Top 10 REITs For Dividend Growth And Income

My top ten picks are then selected as the best dividend growth opportunities at current prices.

It's been 23 months since my last update on the REITs, and with the recent pullback in the sector this seemed like a great time for a new article.

The Real Estate Sector

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs for short) had long been included in the Financial Sector of the Global Industry Classification Standard [GICS]. However, on August 31st of 2016, the equity REIT companies were moved into their very own Real Estate Sector, while the mortgage REITs remained a part of the financial sector.

Equity REITs are real estate companies that acquire residential, commercial, healthcare, industrial, or natural resource properties which are then leased back to tenants. These are the types of stocks that I will be focusing in on with this article.

Equity REITs encompass a wide variety of business types, and they have different risk profiles associated with them. This makes doing a comprehensive article of this sort a bit difficult, as projecting the future earnings and dividends of a lodging REIT has more uncertainty than what a net lease or residential REIT does.

This is apparent when looking at the dividend growth streaks of the different members, as there isn't a single hotel or industrial REIT with even a decade of uninterrupted dividend increases. Meanwhile there are a handful of residential and retail REITs with streaks of over 20 years.

I point this out as a reminder that this list is for idea generation and information purposes and not necessarily a recommendation for one stock over another. The final rankings list is numbers-based only, so it leans heavily towards companies trading at a discount to the market.

That said, different investors have different risk tolerances and different goals with their portfolios. Safety vs. growth vs. yield is something to consider when looking at the different names on the list, and I think there are good opportunities in the Real Estate Sector that fit the bill for each of those needs.

REIT Series Overview

I was recently looking through my article history, and was shocked to see that it has already been nearly two years since the initial Top Ten REITs For Dividend Growth And Income was published.

That article was the second in what has become a popular series of articles covering the best dividend growth stocks from various sectors of the market, and it still gets about 100 views a month despite being outdated.

Over the last several weeks I have been working on getting those spreadsheets updated, and with this article I will present the new information and again select my top ten picks for the REIT sector.

But before we get to the new numbers, let's take a look at how the original top ten stocks performed. Here are the price returns for the ten companies compared with the returns seen by the Vanguard REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

As you can see, there was a wide range of results from the selections, as the returns varied from a 131% gain for CoreSite Realty to a 28% loss for Chatham Lodging Trust.

The overall results were quite good however, as the group returned an average of 22.59% compared with 8.18% from VNQ and 16.88% from SPY.

Keep in mind those are price returns only. Considering the ten picks had an average yield of 5.22% when they were selected, higher than both VNQ and SPY, the outperformance would be even more extreme.

Updated & Expanded Watch List

As with the initial REIT article, this watch list was sourced primarily from David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet, which lists 70 REITs that have raised dividends for 5+ consecutive years.

Those 70 were then run through F.A.S.T. Graphs to identify what I think are the 25 best companies from the sector. These were selected based on historical growth, consistency of performance, financial strength, and growth prospects going forward.

There were a few changes made compared to the 2015 watch list. Most notably was the removal of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) which cut its dividend along with the spinoff of Quality Care Properties, Inc. (NYSE:QCP), and ended its 30 year dividend growth streak in the process.

More changes were the addition of American Tower Corp., AvalonBay Communities Inc., and LTC Properties Inc. to the list. These three are dividend challengers from the industrial, residential, and healthcare sectors, and I think are worthy companies for consideration.

Here are the 25 real estate stocks that made the cut after the changes:

