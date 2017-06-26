All Emerging Markets Are Not Created Equal: Asia Leads Others

Asia is not a "fresh" story today, but Asian markets can still make you a lot of money as long as the global stock bull market continues.

All emerging markets are not created equal! They are partly Asian markets and partly a variety of other global markets.

Many analysts and observers, including legendary investor Jeff Gundlach, have pointed out recently that emerging markets (iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)) offer excellent value compared to US stocks (SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)) right now. This is correct. Just look at the huge gap in the Price/Earnings ratio:

SPY: 21.78 P/E

EEM: 14.67 P/E

Gundlach, for example, predicted that emerging markets will outperform US stocks in the months and years ahead. In general, I agree with this perspective.

On the other hand, many investors and analysts are quite legitimately cautious about emerging markets right now, because they have performed so much more poorly than US stocks for many years now. Since global stock markets made a bottom in early October 2011, SPY has rallied +150%, while EEM has gone up only +35%. So investors who look at momentum and performance history may well question the wisdom of buying emerging markets over US stocks right now.

All Emerging Markets Are Not Created Equal

The problem is that it's a mistake to lump all "emerging markets" together in one basket. It may be convenient to just look at one index or the EEM fund by itself, but doing so overlooks critical distinctions between individual markets and groups of markets within this sector.

The most important distinction is also a very simple one: Asian emerging markets vs. the variety of other emerging markets around the world. We can separate the 8 biggest markets in EEM into two groups of 4:

China (Hong Kong exchange), Taiwan, South Korea, India

vs.

Brazil, Russia, Mexico, South Africa

Now let's look at a chart of their performance since October 2011:

The red line in the middle is EEM's overall performance. The pink, green, blue, and orange lines on top are Taiwan (EWT), South Korea (EWY), China (FXI), and India (EPI). The purple and light blue under-performers are South Africa (EZA) and Mexico (EWW). And way down at the bottom in black and turquoise are Russia (RSX) and Brazil (EWZ).

So we see that the performance of "emerging markets" has actually been weighed down by the poorer performance of Russia and Brazil in particular, and to a lesser extent by Mexico and South Africa as well. The 4 big Asian emerging markets have done much better, up from +45% to +75% over this period.

Yet these Asian emerging markets still offer very good value compared to US stocks. Here are their Price/Earnings ratios:

S&P 500: 21.78 P/E

India: 20.83 P/E

Taiwan: 15.43 P/E

S. Korea: 13.54 P/E

China: 11.86 P/E

India's valuations are closer to the higher level of US stocks, because investors there are looking at longer-term generational economic growth rather than just next year's earnings. But the East Asian emerging markets still offer great bargains on valuation, considering how much of a rising bull market global stocks have been in already, and how much momentum these markets already have.

Lower Oil & Metal Prices: Bad for Russia/Brazil, Good for China

Many investors see EEM or emerging markets in general as somehow linked to the performance of the oil market (USO) as well as other commodity prices such as industrial metals like iron ore, copper, nickel, etc. But again, this general connection fails to take into account the differences between various emerging markets. The non-Asian emerging markets, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, and South Africa, are major oil and industrial metal producers and exporters, and their markets are very negatively affected by low oil and industrial metal prices.

But the Asian emerging markets are a different story. Yes, China is a massive producer of industrial metals, but not primarily for export, rather it is primarily for domestic manufacturing use in China. Moreover, they are a major importer of oil and industrial metals, in many cases specifically coming from the non-Asian emerging markets! (Oil from Russia, iron ore from Brazil, other metals from South Africa, etc.)

Yes, there was a long period when massive Chinese demand drove all of these commodity prices higher, benefiting the exporter countries' economies. But as we all know, in recent years rising global supply of these commodities finally caught up to and exceeded Chinese and other global demand, bringing oil, metal, and commodity prices down.

In short, today's lower oil and metal prices are bad for the exporting economies of Brazil/Russia/South Africa/Mexico, but good for the importing economies of Asia.

Asia: Old Story, New Profits

So why is Asia not getting much attention as a promising investment story right now? I think it's because Asian economic growth is no longer a new or "fresh" story. Taiwan and South Korea? They were two of the "Asian Tigers" -- that was one of the hot stories of the 90s, but the Asian financial crisis of 1997-98 made them not cool anymore. China? Everyone knows about its massive economic growth, and it drove the enormous commodity "supercycle" for an entire decade in the 2000s, but most people don't see a fresh angle or perspective to this story any longer. India is seen, correctly, as a huge long-term economic growth story, but it's not getting a lot of attention as the "next big thing" as a market to invest in right now.

But despite this lack of fresh attention, Asian markets can still make you an awful lot of money, as long as this global stock bull market continues. The combination of strong momentum leading other emerging markets, and compelling valuations much more reasonable than most US stocks, can be a powerful force driving outsized gains in the months and years ahead.

Author's note: Funds like FXI, EWY, and EWT are solid investments in and of themselves that should perform well in the months and years ahead. But if you are looking for even bigger gains -- in my subscription service the Stock & Gold Market Report, I recommend specific investment ideas in Asian emerging markets, which my analysis indicates will perform much better than the funds mentioned in this article. Check it out and subscribe!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.