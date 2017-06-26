Assuming This Time Is Not Different

I am going to begin by taking a safe leap and assume that this time is not different. We have many decades of market history that has established a strong precedent for the markets in which we are operating today. If we move forward with nothing more than some basic facts and the notion that we do not fall victim to the declaration that has left so many investors along the way in tears, it leads us to the following conclusion – we are operating today at historical extremes.

Plain And Simple

For the purpose of this analysis, let’s just keep things plain and simple. Consider the following chart of the S&P 500 Index (SPY) dating back to 1871 through today. This is nearly 150 years of stock market history, which while not going all the way back to the Buttonwood tree is still a mostly comprehensive view of our U.S. stock market (IVV) throughout history. Now some like to dismiss those early years from the late 1800s into the early 1900s as irrelevant today. Perhaps the bulls will feel otherwise after this historical review.





What is shown in the chart above is the very basics of the U.S. stock market (DIA) through time. Put simply, it is the real price of the S&P 500 Index (VOO). Why real? Because it is worthwhile to adjust for changes in prices and the purchasing power of the dollar over time (UUP). Also, the scale on the chart is logarithmic, which adjusts to the skewness that comes with larger values. Both adjustments are standard practice. And in the case of this analysis, both adjustments favor the bulls.

Otherwise, no modifications. No muss. No fuss. Just the facts, plain and simple.

What does the above chart dating back over this ultra long-term, sesquicentenary period for the U.S. stock market tell us? Put simply, today’s market is trading at the very top end of its long-term historical range.

Consider the red line on the chart. This trend line has marked the highest the U.S. stock market has been able to extend on an inflation adjusted basis throughout its history at any given point in time. Once the stock market has reached this high, that’s been just about it for the rise. Put simply, it gets this high, then it falls back. And that’s precisely where we are today.

Could it rise a bit further from here while still staying within the bounds of 150 years of normalcy? Sure, as it has had moments where it has briefly stretched beyond this line like in the early 2000s. But plain and simple, once it hits this trend line, it falls back according to market history dating back to 1871.

OK. So to what level should we reasonably expect the market to fall back if this is indeed the top end of the range? Good news and bad news (yes, for those that have participated in the stock market (QQQ) over the past eight years, it is hard to remember sometimes that there is such a thing as bad news simply being bad news).

Bad News Bears (And The Opportunity Of A Lifetime)

First, let’s start with the bad news. The U.S. stock market has gone through extended periods of time when it has traded above trend and below trend. During periods from the early 1870s to the mid 1910s, from the early 1950s to the early 1970s, and since the early 1990s, the U.S. stock market has traded above trend as represented by the area between dashed black line (middle) and the red line (top) on the chart. And during periods from the mid 1910s to the early 1950s and the early 1970s to the early 1990s, the U.S. stock market traded below trend as represented by the area between the green line (bottom) and the dashed black line (middle). At present, we are currently a quarter of a century into an above trend phase, which is long but not unprecedented by historical standards.

At some point in the future, we will enter into a below trend phase once again, as it is just the inevitable nature of long-term market cycles. Perhaps this will occur from an environment that combines below trend growth, pricing instability, excessive sovereign debt, and central bankers that are hamstrung because they deployed all of their monetary firepower unsuccessfully trying to fight the last crisis for way too long. More directly, it could happen sometime in the next few years given the current set up.

What would this bad news bears case imply for the S&P 500 Index? Dropping below the midline in this 150-year uptrend and entering into a below trend phase would imply a real price on the S&P 500 Index oscillating anywhere between 550 and 1130.

This is not doomsday speculation. In fact, it’s not even doomsday if stocks were to fall to these levels. Instead, it would be the buying opportunity of a generation. After all, who among us wouldn’t want to go back to 1981 and back up the truck to buy every stock in sight (if you like the S&P 500 Index at 2400, you should absolutely love it at 550!)? It is easy to forget the last time we touched that green line on the S&P 500 Index that Warren Buffett’s net worth heading into the 1980s and the age of 50 was just $67 million, which is $198 million on an inflation adjusted basis today. Buffett isn’t worth $75 billion today simply because he is a good stock picker, but also because he had the chance to load up on stocks at the dawn of the greatest bull market in history. This can be you too when see such a scenario play out again in the future. Now this is where bad news can be good news!