Company Ticker REIT Sector # Years Div. Inc. S&P Credit Rating Market Cap (B$) 52-Week High 52-Week Low % Below 52-Wk High Share Price As Of 6/23/17 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Industrial 7 BBB- $56.1 $137.12 $99.72 -3.8% $131.88 AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Residential 6 A- $26.8 $199.52 $158.32 -2.8% $194.03 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lodging 7 N/A $0.8 $24.80 $16.45 -18.4% $20.24 Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Lodging 7 N/A $1.5 $27.08 $20.81 -7.1% $25.15 CoreSite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) Data 7 N/A $5.2 $113.55 $64.81 -2.7% $110.52 Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Data 13 BBB $19.3 $121.50 $85.63 -0.8% $120.54 Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Residential 13 N/A $7.6 $87.62 $65.87 -0.5% $87.18 Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Residential 23 BBB+ $17.6 $268.97 $200.01 -1.2% $265.79 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Storage 7 N/A $10.1 $94.49 $68.09 -16.7% $78.75 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Retail 49 A- $9.1 $171.08 $120.50 -26.9% $125.05 Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN) Healthcare 14 BBB+ $28.3 $80.19 $59.39 -3.4% $77.43 LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Healthcare 7 N/A $2.0 $54.20 $43.17 -5.6% $51.14 Mid-America Apartment Comm. (NYSE:MAA) Residential 7 BBB+ $12.4 $110.95 $85.04 -1.6% $109.18 National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Healthcare 15 N/A $3.2 $82.53 $66.31 -4.8% $78.57 National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Retail 27 BBB+ $5.8 $53.60 $36.45 -28.9% $38.13 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Healthcare 15 BBB- $6.8 $38.09 $28.11 -10.4% $34.13 Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) Retail 24 BBB+ $15.2 $72.29 $52.72 -23.5% $55.28 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Storage 7 A $37.4 $260.83 $200.65 -18.3% $213.11 RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lodging 6 N/A $2.5 $25.10 $18.92 -18.1% $20.56 Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Retail 8 A $49.5 $229.10 $150.15 -30.6% $158.90 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Retail 24 BBB+ $2.4 $42.20 $24.71 -40.0% $25.33 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Industrial 7 N/A $2.4 $28.75 $21.21 -5.2% $27.25 Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO) Industrial 6 N/A $1.7 $34.00 $24.38 -1.5% $33.48 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Healthcare 7 BBB+ $25.6 $76.80 $56.20 -6.6% $71.72 W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Diversified 20 BBB $7.2 $72.89 $55.77 -7.3% $67.56

There is a good mix of sub-sectors, with companies from the data center, residential, healthcare, storage, industrial, and lodging industries represented.

Many of the companies are trading well off of 52-week highs, with ten of the twenty-five trading at least 10% below their highs and five trading at least 20% off those numbers.

Not all is bad though, as there are ten companies trading within 5% of 52-week highs, coming mainly from the residential, industrial and data center sub-sectors.

Historical Numbers & Analyst Estimates

Let's now look at the historical data for the companies, as well as analyst FFO estimates and fair value numbers to determine the relative valuations for the members.

The numbers were gathered from the U.S. Dividend Champions List, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Seeking Alpha, and Yahoo Finance.

As mentioned there are beginning to be some good values in the real estate sector, as more than half of the companies on the list are now trading below my fair value target, while seven of them are trading more than 10% above fair value levels.

In general there appears to be good value in the lodging, retail and healthcare stocks, while the data center and residential stocks are more richly priced.

It's interesting to see the growth streaks by sub-sector, as the longer streaks are dominated by the retail and residential companies, while the storage, lodging, and industrial companies generally have streaks shorter than 10 years.

Income & Total Return Projections

After taking a look at the historical numbers, let's now take a look into the future by adding in analysts' FFO growth estimates, my dividend growth predictions, and projected total returns.

The 2017 FFO estimates and expected 5YR growth rates for each company are pretty straightforward, as they were simply collected from F.A.S.T. Graphs and Yahoo Finance.

The dividend growth estimates take a bit more work, as I scanned quarterly earnings presentations and investor presentations from each company to look for guidance on targeted payout ratio or general dividend policy from management.

Some companies are forthcoming on their intentions, clearly stating the targeted payout ratio or stating that the dividend is expected to grow in line with FFO. However, others may not even mention the dividend, or do so with a canned press release that doesn't provide much information. In those cases, I simply look at the historical payout ratio and try to use that as a guide looking ahead.

For the income and total return projections, I then use the FFO and dividend growth estimates along with the +/- fair value numbers to calculate expected yield on cost "YOC" after 5 years and the total returns with dividends reinvested.

Here are the results:

There are plenty of attractive names on the list, as twelve of the twenty-five are expected to see double-digit annual total returns and thirteen are expected to produce greater than 7% YOC after 5 years with dividends reinvested.

Notice how the relative valuation impacts the total return projections. Coresite Realty is the only company that is trading more than 10% above my "fair value" target yet is still projected to provide double-digit total returns. This is mostly due to its expected higher growth rate of 15%.

On the other end of the spectrum, Tanger Factor Outlet Centers is expected to see annual growth of less than 5%, yet is projected for 19.5% annualized returns due to its current low valuation and correspondigly high yield of 5.41%.

The Top Ten

In a continuation of the approach I've taken with my other recent top ten articles, I will select two groups of five to make up my top ten for this list.

