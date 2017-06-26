Sifting Through The Retail Wreck

I recently added to my Amazon (AMZN) stake on the Whole Foods Market (WFM) acquisition news. Ultimately, I think AMZN is by and large the best bet for investors in the retail sector. I've been an AMZN bull for awhile now, and although it's quite hard for me to buy shares trading at these sky high premiums as a self proclaimed value investor, I've decided that when it comes to AMZN and its massive growth potential, it's in my portfolio's best interest to maintain exposure to this revolutionary company. Simply put, when considering the vast array of products and services that the empire that Jeff Bezos has built offers potential customers, it's clear to me that other retailers cannot compete with AMZN's ecosystem. Bezos' did his best to ensure that if you aren't an Amazon Prime customer, you're making a bad financial decision. This process has been a costly one, in terms of razor thin margins and a historical lack of earnings. But, AMZN shareholders have shown a willingness to trust their superstar CEO and I think we're beginning to see Bezos' grand vision play itself out. Now, with that said, I don't necessarily think that we're headed towards a world where Amazon is the sole provider of goods and services. There will be winners and losers in the retail space moving forward, but surely other companies will survive…right? In the last few weeks we've seen significant weakness in the retail space. Have there been babies thrown out with the bathwater here, or is this space uninvestable for conservative investors at the moment?. Call it intuition, or simply dumb luck, but in one of the timelier trades that I've ever made, I avoided much of this pain. In this piece I will highlight my recent retail related trades and discuss my outlook on the space moving forward.

The Tech Wreck That Turned Into The Retail Wreck

A couple of weeks ago the market had an auspicious open for me. I own NVIDIA (NVDA) as a part of my speculative growth basket of stocks and I was pleased to see that Bank of America Merrill Lynch had come out with a buy rating on the high flying company's shares, bolstering its target price to $185 dollar. This caused NVDA shares to shoot to a new high, nearly $170, which I was pleased to see. However, not long after the BoAML note, Citron Research published a tweet of its own, calling NVDA a "casino stock" and for a lack of better terms, all hell broke loose in the tech space. The sell-off started with NVDA, but quickly widened to the F.A.N.G. names, and spread then across much of the NASDAQ. As a young investor I'm highly exposed to many of these tech names, I like their prospects long-term, and while I was technically losing money on paper that day, I wasn't concerned about selling my shares that were in the red, but figuring out a way to raise cash to buy more should this dip get out of hand. The way I see it, technology is going to continue to penetrate our everyday lives, and while I admit that some of this change is unsettling, I don't see any way around it and hope to benefit from the trend as a shareholder.

I've discussed this some recently, but I'll quickly re-hash it here for those who don't follow my work here closely: I recently drew down my cash position to pay for my wife's graduate school, cash is a bit tight these days going from two incomes to one while she's in school, so to make new purchases in the market I'm required to either dip into my cash reserves that I hope to put to use during the next bear market (roughly 9% of my portfolio, at the moment) or raise cash organically from within my portfolio by selling shares elsewhere. The "tech wreck" wasn't quite a devastating dip on that Friday and I didn't think it would spark the next recession. Ultimately, I thought it was an overreaction by algorithms and large cap managers that were spooked and I wanted to be able to take advantage of some of the weakness in high quality, high growth names. So, when looking at my portfolio to see which shares I would be willing to sell, I settled on some of the last low hanging fruit I have left: the retail sector.

