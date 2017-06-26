Hershey's Is Too Rich For My Blood

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) continues to be a name I would love to own if it were ever cheap enough to yield 3.5%, but I don't see it getting there. We had a pullback last year which knocked the stock back a bit, but was still too steep for my tastes. I mean right now we are trading at $111 per share, which is 39 times current earnings. That is a premium valuation assigned to a name that is barely growing. It is now surprise however that the stock has traded sideways for years, which makes it more of an income play (and hence my desire to buy the name at a strong yield). However, the stock got a jolt when Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) bid to buy the company for $23 billion. Hershey is still riding that wave. The stock caught my attention today after I was recent earnings as well as recent news that a trade war over sugar prices between the U.S and Mexico is going to be averted.

What do I mean by a so-called trade war? Well first, let’s point out that sugar is one of Hershey’s highest expenses in making its chocolate and other snacks. Kind of a given. While cocoa is a key that most watch, sugar should be a close second in my estimation. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had extended the deadline for U.S.-Mexico sugar trade negotiations to get a deal done. The issue was that there was risk for high tariffs and stiff duties on imports if terms were not met. After the extension, CNBC reported that a pact was reached. Interestingly American producers had not fully endorsed the deal, but the pact will still go through final drafting stages at which point both sides can make it easier to reach an agreement. During all this mess, Susquehanna trimmed its estimates on Hershey, expecting commodity costs to rise, pressure margins, and of course trimming its price target to $115.

I view $115 as a generous target based on rising commodity costs as well as reduced sales. IN fact, recent IRI scanner data for food and beverage companies showed Hershey’s sales were down 1.9% in the past month. When we look back to earnings for Q1, we saw similar pressures, with very slow growth. Let's start with sales. Net sales were $1.88 billion, and actually rose 2.7% year-over-year. Of course currency accounted for a 0.1% headwind, so on a constant dollar basis sales were up 2.8%. This also missed estimates by $10 million. Slow growth in sales is better than no growth but we must remember that this name is priced at a premium valuation.

I have to say that I think that the issue of currency is still a risk but it has been mitigated over the last year or so. This is evidenced by a reduced currency impact each quarter. To bolster revenues the company has pricing power but can also be either helped or harmed by direct trade. Here in Q1 we saw an impact in a net price realization which was a 2 point benefit. Volume was up 0.7 points due to sales growth and contribution from the acquisition of barkThins of 0.9 points. Another thing to note was that total advertising and related consumer marketing expense was flat year-over-year. I will add that selling, marketing and administrative expenses dropped 1% in the quarter. I like this, It lead to margins widening nicely to 48.2% from 44.7% last year. But the overall strong performance led to Q1 earnings of $0.58, and after making adjustments, $1.38. This beat estimates by a strong $0.06. This is strong, but is the valuation justified?

Looking ahead, the company expects constant dollar sales for 2017 to grow on the lower end of 2-3%. Earnings after adjustments should grow 7% to 9% to $4.72 to $4.81. Well full year earnings were $4.41 on an adjusted basis last year. Taking the high end of $4.81, we would be seeing a $0.40 increase, or a 9% increase in earnings. At a 39 times current earnings, or in this case, 23 times the highest end of earnings, I don't think the valuation is justified. Let it pull back further. Around $90 this name is a better value buy. I don’t see it going that low, but that is where I would be a buyer.