The first five will be the companies with the highest projected income potential, while the second five will be the ones with the highest remaining total return projections.

I think this approach provides the best of both worlds, as it offers something for both income and capital return investors.

Here are the final top ten:

The top of the list is dominated by the lodging REITs, as three of the top four selections come from the sub-sector. Otherwise, it is a fairly diversified mix, with retail being the only other area with more than one representative.

The top spot goes to Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., which has been trading below fair value for some time now as the market continues to fear potential legislative changes in the healthcare sector.

Despite those concerns the company has continued to produce, as it recently announced a dividend increase for the 19th consecutive quarter. It also has continued to grow FFO, with positive growth in 9 of the last 10 years and 4.5% growth expected going forward.

The payout ratio is quite reasonable at 73.7% of FFO, which bodes well for continued growth in the dividend. With a current yield of nearly 7.4%, just a 5% growth rate leads to some very impressive YOC numbers over a 5YR period.

I do share some concerns about the healthcare sector and potential changes to the Affordable Care Act, but I think the risk/reward is pretty compelling. Omega Healthcare may not grow at the rate it has historically, but even low single-digit growth from here would produce some nice returns for investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust was #2 on the original list, and remains there with this update. The ranking comes primarily from its high dividend yield, as it is currently sits a bit over 6.5%.

Like OHI, Chatham is trading well below its historical valuation levels with a P/FFO of just 9.3. This is common across the sector, as overcapacity concerns and a weak oil & gas industry has weighed on RevPAR in Chatham's markets.

This has caused a stalling in FFO growth, as expected 2017 FFO of $2.18 is a ~5% decline from 2015 numbers. The flat-lined growth has caused investor sentiment on the sector to wane, resulting in several years of price weakness.

Despite the lack of growth, Chatham has done a good job of maintaining a strong balance sheet, and with a payout ratio of just 60.6%, I think the dividend is safe. In the past, management mentioned a 50% payout ratio target, so it may be a while yet until dividend growth returns. I am targeting a 2% annual dividend growth rate over the next five years, but that will be dependent on the company returning to FFO growth as expected by analysts.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is #3 after being ranked #8 on the initial list. Despite operating in some different markets than Chatham, it is struggling with many of the same issues that are affecting growth.

Analysts are expecting FFO to shrink by about 9% in 2017 before returning to growth thereafter. This decline in earnings will cause the payout ratio to expand to about 74%, which would be Chesapeake's highest as a publicly traded company

Analyst expectations are similar for Chesapeake as with Chatham, as they are predicting just 5% FFO growth going forward. That, along with the higher payout ratio, makes my 2% dividend growth projection a bit more uncertain. Should there be further weakness in the sector causing another drop to FFO in 2018, the dividend could face some pressure.

W.P. Carey Inc. moves down one spot to #4 after taking the #3 spot on the original top ten list. This diversified REIT recently announced a half-cent increase to its quarterly dividend to the $1.00 mark, which is slightly more than a 2% increase year over year.

W.P. Carey has been a steady performer and owns a 20 year streak of dividend increases, during which it has produced a 8.1% annualized dividend growth over the last decade. However, much of that growth occurred in 2013, when the company increased the payout by 39%. In general, dividend increases are more modest, and range from 2-4% per year.

The current FFO payout ratio is above historical norms at 87.5%, and I think this past year's ~2% increase is a fair expectation for dividend growth going forward. Analysts are predicting roughly 4% FFO growth, and a lower dividend growth rate would allow that payout ratio to creep back down towards a more normal ~80% level.

RLJ Lodging Trust makes its debut at #5 on the list. This lodging REIT has much the same story as the others in that it has seen FFO growth stall and, as a result, dividend growth has as well. However, it does have the lowest payout ratio of the three at 55.5%.

Analysts are forecasting FFO to fall in 2017 and grow just slightly in 2018, so I don't expect much of a change in the dividend rate in the near term.

At the same time, I think the dividend is safe, and with a current yield of 6.4%, investors are being paid well for their patience in waiting for a rebound.

I'll summarize my thoughts on the lodging REITs by pointing out that none of the three on the list have been recession tested, as they all became publicly traded after the 2008/2009 recession ended. Thus, I have more concerns about them than some of the other companies on the list. They all appear capable of maintaining dividends at current payout rates, but if the economy does take a turn for the worse there could be issues if the hotel sector is severely impacted.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes its debut as my #6 pick, driven by a nice combination of strong yield, modest growth, and attractive valuation. The company has one of the longer dividend growth streaks on the list at 24 years, and has produced a 6.5% growth rate over the last decade.