But with all of this being said, shifting to a below trend market between the dashed black line and the green line is not considered the base case outcome at the present time. Let’s instead consider the more probable outcomes over the next couple of years.

Mixed News (The Base Case)

Let’s continue by keeping things plain and simple by considering the second scenario, which is the base case. The nature of a market that is still moving above trend over a long-term period of time is that it regularly oscillates between the black dashed midline and the red top line. Right now we are at the top line, so we could reasonably anticipate a drop back to the midline while continuing in this above trend path.

What would come with a return to the midline on the S&P 500 Index? It would imply a drop to as low as 1130 on the S&P 500 Index.

Allow me to repeat this possibility for emphasis. The U.S. stock market could fall today from over 2400 on the S&P 500 Index, and the ultra long-term above trend pattern in the U.S. stock market would still be intact. That is how far ahead of itself the U.S. stock market is today.

Preposterous you might say! The notion that the S&P 500 Index could fall back to 1130 today is absolutely absurd! Perhaps, but remember that this same benchmark index was trading below 1100 as recently as October 2011. And this was with S&P 500 Index annual GAAP earnings at an inflation adjusted $94.23 per share. Where were S&P 500 Index earnings during the most recently completed reported quarter in 2016 Q4? Almost exactly the same at $94.55 per share.

Absurd? Hardly. Armageddon? C’mon. Long-term buying opportunity? Indeed!

Good News (The Optimistic Case)

OK. So what’s the good news case. Let’s be generous. Let’s ponder the possibility that we are today entering into a phase in the U.S. economy that is comparable to the Second Industrial Revolution from 1870 to 1914, which seems a stretch given the ongoing sluggish malaise in which the market remains mired today (they didn’t have central bankers flooding the financial system with fiat funny money back then).

For those bulls that are quick to dismiss the stock market data from over a century ago, this is where they might wish to reconsider. For it was during this time that stocks were able to maintain themselves for an extended period of time in the upper half of this above trend range.

Perhaps we are entering into a phase over the next decade where we are about to oscillate between the middle of the upper range (dashed gray line) and the top (red line). If we are currently at the red line, we should reasonably assume that we should fall back to the dashed gray line on the S&P 500 Index with things still running at the high end of the upper range.

What would come with a return to the midline of the upper range on the S&P 500 Index? It would imply a drop to just above 1600 on the S&P 500 Index.

Once again for emphasis. The U.S. stock market could fall today from over 2400 on the S&P 500 Index to around 1600, a roughly -35% drop from current levels, and this would have stocks still maintaining the best case scenario of above trend performance. And stocks still wouldn’t be all that inexpensive with such a drop. For if earnings held steady during such a scenario, it would still have stocks trading right around their long-term historical average of 16 times trailing GAAP earnings.

The Bottom Line

Once again, just the facts. No funny business. No torturing the data. And any standard adjustments favor the bulls.

Assuming this time is not different, it is perfectly reasonable if not expected that stocks could fall anywhere between -35% to -55% and the U.S. stock market would still be above trend from an ultra long-term perspective. Such an outcome would not be extreme or disastrous. It would simply be normal. So don’t be afraid, be prepared.

Are you ready for such an outcome in your U.S. stock portfolio? Do you simply own the S&P 500 Index? Or have you taken the time to pick out the stocks that should not only hold up best but have a chance to rise if we see an outcome where stocks do nothing more than move in their long-term uptrend? Have you taken the time to consider and incorporate other asset classes into your investment portfolio that will rise when stocks start to trend back toward one of the lower lines in its long-term uptrend? And do you have a strategy to have some cash on hand when the next great buying opportunity presents itself? In short, are you prepared to capitalize when the inevitable finally takes place?

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.