Rotating Away From Retail

For years now I've been reducing my exposure to retail. When I began putting together my DGI portfolio years ago I followed the company line, buying shares of blue chip behemoths like Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT). Over the years I've also dabbled in smaller, up and coming dividend growth names like L Brands (LB), Tiffany's (TIF), and Ralph Lauren (RL), just to name a few. At first, the businesses in this space seemed fairly easy to understand. They produced high quality goods and people consumed them. Retail names have been generating wealth for shareholders for years and years and up until recently, it seemed unlikely that this trend would change. Some people still think it's unlikely. I, however, am not one of them. A couple of years back I began reducing my exposure to these names due to the Amazon-effect that we hear about in the financial news all of the time. As I said in the intro, I think AMZN in the clear winner here and I don't feel the need to be exposed to shares elsewhere in the space. I've taken some lumps in the retail/apparel spaces, but all in all, I've been lucky enough to have sold the majority of my retail related shares for profits and I've never felt a tinge of regret after parting ways with them. A few Friday's ago my only remaining retail exposure, other than Amazon, was down to CVS Healthcare (CVS), Home Depot (HD), Kroger (KR), Nike (NKE), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). I decided to sell my stakes in CVS and WBA and a relatively recent lot of KR that I had purchased, hoping to use the proceeds from these trades to take advantage of the so-called "tech wreck".

Over the coming days I did, adding to my positions in Amazon, Broadcom (AVGO), Facebook (FB), before initiating a position in the good old, tried and true, Procter and Gamble (PG), to even out the income lost from the sales of the higher yielding retail names.

How Quickly The Narrative Change

At the end of the week, I felt like I had improved my portfolio with the moves. Well, boy did I (in the short-term, at least), because shortly after selling my retail related shares, it was announced that Amazon was buying Whole Foods Market (WFM) which sent the retail space spiraling downward. I'm perfectly happy to admit that this timing was dumb luck. I saved a good deal of money by selling CVS, WBA, and especially, KR, when I did; however, I didn't get it all right, because I had sold WFM some months back at much lower prices than it is trading for today. When I sold WFM I said that M&A may be required for the stock to rebound to my original purchase price, but I also acknowledged that holding onto shares because of M&A rumors/hopes is not a solid investment thesis. You win some and you lose some, I guess (though I'm still sticking to my guns that buying/owning stock because of takeover speculation is a highly risky game to play).

Anyway, this piece isn't about my fortunate timing regarding recent sales, but instead, my reaction to the crash in the retail space. When I see large dips like this I find myself looking for deals. It was easier for me to be willing to step into the "tech wreck" because I'm much more bullish on that sector long-term than I am the apparel/retail industries; however, I'm a sucker for a bargain, so I've been spending time this week browsing the beaten down selection.

Kroger:

So, where to start? The obvious place was Kroger, with shares trading down ~25% from where I had sold them just days before. Did a disappointing earnings release and news that Amazon was entering the grocery space really equate to a 25% loss of value from Kroger? Honestly, probably not. That is a steep move and I admit that it is probably an overreaction in the short-term. Kroger did seem to attempt to stop the bleeding last week announcing a dividend increase of 4.2% and a $1b buyback program. To me, the dividend increase was rather disappointing, coming in far below KR's 5 year dividend growth rate of 15.92%. KR had a lot of debt to deal with at the moment and is facing margin pressures due to competition, so I can't blame management for being conservative with the payout. I was happy to see them willing to buyback shares at such a low multiple. If they're able to compete well in this crowded space moving forward I imagine management will see a nice ROI on that $1b. However, it's the competition that originally inspired me to sell KR shares, with WMT doing well in the grocery space, the low priced German chains looking to enter the U.S. market and take share, and the e-Commerce grocery threat having just increased substantially with the Amazon/WFM deal. The idea of buying the shares that I sold for $30.70 back a week later for $22.70 seemed almost good too of an opportunity to pass up. Using the exact proceeds that I redeemed from my KR sale, with the increased share count based upon recent share price weakness and the dividend increase factored, my timing would have lead to an income increase of 39% on this position. That's a stellar dividend increase manufactured by good timing; however, I decided to keep my distance from the over crowded grocery space until I see how things play themselves out.