Tanger performed well during the "Great Recession", as it saw just a 1% drop in FFO in 2008 and 3% drop in 2010 despite operating in the retail outlet shopping center business. This makes me question a bit the recent sharp drop in share price, as the market is currently scared off of retail due to the "Amazon Effect".

Shares are now 40% below all-time highs, and Tanger is actually trading at a lower valuation now than it did during the '09 recession. This is despite the fact that FFO are expected to grow by 2% in 2017 and better than 4% going forward.

Tanger is a BBB+ rated company with a dividend growth track record spanning more than two decades. Its payout ratio is well within historical norms and analysts continue to forecast growth for the company despite the current fears surrounding the retail sector. Add it all up and this appears to be an excellent opportunity to buy a quality company at a discount.

American Tower Corporation is a new addition to the watch list and immediately makes its debut at #7 on the top ten list. The company has been a prolific dividend grower since becoming a REIT in 2012, and I don't expect that to change any time soon.

AMT has capitalized on the exponential growth in data and cell phone usage as their communications products are what makes that growth possible. The company has grown FFO at a 13.5% annual rate since its IPO and it has grown the dividend at an even greater rate in ramping up towards an ultimate payout ratio target of 45-50% of AFFO.

This strong growth has led the market to give the company a high multiple, hence the low yield of just under 2%. However, I think ~20% annual dividend growth is possible for the next several years, which adds up quickly even with a lower initial yield. On top of that, the stock offers capital gains potential not seen by many REITs.

Simon Property Group Inc. debuts at #8 on the list, as the retail sector sell-off has it trading 31% below 52-week highs. This has brought the yield up to an attractive 4.4%, a level not seen since the Great Recession.

I will note that Simon has just an 8-year streak of dividend growth, meaning it did suffer a dividend cut during that recession. So despite the impressive "A" credit rating, it does have that blemish on its record. That said, the payout ratio looks decent at current levels and analysts continue to predict 7%+ FFO growth going forward.

Like with Tanger, I think this is a compelling opportunity for those interested in Simon Property Group. I acknowledge that Amazon is changing the retail landscape, but I don't see brick and mortar going away anytime soon, and the fact that Amazon itself just bought a brick and mortar retailer in Whole Foods backs up that point.

Extra Space Storage Inc. comes in at #9 on the list after its sell-off has brought shares to fair value territory for the first time in several years. The self-storage REIT has done quite well since the recession, growing FFO at a mid-teens rate since the end of 2009.

The growth rate has slowed a bit of late however, as analysts are expecting "just" 10% growth in 2017 and 7.5% going forward. Extra Space also has a dividend cut on its record, having cut the payout by 62% back in 2009. Investors that held through that did just fine though, as the stock has produced 21.6% annualized total returns going back to the beginning of 2008 compared with 6.8% from the S&P.

As mentioned, the stock is trading below its normal P/FFO for the first time since 2011, which provides an attractive yield of nearly 4%. This, when coupled with an expected growth rate of 7.5%, makes it an attractive option for income investors looking for some extra growth in their portfolio.

CoreSite Realty Corporation drops down three spots from #7 to #10 on the list. I'm actually quite impressed that CoreSite remains on the list considering its seen a whopping 131% capital gain since the original watch list was published.

The data center/colocation REIT has managed to do so by more than doubling the dividend payout from $1.68 to $3.60 and growing its FFO by 69%. Analysts are expecting strong growth going forward as well, as they are forecasting 15% annual growth over the next 5 years.

Shares are expensive after its recent run-up, so it may be prudent to wait for a pull-back before buying. However, I love the long-term story for the sector, as data usage continues to grow exponentially as more and more devices get connected to the IoT. The coming roll-out of 5G services should only help to drive this trend even higher.

Conclusion

Between rising interest rates, fears of the death of retail, and ongoing legislative debates about healthcare, some attractive opportunities have presented themselves in the Real Estate Sector.

This top ten list offers some attractive candidates for all investing types, as it presents high-growth opportunities like CoreSite and American Tower, turnaround stories in the lodging REITs, and potential mis-pricings from the retail sector.

With how well the original list performed, I can only hope this new top ten comes can close to replicating the feat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMT, CLDT, COR, DLR, EXR, OHI, O, STAG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a Civil Engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement for the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.