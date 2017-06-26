Starbucks Stock: A Solid Buy

Starbucks SBUX has been a strong shareholder value creator. Starbucks stock has returned more than 120% over the last 5 years, widely outperforming the S&P 500 which has returned 80% in the same period. Strong growth, high margins, and growing cash flows have been the main driver behind the strong performance. Starbucks has a return on asset ttm of 22.13%. Return on equity ttm, which was magnified by Starbucks' high financial leverage, came in at 55.3%.

But more importantly, Starbucks has continued to generate strong economic profit. Economic profit or economic value added is the surplus generated after covering the cost of capital and is a measure of competitive strength enjoyed by the company. With WACC of 6.43% and return on invested capital around 32.3% the economic profit generated is huge. The strong profits and the revenue growth explains why investors are willing to pay 29.6x earnings for Starbucks stock.

However, the recent slowdown in revenue growth has been a cause of concern for investors. Revenue growth fell from 9.6% in Q2 2016 to 6% in Q2 2017. U.S comp sales have been a major factor behind the recent decline. Same store sales declined from 7% in Q2 2016 to 3% in Q2 2017 in the "Americas" geography.

Starbucks discounted cash flow analysis.

Despite the recent slowdown, Starbucks stock is still a good buy. A discounted cash flow analysis shows that Starbucks stock still has more than 30% upside left. For the DCF calculation, I have used a WACC of 6.43%. The table below contains the key values used for arriving at the final WACC value.

Input for WACC Calculation Beta 0.775 Risk Free Rate 2.19% Market Risk Premium 5.69% Cost Of Equity 6.6% Market Value of Equity 86.68 Billion Market Value Of Debt 3.2 Billion Debt to Capital 3.56% Equity to Capital 96.44% After Tax Cost of Debt 1.77% WACC 6.43%

We used the latest 10-year U.S Treasury bond rate as the risk-free rate. You can find the latest values on Tresaury department's website.

We took U.S market risk premium here.

According to Yahoo Finance Starbucks has a beta of 0.66. However, we have used regression beta based on five years price data which came to 0.775. A higher beta will lead to higher cost of capital and hence a more conservative value of equity.

Our DCF calculations are based on following assumptions:

1) For calculating revenue, we have used 8% growth rate, which is lower than its five-year CAGR of 12% and the trailing twelve months revenue growth of 9%. Given the recent slowdown in the revenues, it was important to be more conservative. While our revenue estimate for 2017 is slightly higher than analysts estimate, it is lower for 2018 and 2019.

2) For operating margins, we have used the current figures. The operating profit estimates are on the conservative side. Our operating profit estimates for 2017, 2018 and 2019 are $4.5B, $4.86B and $5.25B respectively. Analysts are projecting operating profits of $4.57B, $5.27B and $5.32B for 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively. According to Yahoo Finance, analysts expect Starbucks' earnings to grow at a 15% CAGR over the next five years. Our growth rates are much more conservative. For calculating the terminal value, we have used a growth rate of 3%.

Sensitivity Analysis.

Our discounted cash flow analysis shows that Starbucks stock has a 30% upside from yesterday's close. Note that we have used a conservative estimate for growth and higher cost of equity for this analysis. Since DCF valuation is very sensitive to growth rates and cost of capital, we have included a sensitivity analysis using different growth rates and cost of capital which will help us better understand the risks associated with the stock. The value of shares varies from $50.83 (when growth rate is 7% and WACC is 8%) to $141.55 (when growth rate is 9% and WACC is 5%).

Starbucks stock is facing resistance.

While the DCF valuation shows that Starbucks stock is a good buy at current price, technical analysis is indicating that the stock is currently facing strong resistance from its 50-day moving average which is currently at 60.93. 50-day moving average has provided strong support to the stock in the past. Due to the change n polarity rule, the moving average has now become a resistance line. Also, the moving average convergence divergence has made a bearish crossover over the zero center line, further reinforcing the bearish sentiment. Investors must wait for the stock to make a bullish crossover over the resistance line before getting into the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Kumar Abhishek, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.