PBM's:

CVS and WBA also experienced weakness since I sold them, though not nearly as much as KR. That said, I've had no desire to get back into this space which faces massive pressure on the retail side of things from the likes of Amazon in the present, rumored pressure on the pharmaceutical sales space from Amazon in the future, and legislative pressure on the PBM business model from the government. I don't know what will happen with the healthcare overhaul in this county. I seems like an immensely complicated issue and I'm not sure if I have a solution in mind that works best for everyone. That said, PBMs seem to be potential low hanging fruit as a scapegoat in the system (what's more, their lobby isn't nearly as large as Big Pharma's). I wasn't happy about selling seemingly cheap shares of CVS at a loss, though I was happy to lock in big gains on my WBA position that I had originally purchased back in 2014. All in all, I sleep better at night not having exposure to these two companies; that's a good thing.

Wal-Mart:

Wal-Mart is the only big box retailer that I would consider touching at the moment. The yields being offered by Target (TGT) and Macy's (M) have surely caught my attention, but I think these businesses face entirely too many threats and the perceived continued downside risks to shares aren't worth the reward of their high yields. I haven't been invested in Wal-Mart in a few years due to their dismal dividend growth performance as of late. I sold my WMT shares in February of 2015 after two consecutive years of 2% annual increases…this just wasn't cutting it.

With that said, I admit that I was impressed and intrigued by the company's last quarterly report. It seems that WMT is taking strides to improve its digital footprint and I'm fairly certain that this behemoth of a company will survive (and potentially thrive) into the future as traditional retail faces the e-Commerce threat. In a way, WMT is like AMZN. Being largely family owned, it has the ability to put short-term results on the back burner and focus on shareholder's best interests over the long-term without having to worry about caving into pressure from activist shareholders and the like. I still wish WMT was more generous with their dividend growth; however, I understand that they're investing heavily in the business. WMT has experienced a bit of weakness in recent weeks, but still trades much closer to 52 week highs than 52 week lows. I will continue to monitor WMT shares, but won't likely be adding exposure to my portfolio unless the share price continues to suffer, falling to the $68 price range where shares would cross the 3% yield threshold.

Nike:

Although Nike (NKE) isn't exactly a big box retailer, it is the world's largest wholesaler and it has been trading weakly for awhile now. NKE shares are trading down ~12.5% from their 52 week highs. Topline growth slowed down a bit for Nike in 2016 with the company posting only 5.8% growth, but it's worth noting that the bottom line grew at an impressive 16.8%. Nike is an up and coming dividend growth star and although the company's yield is low at 1.35%, I expect continued double digit growth here as well, moving forward. Nike exists in an industry that I'm bullish on long-term. I think the technology that goes into the athletic clothing is very impressive and with analysts calling for large increases in wearable technologies moving forward, I wouldn't be surprised to see a company like Nike benefit from this trend. Many of the retailers in the sporting goods industry that sell Nike wares are beaten down much further than NKE itself, with Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) down 38% from 52 week highs, Foot Locker Inc (FL) down 39%, and Finish Line (FINL) down 44%; however, in this instance I much prefer to own the product producer rather than the distribution channels.

Speaking of distribution channels, Nike made big news recently announcing that it would be selling its wares directly through Amazon. Some investors saw this as a negative, somewhat desperate move, but I actually liked the change. The direct to consumer market is one that Nike has pursued recently via its own channel with some success, but I don't see any problem with a partnership with the leader in the e-Commerce space, Amazon, as well. Amazon is trying to make headwinds in the digital apparel space with its "Prime Wardrobe" initiative, and as a Nike shareholder I would much rather see my holding be with them than, rather than against them. There are short-term concerns about Nike's upcoming quarterly results as the company continues to face pressure from peers like Adidas and potentially lower sales through traditional brick and mortar retailers which could look bad against recent comps. I'm not concerned about the company long-term, though. I still think NKE remains a best-in-breed type company and I'd be interested in adding to my stake on further weakness.

