongest performing decile over the previous 12 months [and] within Nasdaq the relationship was even stronger at 95%":

(SocGen)

The selling was, in a word, "automated."

That's an oversimplification, but it underscores what was so important about Goldman's note. Namely that by virtue of becoming correlated with several popular "factors" (momentum, growth, and volatility), the high-flying tech stocks that have driven as much as 55% of YTD gains (depending on which benchmark you want to look at) have become embedded in vehicles and strats that will sell indiscriminately under certain conditions.

But when we talk about programmatic buying and selling, it's important to remember that while it's inherently "mindless," there's a guiding principle to it.

That is, the problem isn't that the machines have been set loose in markets without instructions. Rather, the problem is that until they become self-aware (and I'm only half-joking there), they follow those instructions without regard for any other considerations.

Needless to say, that creates a problem. Part of the appeal of letting algos do the trading is that it takes emotion out of the equation. You develop a rules-based system and you send the robots to execute it knowing they won't deviate from the plan.

But the plan is often based on prices and prices are themselves a reflection of what humans think about fundamentals. Well guess what? Humans aren't generally very good at making predictions about the fundamentals.

Here's what the above-mentioned Andrew Lapthorne had to say about that in a note out this morning:

With all the talk of systematic and passive investment dominating markets and, conversely, the apparently low participation of fundamentally-driven investors in daily stock flows (which we also see), many are concluding (we’d say once again) that stock fundamentals no longer matter. We disagree. There remains a clear correlation between changes in bottom-up consensus earnings expectations and relative share price movement – see charts below. So it is not that changes in fundamentals are not driving share prices, it is that predicting those changes is (‘twas ever thus) incredibly difficult. Many also argue that quantitative systems ignore these fundamentals. However the inverse is perhaps more accurate. Any systematic strategy formulated around any notion of price momentum (we’d put volatility weighted and risk parity into this group as well) are simply following slavishly these changes in fundamentals using price as the principal signal for a change in expectations. So it is not that systematic strategies are not driven by fundamentals, it is they offer no view to the future. Forecasting fundamentals is and has always been the main problem.

Again, this is another way of saying what I've been saying for a long time (way before I was Heisenberg).

Namely that the proliferation of programmatic/systematic trading puts the market in a position where everyone chases down the same rabbit hole when things start moving in one direction or the other.

Need proof? No problem. Just look what happened to gold at 4:00 a.m. EST on Monday morning...