At $52, I'm not all that interested in adding to my position, but at $48/share, Nike would be trading at 20x 2017 expected EPS and my sentiment would begin to change. This valuation isn't exactly cheap, though it is cheap for this company relative to much of its past, and I don't think it's a terrible price to pay for a market leader with the potential to post double digit growth over the long-term. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, after running up to irrationally overvalued levels in late 2015, NKE has spent the last 18 months or so consolidating lower to a level that is in-line with its long-term fair value range. I'd obviously love to pick up NKE shares trading when they're cheap, but for top notch companies like this that doesn't happen often, and I don't mind sticking with the old Warren Buffett mantra, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." This motto has served me well in the past and I think it applies nicely to Nike shares.

Costco:

And now we arrive at the main event of this piece, the most interesting company that I've been doing work on in the retail space over the last week or so: Costco (COST). For awhile now COST has been a high flyer of its own, thought by many to be one of, if not the most, un-Amazonable physical retail chains. COST's success and high praise by analysts has led to a high market premium that investors have been willing to pay for years. Simply put, COST shares are driven by some of the strongest bullish sentiment in the retail space, which is why I've been so surprised to see this company experience such weakness is recent weeks.

On June 6th, COST shares were trading for $182.72; now, 20 days later, they're trading for $157. COST is down more than 14% in the last few weeks. Shares were down more than 5% last week alone (a week in which many of the retail names effected in the AMZN/WFM related slump seemed to find a bit of relief). It was this continued weakness last week that drew my attention to COST. It's rare that investors have had an opportunity to buy this company on weakness in recent years. Typically, these moments didn't last long. So, I wanted to take a deeper look at COST to see whether or not I was willing to take the plunge and get back into the big box retail space.

I admit, that this wasn't a company that I followed all that closely before last week. It operated in an industry that I have been general bearish on. It pays a relatively low dividend yield (1.27%, at the moment). And, although I know it has an extremely loyal following (they just opened up a Costco in my town and many of my friends love it), I knew that shares were valued richly. All of this kept me away. With that said, I'm perfectly willing to admit that there are many very high quality companies in the market that I don't own, or even follow, and I always assumed that COST was one of them. After looking at the company's fundamentals, I have to acknowledge that this has been a real winner in terms of bottom line growth in recent years; however, even after recent double digit weakness, it seems to me that shares remain irrationally overvalued.

I was surprised to see that COST hasn't posted double digit growth on the top line since 2012. During the company's last two fiscal years, revenue growth was rather paltry, at 3.2% in 2015 and 2.2% in 2012. At the moment, COST is trading for roughly 27x the average analyst estimate for its 2017 EPS. I simply can't justify paying such a high premium for shares lacking top line growth. If I were forced to pay a premium for a company in this space, I'd much rather pay ~20x for Nike, which offers better topline growth, similar bottom line growth, a slightly higher dividend yield, and fewer physical retail related headwinds.

COST's dividend growth has been nice and steady since 2012. I think investors can continue to count of this due to its relatively low payout ratio. However, EPS has been hit or miss, with strong double digit performances in 2012, 2013, and 2015 and flat/negative performances in 2014 and 2016. COST's margins have increased slightly over the last 5 years, which is good. The company's debt remains low, relative to equity, which is nice as well. However, I was disappointed to see that management hasn't done much with regard to reducing the share count (something you oftentimes seen in this space) or growing book value/share over the past 5 years. Simply put, while COST shares certainly have some impressive metrics backing them, they aren't all stellar, and if shares are going to be priced for perfection, I think the trends on the books should be pointing in the same direction.



Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

After looking over COST, it doesn't appear that I'll be buying shares anytime soon. My target price for this company would be in the $115 area, which would represent a 20x multiple on 2017 EPS. COST hasn't traded at those levels since 2011, so I won't be holding my breath. With that said, just because much of the market is willing to place a high premium on this company, I am not. I like Wal-Mart, and frankly, even Kroger more, at current valuations. But, just because I don't like a company doesn't mean you don't, or shouldn't. That's what makes a market. What do you think…what are the best deals in the beaten down retail space? I'm looking forward to the discussion in the comment section below.

Until next time, best wishes all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, NKE, KR, PG, FB, AVGO, HD, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.